Brexit predictions
September 30th, 2019
47 comments to Brexit predictions
Is this not the kind of question that should be posed on the parallel “Great Realignment” site?
Perry de H set it up specifically for Brexit-related discussion.
Happy to send you log in details,James! Good to see you back! Send me an email (I am away but often online)
Climate changing amounts of heat and very little light.
I put £10 at 7-2 on No Deal Brexit on 31st October.
But I still think the bastards are going to screw us over and that Boris is, if not a wet, at least pretty damp.
When the scene clears, after the shouting has subsided, there will still be British frigates patrolling the channel, as they have always done……
The only positive outcome I can see is if Callard and Bowser butterscotch resume production, and become a KEY part of a trade deal between US and GB.
OK, OK, I’m in the US and otherwise,I have NO idea!
My prediction since before all the votes were counted has been that there isn’t going to be any Brexit.
Much as I would like to, I see no reason to change it.
The people in power have made the calculation that with the country split almost evenly they can get away throwing up procedural roadblocks until it’s all a moot point. They’re probably right, though there will be some trouble if they’re too ham-handed with disgruntled Brexiteers.
Nobody can make any prediction with confidence.
My hope is a clean Brexit, otherwise known as a crash out/cliff edge.But only known as that by supporters of the Surrender Bill/Capitulation Act.
But I wouldn’t bet a penny on any of the possible outcomes; nobody knows.
The permanent downgrading of British politics into vicious American style factionalism.
My odds are 13 to 12 that we will leave the EU on October 31st 2019 give or take a 3% margin of error.
You can get back to me on November 1st when you realise that I was absolutely spot on about the prediction.
Eric–The country is not evenly divided–there are 3 to 5 million London Bubble Proggie hard core remainiac traitors–approx. 20 million Brexit supporters and the usual hopeless twerps who aren’t sure what day it is.
If only we could hope to match the quiet dignity and civility of Question Time.
(Go back and review a few hundred of the disgusting illustrated political libels printed three or four hundred years ago in England, and then we can talk about who started it. 😆 )
“My odds are 13 to 12 ”
Sam the Gonof said – nothing in the world can be more certain than 7:5
We could learn a lot in terms of civility in Parliament from Barbados, when I was there I often heard the Parliament on the radio in my car as I drove around the island, and I was struck by how civil and courteous it all was, even when someone was accusing the Prime Minister’s wife of receiving rather more in terms of gifts from the Chinese government than you might have thought was wise, shall we say, and yet it was all so polite. And this is a country with power alternating between two Labour Parties.
Mind you, the expats I met had plenty of tales of corruption that was pretty overt and blatant, albeit the giving of brown envelopes stuffed with cash was understood to be the way to get things done in dealings with the government, the brown envelope was termed a ‘donation’, so whilst Vogon-like in not being above a bit of bribery and corruption in the way that the sea is not above the sky, as Douglas Adams (QEPD) put it, they knew it was wrong, which is a starting point.
I’d rather have uncorruptable politicians who are rude, unless I need to bribe my way out of the GULAG.
13 to 12 ?
‘I do not know anything about boat races,’ Sam says, ‘and the Yales may figure as you say, but nothing between human beings is one to three. In fact,’ Sam the Gonoph says, ‘I long ago come to the conclusion that all life is six to five against.
bobby b. I’m sorry if I ruffled your feathers. My case is is that politics in both the USA and the UK was relatively civilised after WW2 until the election of Bush in the USA and the Brexit vote in the UK. Earlier times are another matter.
If you think that then you have serious gaps in your knowledge of post war UK and particularly US politics. It might have SEEMED more polite, but it was far more racist, elitist, corrupt and underhand than we see today (q.v. Mayor Daley, 1968 Democratic National Convention protests, etc.)
David Norman (October 1, 2019 at 11:15 am), the US still has the 1st amendment, and its enemies have had far less success negating it than their allies here have negating our precedent-based equivalent. In 1936, ‘imminent danger to public order’ in the UK had a lot in common with ‘clear and present danger’ in the US. Today, “you offended me” suffices here if the offended is PC, which in the US mostly only applies on a university campus.
As Mr Ed says (October 1, 2019 at 10:13 am)
To answer the OP question.
