Justin Trudeau’s sorry face

“Justin Trudeau – not so much racist as slight and ineffectual”, writes Leah McLaren in an enjoyably caustic article. But good as it is, it misses the point.
When I was a kid there were a lot of cowboy movies on TV. I always rooted for the Red Indians, as the term then was. My brother had some books on the Old West and I was fascinated by such things as the Plains Sign Language and the custom of counting coup. Of course when the chance presented itself to dress up I grabbed it enthusiastically. I already had a kind of hippy top that looked vaguely appropriate. My mother and I sewed wool fringing down the sides of a pair of trousers. A headband, a feather, a tin of medium tan shoe polish, and I was all set up to enjoy the fancy dress party and be blackmailed forty-five years later had I been so foolish as to seek public office.
That is why I said Leah McLaren’s article missed the point. Justin Trudeau’s “mystifying youthful makeup choices” do not make him a racist. His only crime then was to be a year or two late to perceive that the party line had changed. His conduct as Prime Minister of Canada is less innocent. In all his many apologies has he ever apologised for using his bully pulpit to condemn others for equally trivial or unintended breaches of the ever-changing code?
A friend of mine, back in the late ’80s, decided to dress for a Halloween party as a Sikh. After a couple failed attempts at wrapping a turban, he decided (in those pre-YouTube days) to seek counsel at the local convenience store (operated, as we were under no obligation not to notice back then, by Sikhs). Not only did the staff there enthusiastically support his costume choice, and explain how to properly wrap the turban, they gave him one of the little sticks apparently used to tuck in the end.
My friend later went on to serve as a US Marshal, but also refrained from running for office.
“I always rooted for the Red Indians, as the term then was.”
Not here, it wasn’t. Here, where they reside, they were Indians. Sometimes just “savages”, if you had ever visited any of the many small-town Minnesota museums detailing the settler massacres and atrocities. Not having hardly ever seen anyone from the actual country of India, we gave THEM some additional labeling to call them out from the real Indians, such as “Indian people – you know – from over in India.”
So, you come down on the “let them persecute us for doing this, and when they do the same thing we just won’t play” school of thought? We’re better then them, so we’ll let them apply stupid rules to us with no danger to themselves? No, thanks. Burn ’em. With glee.
I think the same thing should apply to the health obsessed neo puritans too. Make them live by their own rules. Minute weekly allowance of alcohol, set amounts of exercise, weigh them regularly and tell them that they are obese. That kind of thing.
Yep, peaceful surrender for a quiet life has run its course and failed to deliver, time for Alinsky.
Make the left live and resign by it’s own rules and every time they won’t throw it in their faces till they resign.
Trudeau (Castro Junior)has enough dirt under his carpet anything can sink him….
Actually, he is a racist, he is racist by his own terms and those of the establishment he now heads. Not just once but many times over, and he cannot even say whether that’s the lot.
It is heartwarming that a so called egalitarian has the same rules applied to him as he applies to the common folk.
“His only crime then was to be a year or two late to perceive that the party line had changed.”
His crime (I’ll not say it was his only one) was to join a party where that was the party line.
“In all his many apologies has he ever apologised for using his bully pulpit to condemn others for equally trivial or unintended breaches of the ever-changing code?”
I think this is the point. He’s a member of a movement that have developed and are actively (and retrospectively) enforcing this code on others, that clearly he neither abided by nor believed in himself. But rather than admit that it’s a stupid rule and he doesn’t believe in it himself, he’s instead confessed his sins and sought forgiveness. So is he an imposter – a privileged white racist male cynically pretending to be ‘woke’ just to get elected? Or is he a reformed and repentant sinner? Are they hypocrites and liars, relentlessly seeking the scalps of their enemies (if you’ll forgive my little cultural appropriation there) for breaking their rules, but allowing the same sins among their own?
Although forcing his resignation might be used to make a point to the progressives, about the dangers of forcing standards on others you can’t meet yourself, it’s unlikely to have the desired effect. In such circumstances, the initial reaction is usually to make exceptions for one’s own side, not drop the rules altogether. If that doesn’t work, they’ll turn on him and purge him, and still keep the rules.
