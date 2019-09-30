|
Samizdata quote of the day
“Silicon Valley suffers from a classic case of Stockholm syndrome: Its leaders have developed sympathy for their government and social-justice captors.”
– Andy Kessler, Wall Street Journal (behind paywall).
|
That’s not it.
Wealth no longer signals status, hence Zuckerberg wearing a hoodie and not a suit. Virtue signals status, even if their ‘virtue’ isn’t a quiet act of good, but instead loud demands that others perform what they see as acts of good.
The end of Christianity probably has a hand in this too. Whereas doing good was once recognised by an all-knowing God, today you need to tell everyone to gain the same moral traction.
It is simple elitism, forgetting your roots, pulling up the ladder behind you. These companies originated from a free market and a free exchange of ideas, and now willingly seek to restrict that market and limit expression and thought, they don’t like the competition as much as the next corporation.
The end of Christianity probably has a hand in this too
Christianity’s self-professed claim to moral superiority was destroyed centuries ago by enlightenment and humanism, but the wave of individualism that and self-determination that emerged from that period is rapidly being forgotten, if anything we are slipping into a social framework defined by modern ideologies much worse than any established religion ever was, one that ignores basic scientific, biological and historical facts, engages in collective punishment by identity and promotes visceral hatred of anyone not conforming to the group think.
A similar phenomenon is quite old. Early in the French revolution, Burke warned Pitt that ambassadors and advisors in various countries were becoming advocates for the revolutionary ideas that would destroy them, and warns that kings need to guard against the tendency in themselves:
Or, as a modern would say it, drain the swamp before it drains you. (I have deliberately left unchanged some older spellings and capitalisations in the quote, just to emphasise that this is as old as the French revolution.)
There is a good side to this: we have survived the like before.