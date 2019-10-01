“Does the climate crisis violate the rights of those yet to be born?” asks Astra Taylor in the Guardian.
She seems to think the answer is “yes”, but fails to make much of a case. The article is full of non-sequiturs like grumbling that the fact that “high-frequency trading means stocks are bought and sold within nanoseconds” somehow means that capitalism “lacks the attention span required for survival.”
However the purpose of this post was not to complain about Astra Taylor complaining that computers work fast. My far more urgent task in making this post was to make the obvious snarky point before someone at the Guardian notices and changes that headline. I think I’m just in time:
If capitalistic inattention to the climate crisis violates the rights of the unborn, does being aborted not violate their rights even more?
*
I had some rather more considered thoughts about what obligation, if any, people have to sacrifice their own interests in deference to those of others in this post from a few years ago, “Thinking aloud on a mountainside”. The second half discusses abortion.
Sorry I missed something. Wasn’t Prince Harry, that well-known Old Etonian and prominent scholar saying something about limiting his family to 2 children the other day? I thought that people being born at all was bad for the environment, so isn’t this a good thing?
After all, the bastards had the cheek to be born and to hurt the environment, who cares about their rights?
In terms of quick decisions, I did some back of the envelope sums once that indicated that femto-chemistry operates so fast, that the jump between the timescale of the reactions that it measures is in the same order of magnitude from its timeframe to the time it takes to poach an egg (at sea level, unsalted water), as is the magnitude of the difference in time from poaching an egg to the age of the Earth.
Another example of how living in the bubble hurts them – and experiencing cognitive diversity helps us. The most obvious questions don’t occur, leaving them open to frequent self-owns (albeit not always on this scale 🙂 ).
If not merely the unborn but the un-conceived (if I conceive Astra’s meaning correctly) were to have rights, then the right to be born is not easily excluded from any such list, but rather an essential precondition of their having any others.
On the other hand, this is a logical extension of the Greta phenomenon. As poster children for climate alarmism get younger and younger, the infant phenomenon becomes the foetal phenomenon and then the gleam-in-Astra’s-boyfriend’s-eye phenomenon.
That question would be less ambiguous as “does being aborted not violate their rights even more?” In the current wording, it made me think for a second that it was suggesting a right to be aborted: I parsed it as “does not-being-aborted” and had to think carefully to get “does-not being aborted.” I suppose that might be a British usage that we don’t have in California. . . .
William H. Stoddard,
You’re right. I’ll change it to “Does being aborted not violate their rights even more?”. In ordinary conversation I would have said, “Doesn’t being aborted violate their rights even more?” When I wrote “Does not” instead of “Doesn’t” I had some thought of being more formal, but all I managed to do was make it ambiguous.
Even more clearly: if the unborn have rights doesn’t abortion violate those rights? The assumption of abortion advocates is that until born the fetus has no rights – that is: person-hood starts at birth – so “those yet to be born” have no rights.
Logical consistency isn’t required as long as you hold the correct beliefs. That is a special attribute of correct thinking.
She’ll reply of course that she meant the rights of those that WILL be born in the future, that is – the rights they will posses once they are born. It’s all for the children.
Interesting question: Do future generations have rights?
If we are going to talk about the “Right To Be Conceived” implied by this discussion of the rights of the unborn, then I find myself in a bit of confusion. Does this imply that we can go to the UN and complain that our rights were infringed when we were conceived by the wrong parents? I put dibs on Bill & Melinda Gates! 🙂
Perhaps the solution to this kind of nonsense is to bring the link between Rights & Responsibilities back into focus. What are the Responsibilities of those yet to be born? For example, are they obliged to pay off the unsustainable debts that our Political Classes are running up so gleefully?
Getting even further down the rabbit hole — if the Unborn do indeed have the ‘Responsibility’ to pay off the National Debts run up by us who have already been born, then in justice should they not have some corresponding ‘Rights’?
The left are consistent at least in this: they invent a myriad of new “rights” like the right of an “honorable” existence (i.e. welfare checks), the “right” to education, health care etc.
By diluting the concept of “right” they render it meaningless – which, of course is their purpose in the first place. (A right is what we – the political elite – give you).
Now they invented a new “right” – the right of future generations – of which they (i.e. the left) is the one and only authorized and plenipotentiary representative. They can’t be voted out of power because they represent an infinite constituency: the FUTURE generations!