It’s what I’ve said before – making them live up to their own rules implicitly acknowledges that the rules should and do apply. That’s not what we want. We always have to make the point that the rules are stupid, and they shouldn’t and don’t apply, and call on him instead to defy the mob and denounce the rule. The only honest alternative to denouncing it is to resign, but in a sense if he does resign we lose, because that establishes the rule, makes it harder to resist the rule in future cases, and would result in him being replaced by someone even worse. Having seen the penalty for heresy applied to one of their own, they’ll become even more fervent in showing everyone how orthodox they are and how ardent in rooting out heresy in others. If we make him live up to the rules, that then forces us to do so as well if we are not to be portrayed as hypocrites with double standards too.
When Stalin purged even high Party members for heresy against the Party line, it didn’t make the other Party members *less* visibly enthusiastic for strictly applying the rules on their neighbours, denouncing any deviation, or any less visibly supportive of the rules. Quite the reverse! In the face of such a crocodile, the art is to be the last one to be eaten.
In short – we ought to fight the rule, not the man.
In a decent–ie socialist free society–the antics would be of no matter.
But Turdeau is Marxist scum and needs to be hung with his own petard.
There’s a world of difference between respectful imitation and disrespectful aping. Trudeau looks nothing like any middle eastern person(real or fictional) I’ve ever seen in those photos – the shoe-polish black he’s wearing is what you’d put on to imitate black people, not Arabian Nights. Combine that with a Joe Biden level of inappropriate touching, the video that seems to show him dancing like a monkey, and the absolute best case here is that he was acting like a poorly-behaved 15 year old at 29. That’s not a great starting point to run a country.
“I think the same thing should apply to the health obsessed neo puritans too. Make them live by their own rules. Minute weekly allowance of alcohol, set amounts of exercise, weigh them regularly and tell them that they are obese. That kind of thing.”
I’ve often said that the employees of the NHS should be forced to be living examples to everyone else of the State’s authoritarian demands regarding healthy living. Given that the NHS seems to be staffed largely by overweight women, such a program should be interesting to watch, and would probably kill the healthcare nanny state stone dead inside a year.
It can’t be long now before Pantomime is banned, as it breaks every rule in the Social Justice Warrior Woke Code.
Cultural appropriation, men over-represented in women’s roles, browned faces, white male heterosexual supremacist tropes, colonialism, sexism, micro aggression.
“… and the absolute best case here is that he was acting like a poorly-behaved 15 year old at 29. That’s not a great starting point to run a country.”
Sounds to me like an ideal starting point for running a country. Someone with a sense of humour, capable of having fun at a party. Normal. Not a po-faced puritan goody-two-shoes who never misbehaves, never gets dirty clothes playing in the mud, who is sat indoors debating political philosophy while all the other kids are outdoors playing coybody-and-indians, or is studying all evening while every other student is out getting drunk at parties. Granted, you don’t want someone who can’t separate the two, and tries to get drunk and party when they’re supposed to be working. But someone who recognises the value of breaking the rules sometimes, of not always having to be super-serious, that sounds ideal. It’s why we like Boris. It’s how Zaphod Beeblebrox got elected Galactic President.
No, we want someone like that. But we also want them to be honest about it, and stand up for the value of having fun and not taking the rules so seriously.
Personally, I do not find what Trudeau did wrong or offensive. He dressed up in fancy dress at a fancy dress party. Big deal.
Trudeau’s problem is that he is not judged by what I think, but by what he thinks. He is a virtue signalling snowflake, not me. He has broken the woke code. It doesn’t matter to me, but it does to him and the morons who vote for him.
I hope this is the end for the gutless little bitch. I see he is trying to deflect attention by announcing new gun controls (as if they didn’t exist yet in Canada!). The loathsome sex fiend Harvey Weinstein tried the same sort of deflection technique when his disgusting behaviour came to light: “OK, I may have raped a few women, but at least I hate the NRA.”
Didn’t work for Weinstein, I can only hope it doesn’t work for Trudeau. There must be enough Canadians who own guns and hate hypocrites to vote the whiny little puke out of office. If not, good luck Canada, you’ll need it.
Agreed. It’s not a “It’s all finez!” nor is it a “Hands off everything!” issue.
While I think the arguments over cultural appropriation can go too far, most people know what’s appropriate and not appropriate; what is respectful and what is not respectful, what is acceptable, and what is, frankly, being a bit of a knob.
A six year old girl dressing up as a Red Indian in the 70s or 80s is not a call for the Cultural Appropriation Police. Nor is using the term Red Indian.
