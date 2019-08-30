|
Samizdata quote of the day
It is untrue that the fires are historically huge or unprecedented. NASA says the Amazon fires are ‘slightly below average this year’. Many are pointing out that we are witnessing the highest number of fires in the Amazon for seven years. But as meteorologist Jesse Ferrell reports, prior to 2012 there were many years in which the Amazon had worse fires than this year’s: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2010. As Ferrell says, there are always fires on Earth: ‘Thousands of fires are continually burning across the Earth every day of every year, and they always have.’ The idea that what is currently happening in the Amazon is shockingly unusual or apocalyptic or proof of man’s fascistic disdain for his environment is an entirely politicised interpretation of a perfectly normal event.
– Brendan O’Neill
Mindful that I speak American, with only a passing “near-conversational” mastery of English…
“….an entirely politicized interpretation of a perfectly normal event.”
I wonder if there were a simpler term to describe that condition?
Decorum considered of course.
#fakenews
prior to 2012 there were many years in which the Amazon had worse fires than this year’s: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2010
2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 = Bush years
and 2010 = legacy Bush, like the Bush crash that carried over into the first eight years of the Obama Presidency
The fine details of the Amazon fires may have been reported a little inaccurately, but the big picture is clear. Elect right wingers and the world is engulfed in flames.
I always thought that having a free press was important so that the politicians could be held to account. Now the press does nothing but spread their propaganda for them.
@Stonyground
The press still *does* hold politicians to account…but only those politicians who are ‘far right’ or ‘neo-nazi’. Y’know, politicians that the folk of this parish would consider classical liberal or, heaven forfend!, conservative.
Newspapers and reporters were never “impartial” or “balanced” or “objective”. There is no such thing and cannot be.
That reporters are (or ever were) impartial, objective, conveyors of news is a lie that reporters and newspapers propagate in their own self-interest. They always pushed propaganda and only propaganda. Commercial propaganda and ideological propaganda. They serve their own interests, not mine or your’s, like everybody does.
It has always been so.
If the climate crisis was actually real, there would be some actual true stories to report. The media wouldn’t need to resort to making stuff up.