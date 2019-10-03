Emma Duncan has written a piece for the Times with which I ought to agree. It has the title “The city of billionaires is a vision of hell” and has the strapline “San Francisco shows what happens when rent controls are used to tackle a housing shortage”.
Her article starts with a vivid description of San Francisco’s woes:
… San Francisco and its environs have the highest density of billionaires on the planet. It is also the most visibly poor place of any I have been to outside India or South Africa, and the horrors on show hold lessons for London.
As Tom Knowles reported in The Times yesterday, there are more than 8,000 homeless men and women on the streets of what is, with a population of less than 900,000, a small city. Every time we stepped out of our city-centre hotel, we saw homeless people slumped on the pavements or wandering aimlessly. In the Tenderloin district, a formerly respectable area a quarter of a mile away, there are homeless encampments on most blocks and shit on the pavements. People do not walk there if they can avoid it.
In the four days we were there, I went into maybe ten shops. In three of them, homeless people walked in, took stuff and walked out. In Starbucks, for instance, a homeless man swept a lot of biscuits and chocolates from beside the till into a bag. I started to say something to try to stop him, then looked at the woman behind the till who shrugged her shoulders. I asked the manager how often this happened; he said seven or eight times a day. I asked him what he did about it; he said he filed “an incident report”.
My son said that the police have given up on property crime because they are short of resources, because this sort of crime is so common and because there is a certain sympathy for the perpetrators. We took two buses when I was there; on one of them, the man in the seat in front of us peed on the floor. My son said it was a regular occurrence.
It then offers two possible explanations:
When you talk to San Franciscans, many take the view that homeless people are sent there from cities whose welfare provision is less generous than California’s. That seems implausible, since there is little welfare on offer in San Francisco, and surveys of the homeless population show that the vast majority are local.
Those who have studied the problem say that the main explanation is the price of property. The tech industry is so big and well paid that demand for property has pushed prices to insane levels. Average rents are about twice what they are in London. To pay the rent on a one-bedroom flat in London you would need to work about 170 hours on the minimum wage; in San Francisco, you would need to work 300 hours. As rents rise, people get turfed out of their homes and end up on the streets; combine that with negligible health provision for the poor and you end up with a lot of mentally ill people on the streets.
The response to rising rents in San Francisco has been rent controls. Nearly half the homes in the city are now covered by them. But they have made the situation worse, not better, because they discourage people from letting out property and thus reduce supply, pushing house prices up further.
The Instapundit co-bloggers talk about San Francisco often. Though I would guess that none of them would be reluctant on ideological grounds to mention rent control as the main cause of San Francisco’s problems, as far as I recall they have usually cited the explanation that Emma Duncan rejects, namely over-generous welfare payments that act as a magnet to homeless people from other states. Beyond that they speak of general bad governance, often mentioning that the last Republican mayor of SF left office in 1964.
Of course both causes could be operating. If a single shop has homeless people walking in and openly stealing from it without fear of punishment seven or eight times a day, then bad governance most certainly is operating. But is that the cause or the symptom? My reasons for wanting a more precise diagnosis than “socialism sucks”* are not entirely disinterested. Rent controls are one of the most popular policies offered by Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party. Apart from a few old fogeys who remember the deleterious effects of the Rent Acts, Brits love the idea of them. As Ms Duncan suggests, London may soon follow the example of San Francisco in re-introducing rent control. Lord knows the world is not short of examples that show this is a bad idea, but San Francisco might make that argument real to a British audience better than most places, as it is a city quite a lot of British people have visited recently and come away from with shit on their shoes. Do any American readers, particularly San Franciscans, have any observations to share?
*Two economists called Robert Lawson and Benjamin Powell, who seem to be more convivial than economists usually are, have written a book with this title that is currently nestling in my Kindle. My husband recommends it. He says it is about beer.
Why do people want to be homeless there? Easy question.
The climate is quite nice – year-round – for camping. You’ll find drier places in the fall, and slightly warmer places in the winter, but without having to move to match the seasons, SF is one of the most comfortable places to pitch your refrigerator box in the country.
(Los Angeles might be marginally better – it’s warmer in the winter – but it’s more hostile. The police haven’t been told that their First Mission is serve the homeless, and so they move people along.)
Plus, there’s so much money being spent in the area, the garbage there is better then the material most people aspire to buy.
I’m heading out to Los Angeles next month. I’d normally detour up to SF for a few days to visit some people, but this time the SF people are going to come down to LA while I’m there. They no longer have the desire to try to entertain and dine out and keep up the pretense that they live in paradise. They can afford to insulate themselves from their surroundings, but that mostly means not leaving their homes unless it’s to get into their car and drive to underground guarded parking, and there’s not enough of that to make the city safely accessible.
I occasionally walk from Leicester Square to Covent Garden and back. There are always homeless beggars impeding me – rarely aggressively – but always there.
London isn’t quite as nice as SF for sleeping rough but I’m sure both cities share the two main reasons for homelessness:
Drug addiction and mental illness.
So the question becomes, what should we do with those afflicted by these conditions? Should we keep them away from polite society or should we let them piss off the rest of us as we go about our business.
From the number and tenor of the articles about San Fransiscan homelessness it would appear to me that the problem has reached the stage where it’s pissing off the elite and therefore the homeless are about to get kicked out of their current, cosy position.
Still, I’m sure the good burghers of San Francisco will find a way to blame Trump as they get rid of the poor sickos.
