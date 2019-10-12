We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

(The IEA) have declined the Guardian’s invitation to delete books, reject their polemical assertions, and are publishing this piece in response. We regard their inquiry and improper suggestion as both an attempt to mislead their readers, and as strong evidence of a growing and dangerous trend in public discourse on climate change to stifle debate, delegitimise dissent, and wilfully confuse matters of science with matters of policy, by denying uncertainty and trade-offs.

Andy Mayer

October 12th, 2019 |

5 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Julie near Chicago
    October 13, 2019 at 3:07 am

    So, the IEA has an “unbalanced slant,” does it? Interesting. I wonder what a balanced slant would be.

    Being not a fan of the Glorious Grauniad, I haven’t much to say about Mr. Mayer’s piece except that it sounds pretty much on the money. I enjoy the quote in the posting, especially the nicely sardonic beginning:

    “(The IEA) have declined the Guardian’s invitation to delete books….”

    And I like the remark of the commenter who says, to put it in my own words, that the rag has been printing bilge for years.

    Full disclosure: The IEA has already earned my readiness to believe it might have some useful info and ideas here and there, because a few years back it invited Richard (Epstein) to give his opinion on M. Piketty’s then-recent book on Capitalism in the 21st Century or some such. (He did not give the work unbridled enthusiasm.)

    If you missed it, his lecture is on video at

    https://iea.org.uk/multimedia/video/richard-epstein-interview-on-piketty

    and other sites also, such as UT. About 25 min., IIRC.

  • Mr Ed
    October 13, 2019 at 6:27 am

    From the OP

    We find their approach ideological, and entirely unworthy of the paper’s proud history of inquiry and fair treatment of opponents.

    IEA destroying its own credibility there, call scum “scum” and list their wrongs.

    And when have they denied that there are climates (pl.)?

  • John Galt
    October 13, 2019 at 8:12 am

    IEA destroying its own credibility there, call scum “scum” and list their wrongs.

    I dunno. I was hearing a large chunk of sarcasm myself, but then again “Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia.

  • Mr James Ironside
    October 13, 2019 at 10:14 am

    I expect the Grauniad staff does think it has a proud history of inquiry and fair treatment of opponents.
    Obviously fair treatment of the opposition in their minds is everyone either agreeing with them or pretending they do.
    Then calling for a Stalinesque solution to any hold outs.

    I like to think about winning the Euro-millions.

    We are dreamers both freedom lover and would be tyrant.

  • Darrell
    October 13, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    ‘Climate change’ isn’t science, it’s 21st Century religious hysteria. Ms. Thunderberg is a tiresome Joan of Arc (and yes, I misspelled her name on purpose). A hundred years ago these nutjobs would have been rolling on the floor, handling snakes and speaking in tongues.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »