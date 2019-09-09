A reminder to Conservatives of why they should not abridge the right to keep electronic communications private

Boris Johnson’s aides say they’ll ignore a vote ordering them to hand over WhatsApps and Emails
Buzzfeed have been quick; the vote in Parliament to which the story refers took place only a few minutes ago. It may all be theatre: according to the Guardian‘s Andrew Sparrow, the government will probably say it does not have the legal power to comply with the vote even if it wanted to. It could reasonably cite the European Court of Human Rights (and before you ask, that court is not part of the European Union, though as Paul Marks is fond of observing, the two are intertwined).
What a farrago. I did consider posting this in Samizdata’s sister blog, The Great Realignment, but although this vote is part of yet another Parliamentary scheme to stop Brexit happening, its implications for civil liberties are what interest me most. In the era of the Twitter flash mob, it is within the realms of possibility that even obscure folk like you and me could be the next targets of public rage, and the Right Honourable Members are not averse to putting themselves at the head of the crowd. How would you like it if a fishing expedition by a bare majority of MPs could force you to turn over your emails and WhatsApp messages?
I just want to say a thank you to Natalie for the word “farrago”, which I have never encountered before, and which has such excellent utility and an almost onomatopoeic quality, that I intend to grossly overuse it in future. 🙂
It’s not a fishing expedition though, is it? It is attempting to gain intelligence on Dominic Cummings plan for what they will do between now and October 31st to resist parliament from the Great Betrayal. All information gathered will be fed directly to the EU for whom these maggots are “useful idiots” (in Stalinist vernacular).
The whole thing does ride a coach and horses through the individual privacy of those in the WhatsApp group, who I assume include Spads, MP’s and others, so I would imagine that there is a reasonable legal defence, plus, by the time it gets through the government machine, legal system and appeals will be past October 31st anyway.
I agree with John Galt that it may be an information gathering exercise: after mocking Boris, Dominic and all leavers as idiots in public, remoaners may yet worry in private what cunning plan is being prepared against them. If so, this is a pity – I would much prefer them to spend their 5 week break joking about how thick we all are and how they have won and can now relax and savour it.
I am therefore in hopes (in a sense 🙂 ) that it is a lawfare fishing expedition and they expect to find not evidence of intelligent planning but just something they can spin into a lawfare case.
The comedy of Boris being able to say that ‘European’ law forbids his complying will, I trust, be exploited. 🙂 Natalie is right that the interaction of the European court of human wrongs with the European court of injustice makes it a really complicated matter to say whether it is or is not EU law as such- but that merely gives us the opportunity for another “£350 million on the side of a bus” farrago where the elites shout that it’s a lie and the voters think “No, it’s not”.
Meanwhile I hope the Tory party, like Trump, is receiving many useful lessons about how supporting liberty and originalism can defend them from the PC elite.
It will be interesting to see if becoming the target of the intrusion themselves persuades our Parliamentarians that there is some merit in absolute protections to privacy. I kinda doubt it, though. More likely, they’ll declare themselves an exception to the rules the rest of us are subject to.
If it’s going to be an issue, there are technical ways to counter this sort of thing. The question is, though, do we care enough to use them? Most people are well aware of the authorities intercepting their emails and posts. They don’t even need to go to you to demand your emails – if GCHQ haven’t trawled it already, they can go to the ISPs. But how many people routinely use encryption, anonymisers, TOR, steganography, and so on? Mostly, the only people who do so are already on the authorities’ hit list – dissidents, spies, whistle-blowers, criminals, terrorists, battered spouses, runaways, and those in hiding from elite kung fu assassins working for the men-in-black division of the Bavarian Illuminati. (And an handful of cryto-geeks who do it because it sounds cool.) But most people shrug, and don’t care. How many people here care that their seditious and politically incorrect posts here are traceable, and quite possibly already on the authorities’ radar? How many of us have wondered whether when some future totalitarianism outlaws certain opinions for serious, that what we have said here will come back to haunt us? And yet we carry on.
It’s a standard lesson every revolutionary learns – secure communication for your plotting is essential. Ask Hillary Clinton. She might have done it incompetently and got caught, but at least she knew enough to try to keep her emails out of the government’s hands. There’s a lesson there for every political plotter.
It will also be interesting to see if Boris’s minions were smart enough, too. One would like to think so, but judging by the way everything around the cabinet seems to be leaking like a sieve, I don’t think so. Maybe they’ll learn.
And it will be ‘interesting’ (probably in a much less entertaining way) to see if we all do.
Thanks for this post Natalie. I have just found out about the Great Realignment site – I seem to have missed Perry’s Samizdata post introducing it some months ago.
So it seems like it’s one site for politics and one site for libertarianism – there’s a lesson here, somewhere.
Tonight I’ll raise a glass to the Samizdata that spoke its name!
We are pecking around a principle which is worth discussing, and that is, what constitutes public discourse?
Any social media in which your utterances are broadcast to any who care to receive them, are to my mind, as if you stood on a soap box in a public square and were holding forth. Villainous actors who wish to take down what you say in order to use it against you later, are entitled to do so, to my mind.
However, what if you are in a men’s club, speaking in the locker room with a sympathetic audience, and the help reports your communications? Is that public discourse? Can government compel a social media forum who records your conversation in an exclusive corner to give up that data?
Finally, when you go to the trouble to encrypt your communications so that only the intended receiver can understand the message, what are the implications of state (and other) surveillance?
If I weren’t a working civil servant on my side of the pond who needed his paycheck to support his elderly parents, I’d be wholeheartedly available to help provide chaos to help ensure freedom from the EUSSR. There are ways around the the Logan Act if need be.