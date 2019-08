No, slavery did not make America, or the West, richer » Too Easy to Rebut the PC Ta-Nehisi / NYT The long-suffering readers of this blog know that, like Bilbo Baggins, I occasionally inflict poetry upon you (in deference to this blog’s free speech convictions, I also allow the word ‘doggerel’ 🙂 ). Whether this poem says anything my prose did not say, I leave to readers, but since Ta-Nehisi is being echoed by Democrat candidates, and the NYT is promising to write essay after essay “demonstrating that nearly everything that has made America exceptional grew out of slavery”, how can we avoid restating truths as they reiterate their lies? In pursuit of variety, I therefore offer as poem some thoughts mostly already expressed in prose. (If commenters know other ways of restating timeless truths to resist the fashionable lies of this time, by all means say.) When white traders sought a profit in black endless tribal wars,

Where the winners sold the losers, pinioned in their slave collars,

Then the winners were the losers, left behind in Africa,

From the losers came the winners, free men in America. If you thought that reparations were owed you by those you blame

Then the past you should have had, you would endeavour to reclaim –

Live with offspring of keen sellers, whence your captured forebears came,

Quit the nation that stopped buying, if you thought it owned the shame – Since a man who claims repayment from a country where he’ll stay,

Clutching eagerly its passport (to live there, not go away),

Knows the winners don’t descend from those who won a tribal war;

He, descendant of the losers, knows he is today’s victor. For we all have ancestors, and all have some who had it rough.

‘Fixing’ that would have no end, quite cause enough to say “Enough!”.

But to insolently claim repayment for great benefit,

When the losers are long dead, and in world terms you’re doing great, When you say your country owes you yet remain its citizen,

Shows you don’t think you, today, inherit loss from way back then.

Better not repay your country with your self-indulgent hate,

That it is in one way too easy to rebut these idiots – that the antifa woke mob have a power in their fists and in their administrators' and media-friends' fraud that they do not have in their heads – prompts me to write parables and poems to make it interesting. But since we believe diversity of thought is the only diversity of value, 'too easy' has its dangers – those words are not just in my title for the rhyme. But that must await my next poem. Meanwhile (reverting to prose), the whole NYT Ta-Nehisian project is like observing that in the 1850s, while a majority of free U.S. blacks were literate and literacy passed easily from them to slaves, a majority of US slaves were not literate – at a time when the large majority of the world's people were not literate. It is only because the US population was exceptionally literate for its time that one has any basis for complaint. And southern slaveowners worried about slave literacy only because, in the exceptional US, a literate slave might read that all men were endowed with inalienable rights – and then read a map showing routes northwards – which was not a danger in the unexceptional parts of the world. (This is another of my "Less economy of truth, please" posts – maybe I should make a tag.)