Rent control came second. The primary problems are zoning and land removed from development. NIMBYism originated in the Bay area. And then there was the closing of all the mental hospitals.
Not in San Francisco its not. I’m biased (I live in a desert) but Samuel Clemmens once said that the “The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco.”. I was there a few years ago and needed a jacket at night – in July.
Its also pretty darn wet. At least until you get well inland. But that’s not where the homeless are.
Its not the weather that’s bringing people in. LA – sure. That place’s got great weather year only – winter is their favorite *day* of the year. Same with San Diego.
‘Lured in by welfare’? Maybe from nearby areas. But this ain’t the summer of love and teh gays don’t need to flock to the bathhouses of The Castro anymore and the homeless are not known for travellign.
What I would say it probably is, is that these people are the remants of those driven out by NIMBYism and greenbelt policies that make it take *decades* to get anything built. Unless you’re in with the right sets of ‘community activists’. Green belts are strangling the place, rent control makes it worse, but the core is city government zoning policies that mandate large setbacks, prevent multi-family housing being built in a lot of areas (even to the point of not allowing ‘in-law units – small, detached apartments where an aging parent might live out their days, close enough for the kids to watch over but still allowing privacy and dignity).
There’s a story (in Reason) about a guy who’s spent FIVE YEARS and a million dollars in an attempt to convert an old laundrymat he owns into an apartment complex.
https://reason.com/2018/02/21/san-francisco-man-has-spent-4-years-1-mi/
It is a flat out lie that poor people get no health care. Hospitals are required by law to provide it to anyone who shows up. Poor people in America get as good health care as do people in Britain. As outcomes statistics show, especially for cancer, Americans get much better health care than do Brits. Brits get the worst health care in the developed world by far. You get Second World health care, or worse.
The real problem is that the US shut down almost all its psychiatric hospitals a generation ago, and put all the inmates out on the streets. There are out patient treatment programs and shelters and halfway houses, but the great majority of the crazies would rather live free on the streets than submit to the rules of the shelters. Some shelters are also unsafe, especially for women.
Rent control is one issue, but not the only one. SF makes it nearly impossible to build new housing. If you’ve got lots of supply hitting the market, rent control is nearly irrelevant – Seattle recently saw prices drop, despite a huge boom in the local economy, because of a huge wave of new housing construction. Rent control mostly serves to spread the misery of inadequate supply somewhat differently than it’d otherwise be spread, in that case.
It’s different if it’s a city where construction is plausible but the economics are the issue – NYC a generation or two ago seems to have worked this way. Rent control damages the economics of rental construction, undoubtedly. But if you can’t build at all, disincentivizing building won’t do much.
This is my neck of the woods, so I deal with it all the time.
Only units built prior to 1979 are subject to rent control, so that’s not why developers aren’t building. San Francisco is cursed with a bunch of NIMBY rules which make any development drag on for ages, but that’s true in a lot of cities.
There is something to the idea homeless people came from other places. At one point the city tallied up the money it was spending on services for the homeless, including housing vouchers, meals, and medical outreach. They decided “Heck, we’re spending so much we could just give them the cash and they would have enough to live on.” So they did, and for a few years the city handed out drug money to a burgeoning population of derelicts from all over the US. How they could have imagined that would end any other way is a mystery, and in fact the current very progressive governor of California made his political bones as a SF city councilman ending the cash grant system and transitioning back to the earlier model.
If you have to be homeless somewhere, San Francisco isn’t a bad place. It doesn’t rain much, and gets cold enough to be uncomfortable but not cold enough for snow. The cops won’t hassle you, even if you’ve decided to force hundreds of commuters to walk into the street around you as you’re stretched out on a busy sidewalk. You can get away with some pretty aggressive panhandling, and even if you get caught stealing from the local shops the cops may not even bother to arrest you because they know there’s no room in the jails for nonviolent offenders.
So of course there’s a general breakdown of law and order. There hasn’t been much violence yet, but that’s the progression.
Maybe it’s all relative – it’s supposed to snow here tonight – but on a year-round basis, SF has great weather. I grew up in L.A., and we used to go up to SF to escape the heat (and bad air.)
Well, Samizdata’s readers are unlikely to welcome this response, but surely the starting-point for any discussion about this problem must be the recognition that San Francisco is a city in which the experience of living in a social space – a society – has died.
The fundamental question, then, is how and why the recognition of the social aspect of life has been allowed to die in a place which certainly has the material resources to allow it to live. I would suggest that the extreme belief in individual self-assertion and self-actualization is being bought at the expense of the death of the social.
Libertarians would do well to wonder whether this is a necessary thing, or merely a conditional response that could have been avoided. If the latter, Samizdata’s readers have some hard thinking to do. If the former, the thinking’s going to be even harder, more painful.
Sorry for maybe a dumb question, but it seems to me that you’ve left your ultimate thesis unstated, and I can’t parse out which way it goes.
You’re saying there’s a cause and effect relationship between libertarianism and SF’s disintegration.
What is it?
The effects of rent-control and NIMBYism in SF are both real, but have little to do with the explosive growth of the homeless population there. Similarly, while SF’s benefits for homeless policies may be a magnet for homeless from elsewhere, this too has a negligible effect, if any, on SF’s situation.*
The growth in the homeless in SF, and in nearly every major city in the US, derives primarily from two causes: the deinstitutionalization of the mentally ill and the decriminalization of drug use.