Taylor is, of course, only concerned with the “rights” of those born in developed nations.
Those unfortunates destined to be born in poorer parts of the world are already having their rights trampled by the consistent denial of life-saving, life-preserving and life-prolonging technology that could be made widely available today, driven mainly by the false narrative of a climate catastrophe, the wonky science of attitudes such as anti-GMO, and the continued insistence that capitalism wont ever solve poverty (present historical evidence notwithstanding) and so shouldn’t be practiced in their country.
Just getting paid for writing made-up cr*p, and sitting in an office and/or home powered by unlimited electricity with functional toilets and clean water, never having to worry when the next plate of food will arrive and always secure that a hospital is but a short life-giving distance away where your illness or accident can be immediately remedied, all makes you forget that a large proportion of the world does not have access to these basic “luxuries”, none of which are powered by emissions-free fairy dust, and, given the choice of spending trillions delaying the inevitable temperature rise by a few years and providing just one of the afore mentioned amenities, how would Taylor think the poorest would choose?
Of course, that doesn’t really matter because they don’t have rights and misguided bigots like Taylor will make their choices for them.
To tackle Ms Taylor’s proposition as I think she means it:
The climate is going to change*. That’s what climate does. Nothing we’re attempting to do now will stop the climate changing. Not the Climate Change Act, not the Paris Accords, nothing we can conceivably cobble together in the future, nothing will stop the climate changing.
Therefore. we will have to adapt to climate change.
Adaptation is far easier for societies with greater wealth. Abundant, affordable, available, reliable energy is a large and proven input to wealth creation but things like the CCA and Paris seem designed to limit wealth creation**.
So, it seems that scrapping all the stupid things we’re doing to limit wealth creation and going all out on encouraging it, especially in those places where energy supply is limited, would do far more good for our unborn descendants than wasting our resources on trying to do the impossible.
*It is also worth pointing out that temperatures can go down as well as up.
**The conspiracy theorists among us my say deliberately designed to destroy wealth creation.
“Does the climate crisis….”
Sweetie, let me mansplain. There is no climate crisis.
You’ve been lied to, and failed to follow up.
“Violate the rights of those yet to be born?”
Oh my, you’re too stupid to listen to.
It really is hugely important to emphasise that there is no climate crisis. The astronomical amounts of public money being wasted on this non problem is a scandal, possibly the biggest scandal in history.
I don’t think that it is too tinfoil hat to suggest that those on the left are deliberately trying to ruin us. Socialism is a hard sell these days given its proven track record of unmitigated failure. It is even harder to push when the vast majority of people are relatively prosperous. Whenever socialism has managed to take off in the past it has been because the status quo was even worse. So they need to bring us to such a state of ruin that we would see the likes of Corbyn as an improvement.
If we say that, then the converse is also true of course.
In the context of the argument, it’s irrelevant whether we believe in AGW, obviously.
This is the whole argument of the pro-lifer – you can’t be pro-life only up until a child is born, and then let them inherit a world that we’ve screwed up.
(Again – the AGW argument is irrelevant to this point in principle)
Neonsnake — I would love to sample what you are drinking this evening. 🙂 Or, to put it differently, I cannot follow your logic.
The converse of the statement you quoted might be written: The unborn have no right against being aborted; equally, the unborn have no right to inherit a hypothetical planet where the climate never changes.
In essence, the converse of both elements of the statement you quote is that the unborn have no rights. (How this applies to the unconceived could be a separate discussion).
None of this sounds like the whole argument of any pro-lifer I have ever talked with — or even part of their argument. There is no correlation between being pro-life and believing in Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming. The pro-life argument I am familiar with is that the fetus at some stage pre-birth becomes a human life, to be treated with the same respect as any other human life. Personally, I have never heard anyone argue that being pro-life means one has to devote oneself to making the world into which children are born be a better place.
Or maybe I am completely missing your point. In which case, I apologize for being slow.
“Or, to put it differently, I cannot follow your logic.”
The converse is that if you stand for the right to life of the aborted, then you must also therefore logically stand for the rights of those future generations not yet conceived. By pointing out the equivalence of the green argument to the anti-abortion argument, we concede the equivalence of the anti-abortion argument to the green argument.
Hence the song.
I’ve evidently been drinking the same stuff!
PS. For guidance on the converse, inverse, and contrapositive, see here. 🙂
A more than reasonable Malbec?
How odd.
Then why bring it up in the OP?
Is it *gasp* identity politics?
Which is why it’s so convenient to our argument that the world – the entire Earth – is demonstrably cleaner, richer, better-fed, less war-like, safer, more careful of non-powerful people’s rights and comfort, and quite a bit more fun and entertaining than it has ever been. Actual pollution is down, as is crime, hunger, fighting, disease . . .
We’ve screwed up nothing. We’ve made it better for following generations. We’re leaving our kids a veritable Disneyland – so long as progressives don’t manage to screw everything up in their search for reasons to be in charge.
But if you want to hold us responsible for changes in climate caused primarily by solar activity, well, mea culpa.
So that she can point out that a hysterical sweeping statement of first principle – of a belief that we owe much fealty to the coming generations – is easily shown to be a pretense, because the same group refuses to apply that thinking to another situation involving coming generations. They use it only when convenient.
How can you argue that we must buy into AGW and limit our own lives now because we owe a duty to do so to coming generations when you easily dismiss our duty to not outright kill those coming – indeed, already begun – lives?
Here is a quote I’ve always liked, though I forget who first said it. ‘Why should we do anything for posterity? After all, what has posterity ever done for us?’
NIV: “… if you stand for the right to life of the aborted, then you must also therefore logically stand for the rights of those future generations not yet conceived.”
Sorry, there is no logic in that statement whatsoever. The basic pro-life position is that the fetus at some point becomes an individual real human being; hence aborting a fetus is morally the same as killing a young child. The abortionist position is that the fetus does not become a human being until its feet are out of the birth canal; hence aborting a fetus is at the same moral level as drowning an unwanted kitten. The disagreement is over when someone becomes a human being.
When we introduce the concept of those who have not yet been conceived, both pro-lifers and abortionists could agree that those unconceived people do not exist — they are definitely not real individual human beings. And it is tough to get those two groups to agree on anything!
There is no logical connection between the unborn and the unconceived. They are chalk and cheese. Maybe the world looks different after a glass of Malbec than it does after a bottle of Corona, but logic is still logic. 🙂
Bobby: “We’ve screwed up nothing. We’ve made it better for following generations. We’re leaving our kids a veritable Disneyland …”
You are totally correct that we are leaving following generations the potential for a much better life than the bulk of humanity has ever experienced — except for one thing: we are also leaving them truly horrendous debts that politicians have run up in our name — debts that we will never pay off.
Last time I checked for the US, the combination of National Debt plus unfunded liabilities amounted to $1,700,000 for each single one of us taxpayers — and we are adding to it year by year. The inevitable consequences will be Weimar or worse.
But the Beautiful People want to ignore this real problem, and instead focus on an already disproved hypothesis about Anthropogenic Global Warming. Maybe they are trying to distract us from what is really going on?
Natalie,
“Thinking Aloud” was an excellent, excellent posting. It also generated a great discussion, and the two postings preceding it led the way. Persons might wish to review all three.
. . .
Gavin,
Give that man a cigar! (No, don’t. I hate cigars. Would you like an apple, Gavin? 😀 )
Speaking of chalk. How many future kiddies might be eddified if we used the White Cliffs of Dover to make blackboard chalk?
(I don’t know the word “anachronism.”)
“The unborn”
Are who exactly. The next generation or those people who, a thousand years from now, will be living in deep space 9?
With rights go responsibilities. If, for example, the political class grants you the “right” of universal healthcare how can they ensure enough people accept the responsibility of training as medics etc?
So how do they ensure the unborn of 2150 leave a good world for the unborn of 2250?
Yep, controlling every penny, every thought, regulating everything. Rewrite history.
I’m sure they even know what sort of safespaces generations yet to be will need.
‘Anachronism’ means you hate time and time-keepers, and deliberately try to invent things before they are due. The differential Engine, by Babbage, is one example.
“There is no logical connection between the unborn and the unconceived. They are chalk and cheese.”
But then the first statement, that this is the converse of, would thereby fall too, right?
Future generations are *actual* people. Aborted fetuses never get to be people. So the former have rights and the latter don’t. Logic is indeed still logic.
But Nicholas, should it not rather go like this:
An-: “no,” “not,” “without,” “lacking,” e.g. an-archy; hence also “against”
A-: as above, hence also “uncertain,” “lacking” = lack of interest in, unconcern with; e.g. a-gnostic, unknowing
-Chronism: Following the doctrines of Timeism
So, an An-A-Chronism is a doctrine that is against being unconcerned with time, its doctrines, or its meaning. I suppose one who hates time and timekeepers fits the definition, since “hate” is an active, or positive, attitude; although it seems to more natural to take the word as referring to lovers of time (though possibly not of those who keep time).
