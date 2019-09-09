If you want to preserve a building, buy it.
– Stephen Green, in a short Instapundit post, linking to this piece about an attempt to preserve a “Tom’s Diner” whose owner wants to demolish it.
Yes – if people really care about a building, and they fear it is going to be destroyed, they should buy it.
It is true that few individuals have the money to buy a building on their own – but people can club-together (form an association) to buy a building they love.
Yes because there is absolutely no degree of wealth inequality that could ever possibly render such a solution not viable.
More libertarian fantasyland.
@Shlomo Maistre
Yes because there is absolutely no degree of wealth inequality that could ever possibly render such a solution not viable.
What on earth are you talking about? This isn’t some ridiculously wealthy guy. It is a guy who has worked his ass off for forty years and built a business worth a few million dollars on which he wishes to retire. And then some losers who have never done anything of value in their life want to steal it from him using a bunch of government thugs? How can you possibly think this is about wealth inequality? Get 10,000 people to agree with you enough to pitch in $500 and the problem is solved to everyone’s benefit. Why is that unreasonable? It is very easy to care about these trivial cultural issues when someone else, in this case Tom, is paying the price.
It reminds me of the point often made by Jordan Peterson about the raging loons on college campuses. People who have never even held a job as a shift supervisor at McDonalds somehow thing they are qualified to completely redesign the economic system of the planet. Dunning Kruger writ large for sure.
Yes, because if I were to end up owning a castle, I’d sure want National Historical Site funds used to
repair, and restore, the moat!
(Can’t remember which fine MP tried to pull THAT off.)
Shlomo Maistre writes,
“Yes because there is absolutely no degree of wealth inequality that could ever possibly render such a solution [buying the premises] not viable.
More libertarian fantasyland.”
It doesn’t have to be bought by one person. I am surprised that someone so concerned about wealth inequality has so little regard for the power of many people working together.
Fraser, while I agree with you, I think Shlomo means that “let people get together and buy the place” assumes that the preservationists can scrape together the necessary dough.
Personally, if I were Tom I’d refuse to sell it at any price just to thumb my nose at them, my own circumstances permitting.
I got just as exercised when a bunch of Napervillians [a desirable suburb of Chicago] who though they should have the right to dictate a person’s lawn tried to get a Mrs. Whosis in trouble because she turned her lawn into a prairie garden.
Wotthehell! That don’ look like no acceptable hi-class lawn treatment to us. A lawn proper to this here tony suburb in this here hi-class burb oughta have grass, kept well-mown & properly green regardless of the water bill, with some nice flowers and perhaps a good-looking bush or tree!
I am happy to report that after the inevitable suits were thrown about, the city or the State or for all I know the World Court ruled that the lady had the right to run her lawn her way [subject, I suppose, to requirements A,B,C, …, X, Y, Z, … below]. I don’t know if the garden is still there–all this took place 20 years ago or more, but it became a tourist attraction for garden-lovers from all over the world.
Oh dear. Steam is coming out my ears. Let me go get a quieting 20 fingers of bourbon to soothe my nerves, so as to spare you-all.
Then there’s this on the Watts Towers in L.A.:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Watts_Towers
After suits were thrown around by both sides, the Landmarkers won and the Towers are now a Designated National Landmark.
P.S. If enough people with enough funds to buy the place at Tom’s asking price (or what he’s willing to settle for) pooled their £ and made an offer, that would be fine. But that may not be the case — Shlomo’s point I think. Or it might be that Tom doesn’t care to sell, for whatever reason. His property, his decision, sez I.
Shlomo —
Less of the “libertarian fantasyland,” if you please. Most of us here are aware of the realities, and spend (or have spent) considerable time and mental effort trying to work out what’s possible and what’s right in situations like this, and to find an answer that’s both possible and honors a person’s right to do as he pleases with his property.
Paul makes the assumption that his proposed solution would work, and you assert that this is a product of typical fantasizing about hard problems.
But Paul’s assumption is often warranted, and when it is it’s the best solution in the eyes of libertarians. (From what I think I know of Paul’s views, were it to turn out that Tom doesn’t want to sell his diner at all, Paul would say the potential buyers are out of luck. It’s not as if they have a guarantee signed in ichor by the Great Frog that their offer(s) will be accepted. It’s still Tom’s diner, and Bob’s your uncle.)
Your assumption, if it’s as I’ve stated, is just plain wrong.
But I will temper that slightly — all of us once in awhile speak in haste without “remembering what we know,” as I used to tell my calculus students. So perhaps you’ve just over-egged the pudding.
And what makes you think I am concerned about wealth inequality? And I have ENORMOUS regard for the power of many people working together. For instance, many people working together is how FDR brought socialism to the USA and it’s how Corbyn is going to bring communism to the UK soon.
A few blogs (chiefly among them Samizdata) and a few books converted me to libertarianism over a decade ago (I’ve been a fervent reader/lurker for well over a decade). I was a devout libertarian for many years. I’ve read my Hayek, Bastiat, Mises, Rothbard, Heinlein, and Rand.
I am no longer a libertarian and my only point in this thread, which nobody appears to have addressed, is that there is a degree of wealth inequality that renders libertarianism in this context (if you want to preserve a building, buy it) an invalid or at least non-viable solution to a real problem in economics. Austrian Economics is beautiful and sometimes it’s best for the government to step in. The robots are coming.