* Some years back, cities in Texas got caught sending their homeless to Santa Monica, CA, just outside LA, which has phenomenal weather and the welfare and policing policies you’d expect from a far left city.
Yes, add in that it is constrained by the ocean anyway and you have a perfect restriction of supply. Funny how these places with vicious zoning laws and Sky-high property prices are often the most ‘Progressive’ in their politics.
“Well, Samizdata’s readers are unlikely to welcome this response…”
We might do if we knew what it meant.
My guess is that by “social” you actually mean “socialist” or “socialism”. The bit about SF having plenty of material resources to loot suggests it. But I don’t know, and I might be unfairly misinterpreting you.
If you’re not talking about socialism (redistributing material resources) but some sort of community spirit and respect for proper behaviour on the part of the homeless, making a positive contribution and not making things unpleasant for others, then I don’t see why you would need material resources for that (cultural and moral resources, maybe) and I don’t see why you’d think we’d disagree. We all give voluntarily to society in trade so that society will voluntarily give back to our mutual benefit. We all take care not to step on one another’s toes. It’s a community.
“I would suggest that the extreme belief in individual self-assertion and self-actualization is being bought at the expense of the death of the social.”
Gemeinnutz geht vor Eigennutz?
I visited in 2010 and noticed a lot of homelessness. Asking a local about it they too said it was the generous welfare, she spoke as someone does when stating a conventional opinion.
Interesting.
What if, on the other hand, I believe in extreme individual self-assertion and self-actualisation because I, as a moral standpoint, wish to live at my own expense, and not at someone else’s? Is that not helpful for society?
And that, in particular, I believe in extreme self-actualisation because I believe it puts me in a better position to be able to help my neighbours, should they need my help? Is that not being social?
What if I believe that such extremes will lead, inevitably, to an amount of specialisation in skills, which will lead to inevitable social and business interactions with other self-actualised individuals, who are better at, say, carpentry than I am?
Less abstractly, we occasionally have conversations amongst Samizdata readers and commentators about the best way to help the most vulnerable in society. While we have lots of disagreements about how to help them, I don’t think I’ve seen someone disagree about whether to help them.
About 90% of the homeless (in the U.S.) are mentally ill and/or substance abusers. The notion that the problem is a lack of housing is originally a “patients’ rights” argument posited by anti-psychiatric activists such as the late Thomas Szasz. There’s a fine discussion of this in the book “Madness In The Streets”.
Interesting conflation of two problems. Rent control is an economic problem for functioning people. Homelessness is a personal problem for non-functional people. One can find many homeless people in communities with low rents or no rent control.
wrt rent control, I take a very libertarian position. Most of the problem is a result of interference in the market by government.
wrt homelessness, my libertarian leanings are far less firm. I do not believe mental illness is a myth. It is real, and as a society we should deal with these people humanely. This means a combination of private facilities for those who can afford them and state institutions for those who cannot, as we treat the elderly today. Now we are left with only the private institutions and those who cannot afford them are left to the jungle of the streets. It will be a great badge of dishonor for our generation that we have treated those so helpless so poorly.
I live in the area and there are homeless all over the SF Bay area: Berkeley, San Jose, and along the freeways and under bridges. Community has broken down, churches have lost 50% of their congregation over the last 30 years, it is nearly impossible to find a retirement community to live if you are old (I know, as my parents tried to move this year and they were rejected by three different places). There is a huge demand, but -like all housing – nothing is being built. We have had a large growth in jobs in the area and yet housing stock has hardly changed. Hundreds of thousands of people commute in from 50 to 100 miles away to work. The freeways are packed most daylight hours. Those who bought houses before 2000 have seen their wealth increase but the houses being sold are mostly going to people who are using Bay Area real estate as an investment vehicle. Fully 1/4 of Palo Alto housing is unoccupied, these 4 million dollar houses just sit empty on quiet streets. The solution is simple: build a million new houses and keep building. But there has been no change. Too many people gain by keeping the situation just as it is.
I’m glad (happy, I have a smile on my face, my soul lifts) that a couple of people have picked up the challenge I hoped I had put down – ie, to raise the question of whether an ‘extreme belief in individual self-assertion and self-actualization is being bought at the expense of the death of the social.’
My first response is that claims that you don’t understand the question are surely not plausible. Man is by nature a social (political) animal, as our daily experience of absolutely everything informs us. No man is an island etc. The claim that this is not understood by extreme individualists is silly, and I’m not going to entertain it.
Similarly, acknowledging the fact that any expression of individual freedom is and can be made only in relationship to the society with which he interacts does not imply a sudden vertiginous collapse into socialism (that’s you I’m talking to, Nulla). There are ways and ways of avoiding the question, but shrieking ‘socialism’ at it isn’t the best.
The question remains: how do you explain that in the city of the world which has brought us the libertarianism associated with the mighty-rich high-priests of the tech industry has also managed to degenerate into a state of pre-civic barbarism? To assume that this is solely the fault of, say, rent-controls, seems a wholly inadequate – indeed a laughable – response. If ‘San Francisco’ wanted to nurture civility (ie, maintain a society), then it plainly could do it (because its citizens certainly do have the resources to do it). That these citizens have chosen not to maintain a society, I suggest, is giving us a real warning about the problems of libertarians who act as if they really are ‘an island.’
