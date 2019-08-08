Water shortages solved

Today’s quote of the day was from a longer conversation about water, starting with the conventional wisdom that climate change will inevitably lead to global water shortages. It is not immediately obvious why this should be so, given that melting ice, for example, presumably leads to there being more non-frozen water about.
The impression from the mainstream media is that any water-related problem can be caused by climate change. Floods? Climate change. Drought? Climate change. A summary from NASA suggests that some places, the places that get plenty of rain, will get more rain: so much that it floods. And other more typically dry places will see more droughts. So there is not necessarily a contradiction. On the other hand it is not clear how reliable such predictions are.
Different climate models provide different answers about what will happen to rainfall where. You can almost pick the result you want for a particular place by picking which climate model you want to listen to. You can take the mean of all the model outputs but that only seems useful if they all broadly agree, and even then they could all be wrong. The question of the usefulness of climate models is a big topic. The way they are tuned seems to allow for a lot opportunity for bias to creep in. Also the resolution of GCMs is not high, and the resolution affects the results, especially for precipitation.
In any case, there is a practically unlimited supply of water in the oceans, it is simply a matter of energy to turn it into drinking water and transportation to get it where we need it. With photo-voltaic panels becoming cheaper and more efficient as solar generation capacity has been growing exponentially for the last 25 years, energy is cheap. For desalination there is not even an energy storage problem, since we can make water during the day and water is easy to store. The technology is effective, simple and cheap.
As for transportation, I have heard there is some new technology called an aqueduct.
So there are no technical difficulties, it is not particularly expensive, and with poverty on its way out there seems little to stop any water supply problems from being solved.
As Sir James Bevan, chief executive of the Environment Agency, put it, we will reach the “jaws of death – the point at which, unless we take action to change things, we will not have enough water to supply our needs”. It was ever thus. Luckily the action is not difficult.
It might not be obvious in a small country like Britain with short rivers, but in the temperate zone rivers and ground waters are repeatedly recycled. You recycle every time you flush your toilet. Some rivers are recycled totally several times before they hit the sea. Like the Ohio.
Western and Northwestern Europe exist because they are down wind of the Gulf Stream. Otherwise the region would be more or less uninhabitable. You might also have noticed that your climate is also wet, again an gift of the Gulf Stream.
The Gulf Stream, all other ocean currents, and the main air flows like the Westerlies are a consequence of the differential heating of the Earth’s surface by the sun. Those currents are transporting heat from the Equator to the Poles. These flows are a necessary consequence of a rotating, spherical Earth and the Sun. They will exist, because thermodynamics requires it, in a much warmer world. London fog is not going away.
Geologically, the only time the flows were seriously disrupted was during the glacial maxima of the Ice Ages. Freezing is the problem. Freezing leads to crop failures and famines.
Actually, if we could raise the Earth’s mean temperature by a couple of degrees, we should. The rise will occur almost entirely in the high latitudes, above 50° N/S. The result would be that northern Russia, Siberia, and Canada would become arable. There would be a massive increase in farmland and habitable area. You could grow Pinot Noir in Scotland.
Global warming has become an unfalsifiable proposition. It causes everything! I was just trying to find that rather famous and enormous list of things that global warming was supposed to cause, but Google was not being helpful.
Based on the established track record of the alarmists, whatever they predict either won’t happen, or the opposite will happen.
Melting ice will lead to more total water, but it will lead to less drinkable water, because who wants to drink hot water? And global warming isn’t going to make things hot enough for tea for, like, decades.
“…as solar generation capacity has been growing exponentially for the last 25 years, energy is cheap.”
Solar generation has been growing because of an immense and uneconomic building program due to massive subsidies. Those subsidies are coming to an end. I’ve read that solar is approaching its theoretical limit for efficiency. I’ve also read that within the next decade more solar panels will be taken offline due to obsolescence than will be built. Net result, without a new, more massive sudsidy program, solar is going to start receding as a percentage of energy production.
Except for a precious few, tiny areas of the globe, solar is uneconomic and that will not change. It’s also horrible for the environment.
“Different climate models provide different answers about what will happen to rainfall where.”
In the famous words of that great statistician George Box: All models are wrong. Some models are useful.
If one’s GCM does not include known physical phenomenon, such as the variability of solar output or the influence of cosmic rays on cloud formation, then the model will be not only be wrong, it will be biased. Junk science.
While so-called “renewable” energy like solar panels will eventually be seen to have been a gross misuse of scarce resources (as SB has noted), properly managed modern nuclear energy could safely supply all that it needed for water desalination and pumping long distances to where it is needed. If the US were not in thrall to willfully ignorant Lefties, we would already be recharging the Ogallala aquifer, which provides the water for a significant part of the world’s food supply. We have the technology; we do not have the will.
Solar is rubbish for grid supply, but there’s no particular reason that it shouldn’t power desalination plants that will tend to be needed in very sunny places and which, as Rob pointed out in the article, doesn’t need to run 24/7.
“Solar is rubbish for grid supply, but there’s no particular reason that it shouldn’t power desalination plants …”
Well, no particular reason except for economics and inefficient land use.
There are some really neat ideas on low energy desalination relying on the density difference between salt water and fresh water to provide the pressure difference required for membrane separation. Main problem is the need for deep water (>400 ft) close to shore. Then there is the Middle East interest in towing icebergs to places that need fresh water — probably more sustainable than short-lived solar cells requiring exotic mined elements.
Interestingly enough, one of the major (unsubsidized) users of solar panels is the oil industry — cheaper than running long-distance power lines to remote sites. If the technology fits the need and the economics are solid, no subsidy is required.
I am hungry. Unless I take action to change things, I will die.
This situation has occurred before.
Repeatedly.
For 50 years.
Not quite dead yet.
Nuclear desalination wastes less land and lets you generate power while you’re doing it?
It is? My neighbour reckons he generates enough to be self sustainable, I’ve been considering it myself.
Is it not as good an idea as I thought?
There were several desalination plants built in Australia after a dry spell that climate scientists said was now the new normal. As I mentioned earlier, the opposite happened, it started raining again and the desalination plants were never used.