1) If there is an election, pro-Brexit forces are likely to win it. The interaction of first-past-the-post with the realignment of UK politics makes this very hard to call, but our odds are better than our enemies’ (and I think better than the 6-5 and 13-12 being joked about above 🙂 – but yes, it is hard to call).
2) Our enemies agree, which is why they are trying to delay an election. Since voters who think an election should be called right now well outnumber those who think it shouldn’t, and the sight of Boris voting he has no confidence in his own government would be less harmful to his ‘buffoon’ persona than Labour, LibDem, SNP and Tory rebels voting that they do have confidence in it (or not allowing a vote) would be to his enemies, this aspect of public opinion is likely to move further in our favour for quite some time before exhaustion has any likelihood of moving it back again.
Therefore our enemies have two choices AFAICS:
– Try to get a 3-month extension to Brexit and then immediately allow an election, claiming, “We just wanted there to be a choice – to avoid an election campaign during which we left the EU by default”. Since they have already blatantly blocked an election before October 31st, I think they’ll both be called on that and still lose, but I also think this is their most prudent tactic.
– Try to hold off both Brexit and an election for years, hoping for voter exhaustion and our staying in the EU by default. I see this as likely to damage them yet more politically (and so motivating/compelling them to delay an election yet longer than they now imagine) and also quite likely simply to fail to delay either or both, but I also see it as dangerous, in the same way that some in the US see the election-nullifying antics of the Dems as dangerous to civil peace.
John Galt. I don’t disagree with you but suspect we may be talking about different things. My first post referred to factionalism; I put it to you that over the last twenty years or so, first in the USA and then the UK identity politics have resulted in a significant lowering in the quality of political debate generally and made the tone more vicious. Given the brevity of everyone else’s contributions I didn’t wish to write an essay.
Given that the interval between the referendum result coming out and today is around 1,193 days, what’s the rush?
The Remainers will kick the can down the road and unless there is a General Election, the EU could simply keep us in until the next General Election has to take place mid-2022, with Boris limping on in a Zombie government
NK “– Try to hold off both Brexit and an election for years, hoping for voter exhaustion and our staying in the EU by default. ”
That brings an almost amusing thought experiment to mind. Exactly what *could* BoJo do, ‘in government’ while the Remainiacs control the House? What could the Remainiacs do if BoJo refused to table a budget? What if he went mad with the ‘I have a pen and a phone’ power: cancelled all government advertising in the Grauniaud, fired 80% of the simple serpents at Defra, just ‘forgot’ to ensure that the monthly cheques got cut for the bird-chopper class (pace Lord Deben), completely cancelled Treasonous May’s ‘legacy’ imbecility re carbon, and just plain stone-walled the Commons by stating that “the government is carrying on its usual and natural administrative practices in accordance with discretion provided to it within the controlling legislation”. There is also an enormous amount of regulatory power which can be destroyed, upended or distorted by way of Statutory Instruments, passed by ‘Order in Council’ and which don’t even have to be reported to the House for quite some time.
THEN what would the Remainiacs do?
The other thought experiment which comes to mind is, what would happen if 20 or so Remainiac Tories were called upon the verify the conclusive effectiveness and truth of F=Ma between their respective skulls and a cricket bat? Despite all the wailing and screaming, and projection about incivility and ‘civil war’, I think that the foregoing is a highly unlikely prospect although I admit to a minima of anticipatory schadenfreude at the prospect.
Boris could bring a poison pill up for a vote and make it a confidence issue. There is one thing that can stop that: more unconstitutional behavior from the Speaker, this time to keep a government bill from the floor.
I’m also told that he could have the privy council suspend the surrender legislation for long enough to make it to no deal October 31st. I find that… a surprising feature of the UK’s “constitution”, and anyways, surely the UK supreme court would say it’s not constitutional because… they’ll say anything to remoan.
One wonders if now that the unwritten constitution is no more, maybe the British people will have an appetite for a written one. But then one shudders to think what a written constitution would look like in Modern Britain. Perhaps if you leave out all the bits about natural rights of individuals (I’m assuming the people of the UK would not approve of an American-style First Amendment, let alone a Second, or even any of the others in the original Bill of Rights; does the UK even have a right to trial by jury anymore? wither Magna Carta?) and leave in only procedural matters, it would still be an improvement over the current [non-]constitution.