Michael Taylor, there is one (to be generous) assertion of fact not in evidence in your question, and one massively unstated (likely unprovable but at least somewhat accurate) truth.
Fact not in evidence: that anything about the technology sector in SFO is remotely libertarian. In support of that proposition, read Peter Thiel’s book and tell me that he (the closest thing to an actual libertarian I know of in Silicon Valley) is anything but another command and control freak. His idea of the perfect company is one that has sealed up the market to achieve another kind of rent control – he explicitly states that he views competition between companies as a massively negative thing that can only be tolerated on the way to total monopoly control of the market.
Unstated truth: the leaders of the tech revolution are famously “on the spectrum”. Avoidance of the “social” is their default posture, and the platforms they have built and the working conditions in which those platforms are developed have a veneer of human interaction but ALWAYS mediated by some kind of literal, physical screen. Either your phone, your tablet or the windows of the free bus that takes you from your apartment to your job.
As the more religious amongst us might have it, they live IN the world but are not OF the world.
I posit that SFO is the logical, physical outcome of the virtual worlds the tech industry creates.
Long term SF resident here. 30 plus years. The article is completely and totally wrong. On every level.
Firstly, there are very few homeless people in SF, those who have lost their accommodation for one reason or another. There are many thousands of Street People. These people are drunks, junkies, drifter, petty criminals and the mentally ill. 50% of the street people have *zero* connection to the City. They have been around for a few months at most. Another 25%/30% have only minimal connection with the City. Maybe only the most transitory rental history of the City of a year at most. So 75%/80% of the Street People have no connection with the City.
When the City hands out free stuff, lots of Street People. When the City enforces the law, far fewer Street People. Thats has been the cycle over the last four decades.
Prop 47 and 57 put tens of thousands of petty criminals onto the streets. Prop 57 not only made robberies of up to $1000 un-prosecutable but also meant that street junkies no longer had to take rehab as a condition of parole. Thats were all the street junkies came from recently. Before 57, very few, a few months after 57 it was as bad as the 1980’s.
Prop 47 and Prop 57 were financed by the rich friends of Jerry Brown, lots of techies, but also seven figure donations by billionaires like Steyer, Reed, Zuckerberg etc. Three Strikes back in the 1990s removed all the street criminals and collapsed the petty crime rate. Prop 46 and 57 released all these petty criminals again.
As for the mentally ill on the streets. Thats because the mentally ill have a right to refuse to take their meditation in California. And every time they have tried to amend this obscenely cruel “patient rights” law since the 1970’s the usual suspects, “activists”, have stopped them with laws suites. Which is why I now have complete and totally contempt for anyone who calls themselves an “activist”. Little more than evil narcissists who never stay around to deal with the disasters they always create.
So the current Street People problem has zero to do with rent control and zoning laws. Thats a totally different subject. Also created by “activists” who turned out to be little more than transitory residents over the decades.
“As rents rise, people get turfed out of their homes and end up on the streets”
Because, after all, there is nowhere else in California that one can live for any less.
Hm. I would describe myself as an extreme individualist, in the sense of self-reliance, as can be attested to by others (also in the sense that I recognise other people as individuals in their own right, not just as members of class or race etc).
Would you meet me halfway and define what you mean when you hear “extreme individualist” – stereotype or caricature if you find it useful!
You’ve obviously got an idea in your head of what sort of people individualists are, with regards to “social” interactions, but it would be helpful to define what that is.
But we don’t necessarily associate libertarianism with the mighty-rich of any industry, tech or not. We believe that many of the mighty-rich have earned their wealth illegitimately; and/or that they are attempting to hold on to their wealth illegitimately by preventing others from entering their market.
I don’t know enough about SF to specifically comment, but it doesn’t appear to be a problem that could be solved by a few mega-rich tech bros throwing money at it.
I will also note that a cursory read of the OP and thread reveals many people, the OP included, are also not buying “rent control” as the sole cause of the problem.
> Sigivald
> Because, after all, there is nowhere
> else in California that one can live
> for any less.
Actually in my experience the back story goes something like this. The people in question are never born in San Francisco. In fact all the ones I know personally are from back East. They moved to SF in their 20’s back in the 1970’s or 1980’s and locked in an apartment at a rent that has changed little over the decades. Say $600 for an apartment that now rents for $3600. At the moment.
All of them either have a small private income and / or else just worked at some slacker type job that made enough to pay the bills but they really did not overly exert themselves over the decades. Then for one reason or another they lose their way below market rent apartment and now they dont have the income to support their previous life living in the City. Most move out of the City, eventually, very bitter at how unfair life is. Some hang around too long, end up in a shelter for a little while, then they eventually go back to their home town / state. Very bitter at how unfair life is. In all cases these people came from the comfortable middle classes.
All the native San Franciscans who were priced out of their home town starting in the 1970s all moved down the Peninsula, up to north Marin, or out to the East Bay. Not terribly happy about being forced out of their hometown, but never really bitter. Pretty much all of the native San Franciscans I know who were forced out of the City are either working class or lower middle class.
Which I think is an important part of the story you never hear. If you see local “progressive” politics over the last five decades as a way to force out working class whites then it makes a lot more sense. Such as destroying the local school system in the 1970’s
“My first response is that claims that you don’t understand the question are surely not plausible.”
Nevertheless, they’re true.
The idea of the “social” can be understood in hundreds of different ways, including “socialism”. Which one are you referring to?