Blackface in the 2000s? Hmmm. Shouldn’t be illegal…but by then we were all perfectly aware that at best it’s rude. You’d have to read everything that previously oppressed communities had written on the subject, and decided to ignore it. That’s behavior that should raise questions.
Cultural Appropriation is not a black and white issue (as it were). It’s not one for laws and regulations, but a sensible person can notice when someone is being genuine, and when someone is being a knob and shouldn’t be scared to speak up. And the person doing it knows whether they’re being a knob about it, or not.
That said, I’m in agreement that a person who sometimes acted like a knob and has been known to act like any other of us (who amongst us has not occasionally acted like a bit of a knob?) is a better person than someone whose gravest sin was running through someone else’s wheatfield.
“Blackface in the 2000s? Hmmm.”
Is this ‘funny’? In 2004?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_Chicks
“You’d have to read everything that previously oppressed communities had written on the subject, and decided to ignore it. That’s behavior that should raise questions.”
Everyone says and does things that other communities have written on at length to complain about. And for most of them, we do decide to ignore it. Who gets to decide which ones we’re not supposed to ignore?
When the early gay rights people first came out to protest, they *knew* that what they were doing was deeply offensive and upsetting to many people. Who decides?
But I guess those were not the sort of questions you meant? 🙂
Of course!
That’s what I meant by “it’s nuanced”.
One could very easily say “Uh, neonsnake. Not being funny, but: Your username is cultural appropriation. You practice Japanese and Okinawan karate and ju-jitsu, to an apparently high level. Your philosophy is Chinese, so you say.
You cook all kinds of cuisine, apparently. And yet, you’re as white as the driven snow.”
Now, am I culturally appropriating?
If so, why?
If not, why not?
I’m going to pass on that one. Sorry brother, I’m just not in the mood right now.
🙂
The “Me Too” movement – the puritan overkill of deploring every bit of lust – would still be going strong in the US had not Senator Al Franken been caught up in it and made to resign. Suddenly after that occurred, progressives were all for “balance” and “proportion.”
And it’s only now that the three-times-a-shady Justin has been caught that I’ve heard a progressive actually say “blackface might not always be racist.”
“Turn the other cheek” mostly just means you’re going to have two sore cheeks.
Go on?
(As you’ve probably guessed, I’m not entirely about having two sore cheeks…)
bobby b
So, you come down on the “let them persecute us for doing this, and when they do the same thing we just won’t play” school of thought? We’re better then them, so we’ll let them apply stupid rules to us with no danger to themselves? No, thanks. Burn ’em. With glee.
FWIW I don’t agree at all. They are just amoral political hacks doing anything to get or retain political power. If you do the same then you are the same. We have to be able to face people and tell them why libertarianism is different, why it isn’t just another political power grab.
That isn’t to say that these sorts of situation are not useful. Next time the left calls someone out we have a chip to play. “We think that people should be free to express themselves however they like, and other’s offense is something that goes on between their ears not before their eyes.” Then you can play the “but if you really think that why didn’t you condemn Trudeau? Or is your offense situational depending on whether it advances your path to power.”
To me that is a far more effective argument than the schadenfreude approach or worse “fight dirty, abandon all principles” approach. It is the long game, not the cheap quick win.
Regardless, I honestly think the argument probably is lost already, so if you are going to sink you might as well do so with some remaining vestige of self respect. How does it go — “[democracy] can only exist until the majority discovers it can vote itself largess out of the public treasury.” They discovered it. They discovered it good and hard.
Though, perhaps my defeatism is why you feel “fighting dirty” is the way to go.
Fraser O: “Then you can play the “but if you really think that why didn’t you condemn Trudeau?”
The sentiment is understandable — but it has not worked for anyone accused by the MeToo movement to point to Bill Clinton and his abuse of young female underlings (even within the sacred confines of the Oval Office) or the credible allegations of rape against him. Thought experiment — in a parallel universe, if Bill Clinton had been nominated for the Supreme Court in place of Judge Kavanaugh, do you think that past encounters with women would have been brought up at all in the Senate Hearings? The Authoritarians can be quite selective in their indignation.
“… perhaps my defeatism is why you feel “fighting dirty” is the way to go.”
I share your sense that the war has already been lost. There is no peaceful easy way back from the mess that has been growing since the end of WWII. The best we can do is document the lessons from the failures of universal suffrage democracy, and prepare blueprints for a future more sustainable society. Optimistically, better men than us will try to build a better world after the inevitable eventual collapse of the Far Left Authoritarianism which has won this round.