The UK now has a) a Speaker of the House who has violated darned near every rule, b) judges who place themselves above Parliament (!!), c) a monarch who does nothing to guarantee anything about constitutional process, or, indeed nothing much at all, d) successors to the monarch who are even worse than useless, etc.
Perhaps after Brexit is done and an election restores sanity to Parliament, then the UK can restore the constitutional status quo ante, but the precedent will already be that there are no rules when the balance of power in Parliament is close.
If Boris and Nigel link up and take a 100 seat majority, they must pursue a number of reforms: repeal the regular elections act, restore the law lords and demote the supremes, restate the sovereignty of Parliament, restore freedom of speech, and, preferably, write a constitution and find a way to install it durably.
“If you think that then you might be just young enough to only remember the Bush years, and uneducated about the years prior.”
There, I fixed it for you.
U.S. politics have never been pretty. I would say that the only times where national party politics were relatively tame was the 20s, the early post-war years through the 50s, and maybe the early years of the Kennedy administration. All other times have been colorful in some way or another at the very least. And that’s just with respect to party politics — if you add all the other ills you mentioned, then there’s never been much civility in the U.S.
The Democrat antics of these Trump years are at a peak, yes, but they weren’t nothing during the Nixon years. The Democrats have tried to impeach every Republican President since Eisenhower. Everyone one!! They’re really going out of their minds because this President doesn’t fall into their traps like others did.
The intelligence operations against Trump and Bush (remember the Plame affair?!) might well not be the first ones run against Republican Presidents. It’s enough to have me starting to wonder if the Watergate burglars might not have been plants in the Nixon campaign… (the plan presumably being to embarrass him, but they probably never expected him to engage in a cover-up). And why is it always Republicans who are the victims of these schemes and never Democrats? Probably because Republican Presidents seem never to get control over the intelligence agencies (do they even try??), much less have the vicious bones needed to do the same to Democrats. Even if Watergate was what we all think it was, perhaps it taught the deep staters and Democrats what to do to get rid of a popular non-Democrat POTUS.
When Chuck Schumer says that “the IC have six ways from Sunday to get back at you”, I wonder if maybe that’s not a threat. Maybe the dems themselves understand that the IC would knife them too if they don’t behave how they want. But, nah, it’s most likely just that the IC and the dems see eye to eye, so Chuckie’s was a threat.
Hardly Brenda’s fault since both the constitutional abortion of the Fixed-term Parliaments Act and the recent UK Supreme Court ruling effectively ignored her constitutional role as monarch, despite Parliament itself being very much a triumvirate of the House of Commons, House of Lords and the Monarchy.
We need to get back to the point where Brenda acts as a very important point of balance in the relationship between the executive, legislature and judiciary.
“That brings an almost amusing thought experiment to mind. Exactly what *could* BoJo do, ‘in government’ while the Remainiacs control the House?”
Oh, all sorts, I’m sure. But he won’t, because he’s trying to be ‘the adult in the room’ for the election. BoJo has written off the current government as irrelevant – everything he’s doing is about the next election.
“I’m also told that he could have the privy council suspend the surrender legislation for long enough to make it to no deal October 31st.”
Possibly, although I’ve a vaguely-remembered idea that they can’t directly contradict Acts of Parliament, they can only rule on things legislation doesn’t address. (There are still many useful things that could be done with that, though.) There’s a lot of speculation about what they’re planning to do – that’s the only one the remainers have thought of so far that might work. I looked at the legislation and I think there are at least a couple of loopholes I could see (and I’m not even a lawyer), but I’m not going to speculate out in the open, so to speak.
But to illustrate what I mean, one of the options I considered and decided wasn’t a good idea was that Boris could write the letter to the EU president *now*, and demand an immediate answer, knowing that at the current state of negotiations they’re not going to agree. (Or by other means, ensure it’s rejected, unacceptable, or inoperable.) Then later, when they demand he write the letter, he can say he’s already done so weeks ago, and it was rejected.