You say “Man is by nature a social (political) animal, as our daily experience of absolutely everything informs us.” Yes, true. But what does that have to do with the homeless in San Francisco? The homeless interact socially with other people in society. That’s not stopped. Politics hasn’t stopped in San Francisco. Everyone still experiences living in a society. We can even say that it is probably a better experience and a materially better existence than than that experienced by people over 99% of human history. Every historic society has had its beggars and destitute – it is modern Western society that is the outlier in having eliminated most of it, to the extent that we think it something odd and in need of explanation. So what do you mean by saying “the experience of living in a social space – a society – has died”?
“Similarly, acknowledging the fact that any expression of individual freedom is and can be made only in relationship to the society with which he interacts does not imply a sudden vertiginous collapse into socialism”
Didn’t say it did. I was guessing that by “social” you meant something like the usage of “social” in “social security”, and was talking about the well-off in society giving charity or taxes to support those less well off – i.e. socialism – and saying this had failed.
But clearly not, since “social security” obviously has nothing at all to do with “acknowledging the fact that any expression of individual freedom is and can be made only in relationship to the society with which he interacts”. I’m not sure that it’s even true – we could talk about whether the freedom of a person living absolutely alone is a concept. But true or not, it’s another meaning of “social” that has no clear relationship to whatever we’re talking about. The homeless being free to shoplift and crap on the streets is spoken of in relation to the society that has to put up with it, that allows it. Society experiences crap on the streets and shoplifting. ‘The experience of living in a social space’ evidently continues.
“The question remains: how do you explain that in the city of the world which has brought us the libertarianism associated with the mighty-rich high-priests of the tech industry has also managed to degenerate into a state of pre-civic barbarism?”
There are half a dozen such explanations listed above. That homeless people are sent there from cities whose welfare provision is less generous than California’s. That the tech industry is so big and well paid that demand for property has pushed prices to insane levels. Rent control. Zoning. Land removed from development. Properties being acquired as investment vehicles. Drug use and mental illness. The closing of the mental hospitals. NIMBY rules. The weather being particularly congenial there. Past administrations handing out free money. Take your pick.
None of those suggestions seem to bear any relation to any claim that San Francisco is particularly libertartian or individualistic – quite the reverse! Rent controls and zoning laws are opposed by libertarians.
So I have even less idea what you’re talking about now than I had before. Would you care to explain further?
“Next to bombing, rent control seems in many cases to be the most efficient technique so far known for destroying cities.” – Assar Lindbeck
The “mighty-rich high-priests of the tech industry” call themselves libertarians because they want legal recreational drugs. When it comes to the size and scope of government they’re mostly overweening statists.
From what I can tell the institutions that used to comprise civil society – churches, fraternal organizations, bowling clubs, etc, have been shouldered aside by government. “Why should I join a fraternal organization that helps the poor? That’s the government’s job, and I pay a lot of money in taxes to that end.” This isn’t a problem of libertarianism; it’s quite the opposite. The growth of the welfare state has removed the moral imperative for charitable works.
This. +1. I see very little evidence of libertarianism – of valuing liberty – in SF.
Libertine-ism, maybe, but that’s not the same. That’s what makes the American Libertarian Party into the Legal Drugs Party.
bobby +++.
@Eric “The growth of the welfare state has removed the moral imperative for charitable works.”
Certainly, plus the inherent distancing effects of the screen interface to the world, which dilute (if not remove entirely) the social subtleties that engender true charity. We know that the most effective charity is personal, where the giver and recipient know each other, over the time of the giving. That this bond is broken by government bureaucracy is obvious. That the tech interfaces seek to fool the human user into thinking that they’re (he’s/she’s/etc’s) getting the whole interaction… indeed improved interaction over face-to-face meetings… is due to the combined effects of hubris and laziness, on behalf of both developers and users.
I live in Minneapolis, with its mid-continental, mid-latitude climate. During pleasant weather we have people on certain specific corners (lots of traffic, traffic signal) with cardboard signs proclaiming their homelessness. I’ve never felt inundated, nor seen encampments, though at my age I am less likely to go to places where these might be. Winter might have something to do with it. Street people might be insane, drugged, or helpless – but they’re not necessarily stupid, and it takes work to be migratory. Winter is a harsh teacher, and you learn to pay attention. That, or leave school.
First, I’d like to thank Samizdatans for their interesting responses to the challenge. Let’s have a look at the latest:
Michael Gillespie & neonsnake: I completely agree that the high-priests of the tech industry are anything but libertarians, regardless of how they perceive themselves, and regardless of the Burning Man ethos. You don’t construct centralized top-down global behemoths like Google or Facebook by being libertarian. And I completely agree that their actions are obviously highly destructive of the ‘social’.
Still, libertarian is how a) they perceive themselves and b) how many people are encouraged, successfully, to see them.
But beware: your argument here threatens to degenerate into the equivalent of the ‘but the Soviet Union/China/Cambodia wasn’t communism’ type of excuse. Can we call it the ‘no real libertarian’ getout?