Theresa Bloody May’s greatest sin was not running through someone else’s wheatfields. She just thought it was her most electable sin. Hecworst sin was selling the British public to the EU.
As for cultural appropriation, motivation is irrelevant, it’s an arseholes rule that occasionally backfires on arseholes but mostly hurts ordinary people. When the arseholes who push it fall foul of it, they should suffer its wrath fully whatever their reason.
Eventually nobody who thinks it should be a rule will want to risk it.
Unilateral disarmament is bloodlust stupid.
First be prepared to press the launch button.
Only then can an armistice begin.
As long this shit advances just one side’s politics, it will not be given up.
The objection to Justin Trudeau is not that he was once a teenager and behaved like one. It’s that he still is, and does.
Indeed in these modern liberal times, there’s not a major objection to grown ups, who have not acquired significant responsibilities, like providing for a family, or being Prime Minister of a country, continuing to behave like teenagers. It’s just that he’s a teenage Prime Minister.
Maybe that’s the difference. I see the despairing fatalism rampant among people who live in the dense, progressive urban centers, and I wish they could be exposed to the entire rest of the country that, like me, thinks we’re going to win, and I can almost understand the “going down with dignity” theme.
Almost.
It’s not a theoretical argument anymore. The barbarians and visigoths are at the door, and I can look up out of the quicksand that my generation has allowed ourselves to sink into and easily picture my kids sinking right above me, and I’m not willing to let my self-satisfied picture of “honor” allow that to happen. “Dad brought us all to the chopping block, but, hey, at least he was polite!” Screw that.
These people seek nothing short of mass death, and if I can interfere with that in some way by acting uncivil and dropping the Marquess of Queensberry pretense, I’m all in. I owe my kids at least that much.
@bobby b
Maybe that’s the difference. I see the despairing fatalism rampant among people who live in the dense, progressive urban centers, and I wish they could be exposed to the entire rest of the country that, like me, thinks we’re going to win, and I can almost understand the “going down with dignity” theme.
I am reminded of Yes Minister, the font of all wisdom concerning matters governemnt. In the episode “Equal Opportunities” Hacker, the government minister, is horrified when he sees how few women have top jobs in the civil service and wants to reform the civil service by having more women in top jobs. Appleby, the chief civil servant and a man who considers the word “change” to be unholy, has the following to say.
Hacker: We should promote the best person for the job regardless of whether they are a woman.
Appleby: If you promote the best person for the job you’re going to create a LOT of resentment throughout the civil service.
Hacker: Ha, not among the women!
Appleby: Well, that hardly matters.
Hacker: Hardly matters? Hardly matters?
Appleby: Well there are so few of them.
Which is to say you guys in flyover country may well be passionate, but there are so few of you. And with the left’s plan to import lots of new lefty voters in from every shithole country in the world, your influence is going to diminish even more. Then when they come for your guns, and you refuse, you’ll be side tracked as psycho extremist “militia” types who want to shoot up little kids in school, or burn down your church with all your children in it if the ATF wants to just execute simple little search warrant.
So much as I might be more happy hanging out with your sort of people, back here in the land where the votes are, I don’t think your influence is all that great.
But I did think about what you and Gavin said and I am perhaps softening my position on this. Perhaps I should think of it more as a guerrilla war. A war where the enemy has so overwhelmed you that you have to abandon your moral scruples, and fight a losing battle, but at least keep a little ground on the way down.
But I’m afraid that it is more like the french resistance under Vichy rather than the D-Day. It is an assymetric war. And not because of Obama or Pelosi or even some of the more dreadful Republicans. It is Joe and Mary your next door neighbor (or my next door neighbor perhaps) who have abandoned all pretense at a love of liberty in exchange for free cookies doled out by their new masters. “A republic if you can keep it”? Apparently we can’t.
(FWIW, this is the telling truth and, insofar as there is a solution, it lies here. The root cause of the loss of liberty is not in Washington DC, it is in your local public high school. If there is any chance of a restoration of liberty it will take thirty years, and it will begin by a revolution in our public school system. I might add there is a glimmer of hope here. For many people the quality of education their children get is utterly dreadful, and they know it. That is a wellspring which if tapped could change things. Giving control back to the parents would take away the constant drumbeat of politics that drowns our schools (because much as parents in these aforemention schools tend to, self destructively, be left wing, they don’t care about politics nearly as much as they care about their kids’ education and future. So, like I say, there is a tiny glimpse of hope there. But it is tiny indeed. However, even were the whole country to turn into radical libertarians, it isn’t clear how to fix the problem. How exactly do you dig out of 60 trillion dollars of debt if your whole economy is 20 trillion dollars and bankruptcy isn’t an option.)