At the end of the day, the EU will only agree to a further delay if they think they can get a better deal that way. And they know as well as we do, (and if they don’t, I’m sure Boris can point it out), that after an election it’s very likely Boris’s hand would have been strengthened by a stronger majority, and the Parliament he’ll have then will be far more likely to reject a bad deal, far more willing to go for no deal. If the EU said they had already rejected the extension, that would force Parliament to either accept the current deal (with the bad stuff Boris couldn’t get rid of because of their weakening of his hand) or crash out. Given their current public position that a bad deal is better than no deal, that would be untenable for most of the opposition parties. The EU need to get the deal done with the current Parliament, before any election, or their chances of making us swallow a bad deal drop precipitately. So it’s in the EU’s interests to force Parliament to make the decision now, and telling them in advance they’re rejecting the extension would do that. The EU would only want an extension if they thought the current crop in Parliament could cling to power for another six months, or that they could get Boris replaced with a more amenable PM, and the polling currently doesn’t make that look likely.
“a monarch who does nothing to guarantee anything about constitutional process, or, indeed nothing much at all”
The rumour is that she does *lots* of stuff, and still wields considerable power, but she does so entirely behind the scenes and nobody ever talks about it. The First Rule of Privy Council is you don’t talk about Privy Council…
The EU will agree to a delay if they think there’s a good chance that one of their agents in Parliament can turf Boris out of No 10 and take over. Otherwise, what does the EU gain from another delay?
Well now it’s confirmed, Brexit has driven someone mad.
Man ends up in a psychiatric ward after the Referendum result became known. I think he’s a Remainer.
@Nullius in Verba – Not really seeing any chance of either side breaking the deadlock either side of a General Election. The fact that I understand this but the retards in the EU don’t seem to is beyond me.
@Mr Ed – Not doing a great deal for my sanity, either.
The Queen’s Speech could call for a general election, referring to it as a “People’s Vote”.
Or do I completely misunderstand the UK political system?
I agree. However were Mr Ed’s “zombie government” (my ‘our enemies second choice’) to be pursued, Boris could retaliate by increasingly rendering them a “zombie parliament” – at least until an election were contrived in their despite – enforcing the executive’s rights in retaliation to the legislature’s invasion of them.
Some thought (and hopefully not too much excessive caution) will doubtless be put into balancing having ‘sufficient’ provocation with not acting before being obliged (e.g. by enforced extension or vile agreement), trying to ensure as much of the electorate as possible sees such acts as retaliatory despite their enemies’ media influence. (The same of course will apply to any open intervention by her majesty.)
The Chinese are having none of an independent island offshore.
The EU seems to have the same mindset.
The UK is not going to be allowed to leave the EU. By hook or by crook, Remainers will prevent it.
Ted S,
There needs to be a prorogation for a Queen’s Speech, and that hasn’t happened yet (as if). The problem now is that if the Queen’s Speech is voted down by Parliament, it doesn’t mean that there will be a general election by itself, the Parliament just carries on with a Zombie government hijacked from day to day by rebel MPs (who form a majority). It used to be the case that losing a Queen’s Speech would trigger a dissolution of Parliament and a General Election, but the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act 2011 appears to have ended that, and now it depends on either 2/3rds of MPs voting for a general election, or the government losing two confidence votes in 14 days.
With the dismissal of the Tory traitors we seem to have gone from mimicking the Long Parliament to mimicking the Rump Parliament. Time for Boris to go full Oliver Cromwell and dismiss the Rump by hook-or-by-crook and force an election.
Isn’t the solution for Boris to have a chat with one of the leaders of an Eastern European country (Victor Orban, maybe, or one of the Baltics), ask them what they need in return for a veto?
Wasn’t Dominic Raab out that way a few weeks back? Would have thought there were discussions on the subject with likely suspects.
It seems to me that Boris has a number of tools at his disposal to either force No Deal Brexit through or to force a confidence issue that will trigger an election (unless the opposition can somehow pick a new PM and continue the zombie Parliament/Government situation).
Parliament w/ Bercow surely has some tools to oppose Boris with as well.
The EU also has tools to use against, e.g., Orban scheming with BoJo.
The situation is very complicated.