Nullius: Essentially, you ask for a minimalist and/or maximalist definition of what I take to be ‘social’. Well, here I think the easiest, and probably fairest, response is to go all Wittgenstein and say ‘meaning is use’, and the writer of the original article to which I was responding was specifically about what he/she experienced as a collapse of the social. And I’ve got to say, when you’re in a situation in which shops can be regularly and freely looted, or when bus passengers feel free to pee on the floor, then I for one don’t feel the need to quibble with that meaning. I’m not sure that you’ll accept that as an argument, or even a strategy for an argument, because you continue to claim that you don’t know what I mean in the first place – something I continue to doubt. We could, at this stage, get into arguments about definitions (‘theft of public property’ would be a starting point), but, frankly, I’m not going to.
Eric: I’m sympathetic to what you say (see above), particularly about the erosion of institutions of civil society. But when you say ‘This isn’t a problem for libertarianism: it’s quite the opposite’, then I think you’re actually wrong, since self-consciously ducking out of the problems of a corroding society will tend to make things worse, not better. Quite possibly, a libertarian has a proper and selfish interest in encouraging and participating in civic institutions precisely so that the sort of social corrosion which he/she must necessarily endure, will be at least moderated.
jmc: the most interesting of responses, since the best-informed empirically. In your first comment: ‘So the current Street People problem has zero to do with rent control and zoning laws. Thats a totally different subject. Also created by “activists” who turned out to be little more than transitory residents over the decades.’ And in your second: Which I think is an important part of the story you never hear. If you see local “progressive” politics over the last five decades as a way to force out working class whites then it makes a lot more sense.’ And you can be absolutely certain these people saw themselves as ‘liberals’.
And this is where, perhaps, the charge is laid: that the ‘liberalism’ which encourages the believe in individual self-assertion and self-actualization’, combined with the soi-disant ‘libertarianism’ of the tech industry has, in unholy combination, wrought the destruction of the society upon which it feeds. Hence my original question: is this mere happenstance (contingent), or actually inevitable (necessary). I still think it’s a question you’re going to have to think about.
You still haven’t defined what those things mean to you.
You’re going to need to define that before going any further, if you want to be taken seriously, because there’s a few of us here that meet that description, and who I know from prior discussion to be enormously involved in the “social”, which I note you also haven’t defined – society? The wider world? Socialism? (evidently not from your previous accusation of “shrieking” directed at Nullius, who doesnt strike me as a “shrieker” 😉 ) Social media (“I admit I am lost in the age of the social” from Lady Gaga – sue me, it’s an absolute banger of a tune).
Indulge me. I’m just a poor unsophisticated English boy. Have a glass of wine with me and do me the goodwill of defining your terms.
And no, we can’t call it the “no true libertarian” get-out, since they aren’t libertarian, they’re corporatists.
The world is full of LINOs, pretend Classical Liberals and free-speech enthusiasts for their free speech and theirs only. Not our fault, and we do what we can to correct the perception, even though we shouldn’t have to.
Personally, I think we’ve given it a good deal of thought, and we have decided that we don’t like government using our money (and therefore our indirect consent), and our votes (also our consent) to ruin the most vulnerable members of our society.
What’s your thoughts?
Those who have studied the problem say that the main explanation is the price of property.
If price of property is the problem, move to Memphis. Average house price below $100K. Or buy a $20 bus ticket to San Fernando where the prices are $400K.
@Julie, @bobby b
Guys, you know how you’ve always said that in the US, we’re considered “republicans that want to smoke weed”?
In the UK, we’re considered “conservatives who don’t give a shit about poor people”. I’ve either outright said, or at least hinted as such.
This lad, Michael Taylor, he’s a stunning example of such people. He obviously believes that, despite everything we’ve said above.
This is why I take some pains to point out why I’m libertarian (and it aint’ coz I don’t give a shit about poor peeps 🙂 )
How difficult it is for us when we’re so misrepresented?
Neonsnake,
I’d gladly share a glass with you, and doubtless we’d discover we didn’t absolutely need each other’s approval.
I am aware that there is a tract of (English) libertarianism which is profoundly communitarian – it’s called Quakerism, and I have a great deal of time for it. But it is both libertarian and communitarian necessarily because at its heart it yearns to see that of god in everyone. If you start from that premise, not only does the divide between libertarianism and communitarianism dissolve, but you begin to recognize that you can’t have one without the other.
But without that deep inspired pride/humility it is far too easy to slip into the ‘conservatives who don’t give a shit’ mindset.
Trouble is, once you begin to venture down the Quakerist path, the attractions of ‘hard’ libertarianism seem very inadequate, whilst the hard demands of a proper ‘social democracy’ approach, tricky as they are, seem difficult to resist. If I were a better Quaker, maybe. . .
“Essentially, you ask for a minimalist and/or maximalist definition of what I take to be ‘social’.”
No, I’m just asking for which particular definition of ‘social’ you’re using to connect the dots of your argument. You seem to see some sort of connection from libertarianism and individualism leading to ‘the death of the social’, whatever that means, to the reported behaviour of the homeless in San Francisco.
But the definitions you cite are very general – that people interact socially – and they don’t appear to be fit the idea of ‘death’ of social interaction. The homeless and destitute have always behaved like that – Dickens commented on it extensively. Society has always had to deal with it. And there are social interactions galore, between the homeless, the shopkeepers, the pedestrians, and so on. It’s normal. And there are clearly problems in society that lead to its lamentable continuation, but those conditions existed long before libertarianism was invented, and are part of, not contrary to, the way humans normally interact.