OK, sorry rambled on in a depressed manner too long. I am actually a fairly happy go lucky sort of chap.
True, but we’re doughty! 👿
And, remember, I joke about the vast urban SJW centers, but they’re hardly monolithic. Sure, Dems win consistently, but not always by huge margins. And Trump did win the last national election.
One more significant USSC appointment, and we’ll have that branch nailed down for decades. State governments tend to be in our hands, and recent trends (plus the lean of USSC rulings) have power moving their way from the feds. We hold the presidency, and the US Senate, and the US House is well within grasp in the next election.
This is not the picture of a few final tunneled-in holdouts trying to keep out the invasion. You and I aren’t just waiting to die off. But it’s ours to lose, and I think that leaving the field of sharp elbows to the Dems’ rule is a quick way to do so.
Where you live and travel, I suspect that you see your philosophies overwhelmed by the majority’s philosophies, and most of those dissenting do so quietly, because you have to be able to live and function in whatever society surrounds you, but it’s not so overwhelming as it appears – it’s merely enough so that they consistently win your local elections, forever.
But they’re even talking of Minnesota being in play for Trump in 2020. Minnesota! For Trump! If that’s possible, how bad can things be?
No, I think we win.
I recall our own dear Danny Baker’s remark after he was hoist by the same leftist petard over the royal monkey baby picture – “Never occurred to me because, well, mind not diseased”.
This is the real problem, Trudeau and his supporters just think they are the enlightened and can do no wrong. As with any “crime”, the issue is always intention, and as far as Trudeau and his ilk are concerned they never intend anything bad and the nasty non-leftist people always do.
Fraser Orr (September 23, 2019 at 6:02 am), given that Trump is president and Brexit won the vote, I’m not following your “there are so few of you” reasoning here. Do you think these are last gasps before the deluge (of illegals, harvested votes, propagandised youth who grow older without growing wiser, whatever)? Or are your “so few” not a general comment but advice about life in a dense urban centre, where a “we are above that” pose is safer than daring to apply the rules to their makers.
For the rest, I said most of what I have to say about this here. Some issues are lesser when it is a social rule, not an actual formal law, that is being arbitrarily enforced, but when the rule has the power that these do then the difference is not that much less.
The arbitrariness of how ridiculous rules are enforced is an essential part of maintaining them (for the same reasons as make separation of powers a technique to get more just laws), so fighting that “for thee, not for me” hypocrisy is part of fighting the rule – and (as the OP shows) does not prevent calling out the rule’s absurdity.
The conversation has gone onto whether such things are inappropriate in the general sense; I personally could care less, but who asked me?
In Trudeau (a.k.a. Sockpuppet, Shiny Potato and many, many more)’s case, it’s doubly irritating, simply because there are so many other horrific instances of the man’s utter unsuitedness for the office of Prime Minister of Canada, that he should be taken to-task for. He’s a fleering hypocrite, very much a “do as I say, not as I do” – but that was obvious when he did not resign in shame after the groping incident. He could care less about the country’s economy – his refusal (or more likely, his bland ignorance) to clean-up the mislabelling of Chinese steel as “made in Canada” and transshipping it to the ‘States put us squarely in Trump’s crosshairs, and the U.S. warned us to quit it a year before Trump tore-up NAFTA. He’s awfully profligate with taxpayer dollars, as in spending $4.2 billion on a pipeline that he’s happy to never build – and his giving $600 million to our Press, in an election year no less, is an open bribe with taxpayer dollars that nobody’s called him on. More recently, he got ‘real excited at a telethon, called the guy and said “Canada pledges $50 million – that work for you? Let’s do it!” Between taking terrorists along to party on his hubristic Awesome Indian Vacation, giving a convicted murderer $10 million here, and opening the floodgates so many, many more could move to Canada, he’s alienated numerous foreign leaders and millions of his voters at home. Oh – and his favourite answer to any domestic crisis? – “MOAR Gun Control!!!”