Perhaps we should collaborate to write a posting on this confusing but important topic.
–Or, of course, we could simply chuckle at your wit and go to sleep happy (“invent things before they are due,” i.e. before humanity becomes sensible enough to squish them like bugs before they proliferate, as in certain political or politicized doctrines). 😀
Sorry, Nullius, but future generations are not actual people. If a meteorite wiped out all life on Earth tomorrow, they would never actually exist. All we really have, and can be certain about, is now.
Julie, let us hear from other people first. Maybe Anachronism has more meanings than we yet know, so long as we survive tomorrow’s meteorite.
Piffle, Nicholas. It’s not tomorrow’s meteorite I’m worried about, nor even the dreadful Category 15 hurricanes that are going to hit us tomorrow onaccounta Thungor Worming. What worries me is that if we don’t get this “anachronism” business sorted out along with many many other English-language messes, the children –if there are any– of 3020 will have no idea of how to speak grammatical Eengress.
And I worry about Brexit (not a funny — I really am pretty sure our cousins across the seas should Just Do It), and I worry about what craziness the Dims are gonna pull next, and I worry about the Young Miss and her beloved because that’s my job as a Mom. And about the Grandkitty. And whether the eggs and chocolate will hold out until next week’s shopping trip.
You’re right. There’s too much to worry about to write the paper, er, posting just now….
This from the people who worship Keynes and his “in the long run we are all dead”.
Those yet to be born should be given the vote, and to overcome the obvious logistical difficulties the casting of their votes should rest in the hands of an independent government agency, e.g. like the Supreme Court or the Leveson Enquiry, so completely free from any political bias.
Thus we can become what we have always dreamed to be – the ultimate Progressive Democracy.
Julie near Chicago (October 2, 2019 at 7:06 am), I agree with your analysis of anachronism.
achronism: not in temporal order, e.g. Brutus’ remark, “Caesar, tis strucken eight” after he heard the shadow tapping on the sundial’s VIII, (thus also relating to) being ignorant of, or indifferent to violating, the temporal order.
anachronism: a violation of the temporal order, (thus also relating to) regarding such exceptions as violations, e.g. being amused or offended by that line in Shakespeare’s play instead of not noticing it.
An example is Nullius in Verba (October 2, 2019 at 6:58 am) just before:
No, future generations will be actual people – if those future generations exist. That which some demand be called foetus and others call baby indisputably already is (one and/or the other and/or both). The as-yet unconceived are not – but may in future be.
Leftists – quite prepared to kill an unborn child, but not prepared to kill a convicted murderer.
” – Yeah, but that’s DIFFERENT.”
I was talking with a friend about the recent death of a mutual friend, and asked if he would be going to the funeral.
“Why should I?” he asked, “He won’t be going to mine.”
An-: “no,” “not,” “without,” “lacking,” e.g. an-archy; hence also “against”
A-: as above, hence also “uncertain,” “lacking” = lack of interest in, unconcern with; e.g. a-gnostic, unknowing
-Chronism: Following the doctrines of Timeism
achronism: not in temporal order, e.g. Brutus’ remark, “Caesar, tis strucken eight” after he heard the shadow tapping on the sundial’s VIII, (thus also relating to) being ignorant of, or indifferent to violating, the temporal order.
anachronism: a violation of the temporal order, (thus also relating to) regarding such exceptions as violations, e.g. being amused or offended by that line in Shakespeare’s play instead of not noticing it.
If you guys are serious, then no, that’s wrong. It’s ana “up” + chronizo “to take time” + ismos “a state or process of” [a nominalizing suffix]: usually taken as putting something at an incorrect time. Treating “an” as a negative prefix is false etymology, like treating the “in” in inflammable as a negative prefix rather than an intensifier.
The aborting of children is the key point here, when one wishes to consider rights of those who will be conceived in the future and subsequently denied their life by deliberate intervention. But I would like to reinforce another point made in the comments. There is no evidence of a climate crisis, nor are there convincing arguments that we have the ability to predict one developing in the near future. For back-up, see this letter to the UN from hundreds of well-qualified observers: https://clintel.nl/prominent-scientists-warn-un-secretary-general-guterres/ Their letter begins ”There is no climate emergency.