Now quite remarkably, over the last few hundred years, the Enlightenment brought about an unprecedented level of intellectual and economic freedom, which has led to an explosion in economic development, which has for the first time in 200,000 years of human history made us rich enough to – in many places – virtually eliminate that sort of poverty. We’ve got the point where most of us live lives where this sort of behaviour seems inconceivable, abberrant, something strange in need of explanation.
And yes, it does. Our revolution hasn’t reached everyone, some people it hasn’t worked for. 90% of them the mentally ill, addicted, illiterate, innumerate, abused, abandoned, and thoroughly messed up. Yes, it’s a question in need of an answer. But you haven’t said anything so far to explain how it’s connected to individualism or libertarianism, or to any specific form of social failure in the generic ‘people interacting’ sort of ‘social’. Or why explaining it is a problem for us in particular.
Maybe you have a point, I’m interested to find out if you do, but I’m not seeing it so far.
Quite right.
But let me give you a glass. Not share.
Let’s sit down round a table, you, me, Nullius In Verba, and bobby b.
Sit down. Drink my wine. I’m buying, brother. Smoke my fags (inside or outside, your choice), smokers.
I’m an atheist. I have little idea of what Quakerism means.
We libertarians believe that no one knows everything. It’s kinda key to our beliefs. We call it the “Knowledge Problem”.
Most of us, we’re pretty concerned about bthe poorest, brother. We’re not “hard” libertarianism. Honestly, we’re not.
Look, six months ago, I was you. These guys, that not that, ok?
Have a glass of my wine. Smoke a couple of my fags. They care, alright?
San Francisco used to be the best city for ordinary families – in the world, bar none.
Then, in the 1960s, the Progressives took over the city – and it has got worse-and-worse for ordinary people. It is not just rent control – it is everything.
San Francisco is now a city of the very rich (the “dotcom” rich and their banker associates – both of whom combine great wealth with either socialist or semi socialist politics) and the very poor – the mass of homeless, often insane or on drugs (or both). Ordinary people are being forced out of the city.
If you want to see what the Democrats would do to the United States if they win in 2020 then look at what they have already done to California, the “Golden State” now has the worst POVERTY (when one takes into account the cost of living) in the United States.
I suspect Trump, Nigel and even Boris might each laugh long and loud at the idea we even knew we were born in that department. 🙂
Do you believe its “bad faith”, Paul?
Or “unintended consequences”?
Don’t disagree. But I’m trying take the “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” crowd, and turn them to our way of thinking.
Tricky.
So, your point is not that libertarians are responsible for any of the social breakdown, but that we’re being wrongly blamed for it?
I don’t think people here are arguing with you so much as they are not understanding your point. I know I’m not getting it.
Just as a side note, because I can:
Quakers are closely related to my friends (and chicken-sources, as I’ve said) the Hutterites and Mennonites. They’re all Anabaptists – a sect of Baptist Christians who believe that baptism should occur in adulthood, by informed choice. That’s the technical aspect.
They live a rather hardy religious communal life, but meld that with the Confucian “improve thyself to improve humanity” credo. They just do it in service to a god instead of to the community itself.
They are what libertarians are when libertarians treat a discrete group of associated people as “oneself.”
Niall, pull yourself back to say, 2003/2004. Imagine I’m interviewing.
Now imagine a lad (an interviewee) makes sure he knows he’s gay. Me and my friend (straight) who are interviewing.
What do you think happens now? (Knowing what you know about me?)
I should certainly spend more time on Confuciunsm than Confucius himself.
@neonsnake:
Not Paul, but I think the answer is yes. Some do it in bad faith, and others are just dumb/stupid/naive. There’s no doubt in my mind that some lefties are out to destroy western civ.
As long as they had the Soviet Union, you see, they had hope. The Soviets were not against western civ quite the way lefties are today – they just wanted naked power, but they did also want scientific and technological progress, for example.
But now that the USSR is no more? They can’t win elections, they can’t take power, and they don’t have a bastion. They have lost hope. They resent the West. They resent everything that keeps them from wielding naked power. They would destroy the West out of spite. They’re certainly trying.
Is that so? Certainly not the Objectivist kind (do they exist any more?).
I went to a Libertarian party convention once. The party people struck me as kooks. And I know enough open-borders libertarians who can’t see that before you can be for open borders you have to end welfare. Similarly the anti-war types. Libertarians seem to hold idealist positions as if they can have an ideal world if only given a chance, but it isn’t remotely feasible. It’s hard to support libertarian candidates. Sorry (not sorry).
I won’t speak for the US.
But in the UK, it’s good faith.
I would entirely agree with this if you had typed “it’s hard to support Libertarian candidates.”
In the US, “Libertarian” means something different than “libertarian”, just as “Democratic” means something different than “democratic.” As I can be a democratic Republican, US Libertarians can be quite unlibertarian.
Plus, libertarianism covers a wide range on the continuum between “huge, all-powerful, pervasive government” and anarchy – so wide that it’s really more of a trend than a position. Many here would be considered to be “libertarian-trending”, but not nearly at the continuum endpoint of anarchy. “Open borders” is one topic that lies outside the comfort zone of many libertarian-trending people.
As for the idea of charity towards others? Nothing about it is contradicted by libertarian thought. Now, coercive charity by you with my money or labor is a different thing, but I can (and do) gift my own property as I see fit.
“Libertarians seem to hold idealist positions as if they can have an ideal world if only given a chance, but it isn’t remotely feasible.”
