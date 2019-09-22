We dare not be honest if we cannot speak privately.
– Matthew Parris
|
|
|
Samizdata quote of the day
We dare not be honest if we cannot speak privately.
– Matthew Parris
September 22nd, 2019
|
The OP quote has a point. However if we had more of a free speech culture in public, the need to speak in private would be a bit less.
The man who called everyone who voted for Brexit a racist isn’t the man to advise on either public or private speech.
And may the Guardian have mercy on his soul, cause Leavers surely won’t.
” I feel that, in some ways, this was a conflict between good forces in society and bad forces.”
I agree. The difference is that I think the EU project as a whole constitutes a bad force in society. That I can be considered a racist for holding such a view leads me to think that Matthew Parris (who used to be on the side of the angels in many ways) may also be erring towards being a bad force himself.
Matt Ridley: Matthew, you’re not saying that 17 million people are, deep down, racists?
Matthew Parris: Yes.
What about all the non-white people who voted for Brexit then Parris? Are they racists too?
Did 17.4 million of us all of sudden become racists overnight?
Does that mean that all those who voted Remain are pure and virtuous, devoid of any character flaws whatsoever – even Alibhai Brown who really is racist?
Parris is an utter arse.
So it is racist to vote to leave the European Union? Most people in the UK are still white Europeans. Most people within the EU are white Europeans. So how can I a white European male be racist in voting leave? Parris simply defies logic by his stance.
Dr Evil: “Most people within the EU are white Europeans.”
Which raises an interesting question: Is today’s concept of ‘racism’ as “white” people lording it over “black” people merely a construct of the Authoritarians — a stick they have given us to beat ourselves with, while they sit back and laugh?
The history of Europe is the history of “white” people subjugating and killing other “white” people. Over the centuries, there seems to have been very little race solidarity among European “whites”. Just think of the historic contempt of the “white” English for the “white” Irish, or (even within the group of “whites” called English) of “white” Londoners for “white” provincials, to say nothing of the abuse that the “white” English upper classes heaped on their “white” peons.
And it goes without saying that the history of Africa is “black” people killing or enslaving other “black” people. The same can be said of the history of Chinese people or Japanese people. How can there be racism when nowhere in the world has there ever been meaningful race solidarity?
Perhaps we should not play the Authoritarians game on “racism”?