A global network of 500 scientists and professionals has prepared this urgent message. Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific. Scientists should openly address the uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real benefits as well as the imagined costs of adaptation to global warming, and the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of mitigation.’
NIV stated: “Aborted fetuses never get to be people.”
That is an interesting statement from a logical perspective. The implicit premise is that an entity does not become a human being until it escapes from its mother’s womb. Some people might find that premise to be controversial. The statement is not logic — it is a value judgment.
Interestingly, people who start with the opposite premise that the entity is a human being while still in its mother’s womb also tend to be strongly in favor of contraception, since that avoids the moral issue of whether the entity scheduled for abortion is a human being or an unwanted kitten. But by being strongly in favor of contraception, they are denying the unconceived the opportunity ever to be conceived — which other people could then assert is a violation of the rights of the unconceived.
Thus, one might conclude (logically) that those who are in favor of the rights of the unborn are diametrically opposed to the rights of the unconceived.
“That which some demand be called foetus and others call baby indisputably already is (one and/or the other and/or both).”
Clearly it’s disputable! People dispute it.
Q. Which came first, the chicken or the egg?
A. The egg *is* a chicken! Indisputably!
“The statement is not logic — it is a value judgment.”
It’s a choice of definition.
But the rest of your argument is interesting!
“No, future generations will be actual people – if those future generations exist.”
The future already exists. At least, if you believe in special relativity it does.
There is no “climate crisis”, there is simply, as observed, a change in the weather. Sooner or later, the weather change will change again, and so on. Unborn children, have the right to be born and then the right to life, and then to die naturally, not otherwise. Ok. So, humans have rights but weather or climate just happens.
They call it special relativity because it is for ‘special’ people. The rest of us get alone with ordinary time, generally speaking.
Good point, Nicholas. :>))
Natalie is failing to appreciate that rights only exist in their social context, whch is to say, they are conditional on the ends they serve. Good end – fettering capitalists – got the right. Bad end – fettering women – don’t got the right. The fundamental question is Who Whom ? Who gets to knock whom flat ? That’s all there is.
Y’all will have spotted that I have been reading this excellent piece on leninthink
https://newcriterion.com/issues/2019/10/leninthink
which, sadly, has snuck behind a paywall since I read it.
Reading through it, it made instant sense of virtually everything wacky the lefties are up to. Lenin was a postmodernist – he just got there first. The arguments are not supposed to make sense or be consistent. It’s simply a question of whether the argument is useful, today, this morning. Tomorrow the opposite argument might come in handy. The purpose of argument, of discussion, of everyhting, is simply to smash the enemy. Stop looking for consistency – that is a bourgeois concept.
Lots of lefty writers and puffers will not be aware that they are Leninists, they have simply absorbed it by osmosis from the zeitgeist.
Time for a new zeitgeist IMHO. This one’s getting stale, a century on.
William H. Stoddard (October 2, 2019 at 12:50 pm) interesting point. I will discuss with my local ancient Greek expert and get back to you.
You appear to have misunderstood. My “and/or’s” fully covered the disputed point. What is not disputable (except in Sir Humphrey Appleby’s sense) is the existence in the present tense of that whose abortability is morally disputed.
All the determining data of a four-dimensional space-time (in general relativity, never mind special) is freely specifiable on a three-dimensional light-cone (and is less-freely but fully specifiable on any space-like surface). Thus belief in relativity, special and/or general, and belief in an already-existent future are also freely-specifiable, as one might put it.
(Of course, to say the future exists would be to undermine Astra’s claim in another sense. If existence is singular and the future already exists, what moral value has any action of ours? If every future exists in some many-worlds hypothesis, Astra’s ‘rights of the unborn” will be violated in some as surely as they will be protected in others. This offers a rabbit hole of fun but impractical speculation.)
Your point is indisputable, save in Sir Humphrey Appleby’s sense of that word, but I note that further meaningful discussion will hardly be possible if Nullius (as would seem from a later reply) chooses to dispute it. Of course, this thread is already getting long (enough? 🙂 ) by Samizdatan standards.
That was not the traditional Catholic position: they regarded both contraception and abortion as undesirable, albeit the latter much more than the former (as seems consistent). Although I see jokes about “Is the Pope catholic?” these days, it is news to me if that position has formally changed.