“The EU will agree to a delay if they think there’s a good chance that one of their agents in Parliament can turf Boris out of No 10 and take over.”
And do what? The opposition don’t have the votes for anything specific, only more delay.
“The fact that I understand this but the retards in the EU don’t seem to is beyond me.”
They’re well aware of it. But like us, they consider no deal better than a bad deal (bad from their point of view), and they’re negotiating. Showing weakness during a negotiation gets you a worse deal than you could have otherwise got.
“I agree. However were Mr Ed’s “zombie government” (my ‘our enemies second choice’) to be pursued, Boris could retaliate by increasingly rendering them a “zombie parliament” – at least until an election were contrived in their despite – enforcing the executive’s rights in retaliation to the legislature’s invasion of them.”
Revenge is a dish best served cold. After the election, when Boris has a stonking big majority, he can have all the vengeance he wants, and ban or repeal all their constitutional innovations. But to get there, he has to win the election. Everything right now is directed at that. If he wants to tempt non-Tories across to his side, he has to be seen as sensible and honourable. If voters are to defect out of disgust at the childish behaviour of MPs, he has to make sure they don’t feel the same disgust about his own behaviour. Since he got the top seat, it’s all been about the next election.
Nico. It would probably have been better if I had written ‘relatively less uncivilised’ but it is a bit of a mouthful. You say ‘the Democrat antics of these Trump years are at a peak’. Ironically, given the strength of your criticism, that is exactly what I was thinking of in referring to ‘vicious American style factionalism’ in my first comment.
As far as the EU response goes, I’m guessing their strategy must always be to respond “Yes” to any extension, since while there is time, there is also hope that some bunch of traitors will be found who will repudiate BRExit and withdraw the Article 50 Notification.
The conditions attached to such extensions are for public consumption, not reality, since these matters are not legal decisions (although they may technically have a legal framework), but political ones.
The EU is well aware that once one member leaves then it makes it far more likely that others will leave (like the US secession crisis of 1860-61), making total EU collapse also more likely. This is why the EU is deliberately making leaving a nightmare, not just to torment the UK for having the temerity to leave, but also to dissuade others. For the EU this is an existential crisis, not just about the road to “ever greater union”.
Another point is that the EU genuinely fears that the UK will be successful post-BRExit, especially if the UK deregulates and reduces taxes, since that will make it harder to sustain the EU regulatory / tax regimes that they desire.
So despite my hope that one of our European friends might veto and extension, I think there will be unbelievable internal pressure from the EU commission to prevent that.
John Galt- Britain is already doing better than Europe on many fronts- lower unemployment rates, preferred finance center, etc. A EUless Britain should do much better, since it should take Britain less time to negotiate treaties with other sovereign countries, compared to the snail’s pace of the EU.
Yes, I agree that Britain is doing better, but those differences would be exacerbated and writ large post-BRExit, regardless of the pre-BRExit reality.
Guy Verhofstadt’s “Road to Imperial EU” would make matters much, much worse.
Yet another reason to get out now (personally, I think we should have left before Maastricht)
My prediction:
Things will get wierd (-er)
I very much agree as regards the desirability of Boris not ‘losing it’ despite the strong provocation of repeated overt cheating by Bercow et al. The remoaners here, like the impeachers in the US with Trump, hope that Boris can be goaded into some rash action they can exploit – and so they themselves rashly perform exploitable actions in the hope of doing so. I hope Boris will do considered things in response.
However I note that the proverb can also be regarded as meaning that serving your revenge cold falls into the category of ‘nice work if you can get it’. If Mr Ed’s theory of the remoaners’ scenario is correct, and I am also correct that it will injury them further in the public domain – and so cause them to prolong it further, hoping ‘something will turn up’ – then Boris may wish to, and be able to profit from, refusing the humiliations they try to impose on him. As part of trying to make sure revenge cannot be effected, remoaners will try to ensure it cannot be delayed.
But your scenario is undoubtedly best – if we can get it. I am – as usual – hopeful.
My perception is that the Remoaners have only made the general public more apathetic towards Parliament in general and MP’s in particular. Boris having maintained some dignity by not mirroring their childishness seems to be paying off in the polls, but this is only if he wins through with BRExit in the end and delivers on 31st October 2019.