You might get the impression I don’t like him. And this is what ticks me off about the whole blackface thing – there are so many other things he should be burned to the ground for; is this the best we can come-up with? But I suppose, throw enough you-know-what at a teflon smiley-face, hopefully something will stick…
It’s an impressive list, Y. Knott (September 23, 2019 at 10:43 am). Some I knew, but not all (or I’d forgotten in the press of issues over here).
No, it is what the media who otherwise cover for him care about – not that they aren’t somewhat covering for him here too, but they share his views about what matters and what doesn’t. Their loudness on this is merely the obverse of their silence elsewhere. We can – and you have – come up with better reasons to despise Trudeau, but the MSM will yawn where they can.
Meanwhile, I agree with Natalie that there are things worth saying about this, while it is in the news.
Genuine question: how much was it even that? The party line changes suddenly – and then back-projects. (And then changes again.) My memory suggests to me that it was within the last decade that cultural appropriation swiftly became appalling racism – and then even more swiftly had always been appalling racism. I can hardly be bothered to research each of the increasing number of cases when the Trudeau pretended to be something he was not, so merely record my impression that many were before the racism of cultural appropriation was revealed to the world.
Perhaps, in the hothouse incubator bubble where such ideas are hatched, the change happened earlier and took longer. Perhaps, inverse to the pass the media would like to give him, Trudeau, denizen of that bubble, could be blamed more than we, who could plead ignorance more recently than he. 🙂
Via Instapundit: https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/09/justin-trudeau-identity-politics-hypocrite/
Fraser O: “The root cause of the loss of liberty is not in Washington DC, it is in your local public high school. If there is any chance of a restoration of liberty it will take thirty years, and it will begin by a revolution in our public school system.”
A statement worthy of being carved in stone!
And you are right, Fraser — even if we were united and determined to drain the educational swamp, it would be a multi-generational challenge, because it first requires replacing most of a generation of teachers.
To be realistic (pessimistic?) about this, we are not united and we do not have time for a multi-generational reformation. The rising generation of Chinese children are getting a very different kind of education from their Western counterparts — and that is going to put the West at an even bigger disadvantage in the next few decades.
We can’t win this conflict — but we could choose to make sure a future generation has the tools they can use to raise the phoenix from the ashes of the eventual failure of Authoritarianism.
Feels about right. I don’t think the term was popular before then.
However, your phrasing has made me curious about something else – did “appalling racism” become mere “cultural appropriation” at any point?
I mean, blackface is somewhat different than, say, a couple of white girls operating a taco van in Portland, surely?
If a right wing politician was discovered to have worn blackface, “we” wouldn’t be accusing them of cultural appropriation. We’d be accusing of them of appalling racism (and with the normal caveats around context and intent, I’d personally think it reasonable to at least be asking questions along those lines).
Why is Trudeau being treated differently? (We all know the answer)
Are we making the mistake of focusing on cultural appropriation, and his apparent hypocrisy (only using the word apparently because I don’t know enough about him to be certain), when we should or could just be saying “Uh, that looks appallingly racist at first blush. Care to explain, Mr Trudeau?”
Which has the added advantage of side stepping any discussion about the rights and wrongs of “using their rules against them”.
Because we, as libertarians, hate racism, right?
And we also aren’t keen on the state.
And therefore, as libertarians, we’re certainly not fans of state-sponsored racism.
A brief Google indicates that Canada does not have a great history with state sponsored racism against it’s indigenous population (corrections welcome if my quick Google has misinformed me).
So I think bobby b, Gavin, Fraser et al are (if I may be so bold) worrying about nothing re. guerrilla warfare, moral rightness of approach, etc.
It seems perfectly libertarian to upbraid a politician, indeed the son of a politician, in a country with a history of state-sponsored racism, for an act that could be easily seen as racist.
(And we should, in my opinion, stop using the phrase cultural appropriation and replace it with “racism”, which is the basis of it. Makes it a hell of a lot easier to work out what is and isn’t racist when we’re not confusing matters by worrying whether a little girl dressed a Red Indian is racist, since we can happily just go with “No, mate. Obviously not.”
Or ending up in discussions about whether cooking a lamb dhansak is cultural appropriation. Just rephrase it as “Are you saying I’m racist because that’s what I’m making for dinner tonight?” to expose the silliness behind it – without risking actual racism being lost in the madness that is “cultural appropriation”)