That’s what authoritarians always say, and use to justify their authoritarianism. Socialists say they would love it if everyone lived their system voluntarily, but it’s not remotely feasible, so people have to be forced. Yes of course we’d like free speech, but if you do that then bad people (e.g. racists and right-wingers) would gain popularity and power, plunging the world into war, so restricting free speech is the only practical and survivable approach. And so on.
Now it may well be that what a libertarian purist considers liberty is not actually practical/feasible at a particular time in history. That’s an argument that can be reasonably made. (Electorally it has proved so.) But if it’s not, then what you’re proposing instead is just more authoritarianism – merely a different flavour of authoritarianism to the other lot. You’re justifying the need to fight, to abridge people’s rights, to prevent a dangerous opposing authoritarianism gaining power, and you’re doing so by seizing power for your own equally dangerous species of authoritarianism! And so are the people you’re fighting! It means you’ve automatically lost the real war before you’ve started. You can’t possibly win.
It’s the mentality of the blood feud. Two tribes slaughter one another in an endless sequence of murderous atrocity and counter-atrocity forever, each act in revenge for the previous atrocity, with no way out of the cycle. Endless generations mired in misery and death, because each and every one of them will tell you that stopping it isn’t politically feasible, that if you stopped and laid down your arms you’d just get wiped out, that there’s no reasoning with those murderous bastards over there. And it’s true. Because they make exactly the same argument. They’re exactly the same sort of people.
Libertarians are simply saying that life would obviously be a lot nicer if you could get the self-destructive blood feud to stop. Is it possible to get from here to there? Only if everyone understands and supports liberty as an abstract principle, not simply out of self-interest because you’re getting clobbered. And people don’t/won’t. And so the cycle goes on. And on. And on.
“It’s hard to support libertarian candidates.”
Very true, if you’re an authoritarian. Most people are (mild) authoritarians at heart.
Sorry, forgot this part.
I don’t think they’ve lost hope. I think they lost what they thought was the complete ultimate win, and they’re enraged.
They were on top of the world. Between Hillary’s sure-bet election and Remain’s sure-bet win, and with most governments seemingly falling under the progressive umbrella, they finally thought they had it all.
And then came Trump and Brexit and the upsurge in right-wing (or at least less left-wing) power all over Europe.
They were sitting on a royal flush, and then some savages walked in with five of a kind and were awarded the hand, and they’re pissed.
Too much to say on these issues of libertarianism to say much of anything.
At least not in the mere 6-8 hours before bedtime.
. . .
Well.
Except that going by what I see in my American cyberspatial wanderings, the images of libertarianism abound. Some think of libertarians as far- or hard-leftists. Some think of them as “hippies of the right” (bobby got my 4 ++++ for calling the American Libertarian Party “the Legal Drugs Party,” though he wasn’t talking about all libertarians, just the L.P.), to quote She. [Yes, ungrammatical in the extreme, but “to quote Her” would look ridiculous.]
Some think libertarians are greedy selfish (in the bad sense) bustards and next door to sociopaths. Some think they’re anybody to the right of, say, the Odious Bummer who used to shine his trousers on the seat in the Oval Office. Some think they’re almost anybody who usually votes Republican, or who used to be called a small-c conservative with some old-fashioned beliefs, such as that the traditional family is a Good Thing for society at large. [Topic for rumination on these pages some other time.] Some so-called libertarians* think you can be a Bleeding Heart Libertarian and still be libertarian*. Some have no use for libertarians because we’re all kooks, or hedonists who believe in unfettered license as a proper policy, or because we’re insufficiently Conservative, or because we’re too Conservative.
*What this shows is that differently people define libertarianism differently, and mostly based purely on impressions, and often don’t really have a definition. But to me, a libertarian is one who believes that it is right and proper for all people to do as they choose for themselves, which already means that no one who attempts to co-opt by force, fraud, or coercion the self-determination of another is in the right, save only in a few well-defined cases.
[To say a person “has the right to (do or have) X,” in the sense of “negative rights” — a dreadful misnomer — is no more and no less than to see that, given the circumstances — see below — no one is in the wrong to (do or have) X.”]
And even so, there are times when libertarianist of libertarians may find himself in a position where the principle of “thou shalt not steal, though shalt not murder, thou shalt not lie/defraud” comes up against the principle that “thou shall defend first thyself and those about whom one cares most” [but this is included in the best defenses of libertarianism] and the simple fact that there are situations where there is no libertarian solution because no matter what one does or doesn’t do, someone will be wronged as a result. Example: The guy walking past the switchbox controlling the connection of train tracks, both with and without a stranger or a best friend in the path of the oncoming train. Example: The parent who has time to save one but not both of his or her twin infants out of the burning house.
Thus my opinion. Good. Now the book is 1 1/2 pgs. shorter. Supper calls. :>)
. . .
P.S, dammit. Can anyone please tell me exactly where Kant gives the illustration of the parent who lies to save his child (or whomever) from the kid’s would-be murderer, and allegedly claims that this is verboten?
I’d like to try (Kant!) to read it for myself and form my own conclusion. I suspect serious misinterpretation, but actually I have no grounds for an opinion. Just antennae sort of squirming in the background.
Julie – I think it’s in his Groundwork of the Metaphysic of Morals, where he discusses his Categorical Imperative. And he did state that it was forbidden.
Thanks, bobby. I daresay you’re correct; I just wanted to see for myself.
:>))