I actually made no assumption whatsoever. I’m rather well versed in libertarian philosophy. The lessons of Rothbard and Mises do not escape my notice.
The libertarian position is that buildings should be preserved via private ownership, including through many private citizens banding together to make large purchases to expensive properties to preserve them.
My point is that this principle, though philosophically sound and often resulting in excellent results, is not a viable solution in all situations. Depending on the circumstances – the extent of wealth inequality is one of many circumstances relevant – this principle does not provide any valid solution at all, in fact. But I know, I know. Libertarianism is not concerned with whether a principle permits feasible solutions, only whether a principle is libertarian.
Oh well.
Shlomo M: “I am no longer a libertarian …”
Interesting. Maybe slightly off topic, but could you share what made you step away from libertarianism? And if it is relevant, what made you adopt libertarianism in the first place?
It seems that, out here in the real world, people don’t change their minds very often about core beliefs. It is always interesting to know the kind of incident or experience which causes such a change. Thanks.
Gavin Longmuir – Mencius Moldbug.
One place to start:
https://www.amazon.com/Gentle-Introduction-Unqualified-Reservations-ebook/dp/B011DPHUE4
Shlomo, thus:
Oh. Then there was no assumption whatever behind your first, sarcastic sentence,
And your final, summary sentence-fragment
Moving on: Just above, your final sentences simply reiterate your first comment:
As you, with your wide reading in libertarian and near-libertarian sources, certainly very well know, a libertarian trying to decide what’s right in a given instance is first concerned with the question of whether two apparently-conflicting goals can be achieved with a compromise that is satisfactory to both parties and honors the rights to self and property of each.
If this seems impossible, then, aside from a few unusual circumstances, the rights of the person or persons who are property-owners take precedence over the wishes of the other party.
Tom owns the diner. What to do with it is his decision to make, and his alone. I speak as one who cries buckets and throws tantrums when somebody does something that I hate with his property.
I don’t know whether the builder’s estate (or some other party) legally owned the Watts Towers or not. If not, if there’s no proper owner, then some government decides, as was done in that case.
The lady with the prairie garden owned her property and her lawn. The hoighty-toity neighbors’ should have gracefully admitted that it’s her property to landscape as she pleases. (Some neighborhoods or towns have absolutely vile rules that debar property-owners from growing vegetables in their front yards, however attractive and well-mixed with decorative flowers.)
.
The extraordinary cases do occasion libertarians-proper considerable mental sweat and anguish. (That’s the substance of a lot of Samizdata discussions, and the reason why papers and articles still proliferate.) What if a property-owner has a rat-and-louse infested “apartment” building, or one crumbling and about to collapse, such that it is very, very unsafe? When should we draw the line and write nuisance or safety laws? I would almost guarantee that were I not the sweet, gentle, live-and-let-live soul that I am, I could find something about your pad, Shlomo, that would get you fined or sued in some American jurisdictions.
And another Real Big Deal: Eminent domain in the case of a country under attack from another country.
And another: legally required vaccination of school kids, or at least those going to public school.
The slippery slopes attendent to overriding individuals’ rights to themselves and their property in most given situations are evident.
Yet probably (I don’t know for sure) most real libertarians would allow the quarantining of people who definitely have a some highly contagious and frequently lethal or otherwise seriously debilitating disease.
.
Slandering libertarians as unserious, uncaring, thoughtless, ignorant fantasists gets my dander up.
. . .
P.S. Any set of moral principles I ever heard of can be touted by fruits and nuts who don’t really stand by them, in fact may not have made any real effort to understand them.
And any set of moral principles I ever heard of will have to deal with real-world situations to which it can’t reasonably be applied without exceptions.
@Shlomo Maistre
My point is that this principle, though philosophically sound and often resulting in excellent results, is not a viable solution in all situations.
If the building is to be preserved someone has to pay for it. Either the community can band together and do it, or the poor schmuck that owns it pays for it. And there is another case — where it is too expensive to preserve the building.
Eminent domain is not a mechanism for overriding unwilling sellers it is a mechanism to reduce government costs by picking on one poor schmuck to bear most of the cost. After all, one schmuck only has one vote. Better to lose one vote so that you can distributed $5million dollars of value to 100,000 people and get all their votes. It is a matter of how much chutzpah you have really.
Eminent domain goes against nature, it is the mechanism where the buyer determines the price rather than the seller.
It’s viable in all situations if you assume some will end in knocking the building down I have a very hard time regarding a building called “Tom’s Diner” as having a liberty-overriding claim to preservation. 🙂
Don’t know if that’s the capital-L Libertarian position or not, but it’s not mine – at least, certainly not that buildings should be preserved. Possibly I’m wrong, but you appear to be misrepresenting the libertarian position by assuming that the building should be preserved just because a group of people who don’t own it believe it should be.
Mine, regardless of whether it’s the libertarian position or not, is that if a group of someones believe that a building that they don’t own should be preserved, then they should attempt to purchase it. If they can’t afford it, because of wealth inequality (and I can very easily believe that they can’t outbid a large developer), then that’s a terrible, terrible shame, and they have to go without. I’m sure they’ll get over it, eventually. Maybe they could club together and build a replica on their own land.
Julie, this has piqued my curiousity – is this a true story? If so, do you have a link?
(environmentally-friendly me believes that “prairie garden” is better all round than neatly trimmed lawns)
That aside, I full-throatedly agree with everything in your last post.