We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
If private companies sold people water, they would regard high levels of demand as a market opportunity. When the government runs water systems, high levels of demand mean shortages. It’s insane. Instead of finding good ways to meet demand with technology, we get price distortion, rationing, and glum pronouncements about the sins of mankind.
– Perry Metzger, reacting to this drivel.
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
We are shamed for eating and drinking, shamed for using energy, shamed for using water, shamed for consuming and enjoying ourselves, shamed for thinking impure thoughts, shamed for saying heresies against the orthodoxies of the new age clerisy.
Back to Roman Catholicism at its height, before the Protestant Revolution.
Use less water, and by the way, don’t use single-use containers, wash (with water) the ones you have.
The problem is the unfortunate combination of growing population […]
That “growing population” problem again, trouble is, it isn’t being caused by birthrate.
“If by 2050 we reduced per capita consumption to 100 litres a day, leakage by 50%, and did nothing else, it would provide enough water for an additional 20 million people without taking any more from the environment,”
Just so you know, water leakage in the UK is over 3 billion litres a day (*), that’s approaching 50 litres per capita per day, a bit more than what he wants us to save on our own.
I know, instead of importing 20 million people we can just fix the leaks, like we are already doing?
ANTI-STEM education change: reservoir and civil engineers shortage in England leads to water rationing .
In my old home (Durham, NC) we had an overly successful ‘save water’ campaign. So successful that even with growth the Water Authority couldn’t cover their costs. So our water cost went up 40%.
yay.
-XC