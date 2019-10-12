|
Samizdata quote of the day
(The IEA) have declined the Guardian’s invitation to delete books, reject their polemical assertions, and are publishing this piece in response. We regard their inquiry and improper suggestion as both an attempt to mislead their readers, and as strong evidence of a growing and dangerous trend in public discourse on climate change to stifle debate, delegitimise dissent, and wilfully confuse matters of science with matters of policy, by denying uncertainty and trade-offs.
– Andy Mayer
So, the IEA has an “unbalanced slant,” does it? Interesting. I wonder what a balanced slant would be.
Being not a fan of the Glorious Grauniad, I haven’t much to say about Mr. Mayer’s piece except that it sounds pretty much on the money. I enjoy the quote in the posting, especially the nicely sardonic beginning:
And I like the remark of the commenter who says, to put it in my own words, that the rag has been printing bilge for years.
Full disclosure: The IEA has already earned my readiness to believe it might have some useful info and ideas here and there, because a few years back it invited Richard (Epstein) to give his opinion on M. Piketty’s then-recent book on Capitalism in the 21st Century or some such. (He did not give the work unbridled enthusiasm.)
If you missed it, his lecture is on video at
https://iea.org.uk/multimedia/video/richard-epstein-interview-on-piketty
and other sites also, such as UT. About 25 min., IIRC.
From the OP
IEA destroying its own credibility there, call scum “scum” and list their wrongs.
And when have they denied that there are climates (pl.)?
I dunno. I was hearing a large chunk of sarcasm myself, but then again “Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia.“
I expect the Grauniad staff does think it has a proud history of inquiry and fair treatment of opponents.
Obviously fair treatment of the opposition in their minds is everyone either agreeing with them or pretending they do.
Then calling for a Stalinesque solution to any hold outs.
I like to think about winning the Euro-millions.
We are dreamers both freedom lover and would be tyrant.
‘Climate change’ isn’t science, it’s 21st Century religious hysteria. Ms. Thunderberg is a tiresome Joan of Arc (and yes, I misspelled her name on purpose). A hundred years ago these nutjobs would have been rolling on the floor, handling snakes and speaking in tongues.