How we are saved from limiting ourselves
“First ads banned for contravening UK gender stereotyping rules”, reported the Guardian some days ago.
Two television ads, one featuring new dads bungling comically while looking after their babies and the other a woman sitting next to a pram, have become the first to be banned under new rules designed to reduce gender stereotyping.
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned the ads for Philadelphia cream cheese and Volkswagen, following complaints from the public that they perpetuated harmful stereotypes.
The new rules, introduced at the beginning of the year, ban the depiction of men and women engaged in gender-stereotypical activities to help stop “limiting how people see themselves and how others see them and the life decisions they take”.
… by limiting what they are permitted to see and making their life decisions for them.
PC nonsense devouring its own tail, Midgard Serpent-like. As it was always sure to 😆 ❗
https://img00.deviantart.net/c614/i/2017/293/3/6/joermungandr__the_midgard_serpent__by_randommumble-d7rjfgv.jpg
iDiocrat: Pretty good serpent. :>)
.
Natalie, regarding your posting, read my mind. This is a FAMILY site *g*.
And I don’t want to turn all of Cyberspace into a desert of glass, nor yet the entire Universe into a toxic cesspool.
I’m afraid that’s all the high-quality intellectual commentary I can add at the moment.
Except that you guys oughta do something. And when you done it, please let us guys know what you did.
Britain is a police state. Why do you still live there? Of, every Anglophone country except the US is a police state. Come to Ohio, and fight the good fight for freedom.
If I watched broadcast TV anymore I might be frustrated. As I haven’t done for more than a decade I’m not fussed.
As for Jörmungandr, he should consume the universe already. Definitely past time for Ragnarök
In other news – “Why Umlauts are important”
Should make for some interesting tampon commercials.
Yes, bobby, but gather ye rosebuds while ye may* — you boys may be needing those tampons.
It turns out that some gents do have babes. F’rinstance, the Great Foot tells us that certain male fish, including the seahorse and others in the fish family Syngnathidae, were given the ability to do the hard part of reproduction, namely, lugging the results around inside themselves until the Great Frog decides the tenant’s lease is up.
Ahem. It’s not only the Daily Mail and the Mirror that write of human dads’ becoming moms, at least up to the point where the long-term “momming” begins. (How many of those guys turn out to be deadbeat moms, deponent sayeth not.) Wikipedia, an unassailable source, attests to this, as do CNN and the WaPo.
So much for “gender” stereotypes. :>)))
.
On a somewhat tenuously related note, the Font again:
So, bobby, if you want to bear a baby, you better get on with it. Do not forget the rather somber note on which the poem ends.
😥 🙂 😎
(You can spin this as a simple cautionary rhyme reminding us to carpe the old diem, as does the People’s Encyclopedia; but just taking the thing at face value, Mr. Herrick seems to be advising the dewy young lasses to make haste to claim their lads before they go to seed and end up as mulch.)
“Every Anglophone country except the US is a police state. Come to Ohio, and fight the good fight for freedom.”
Bit difficult to fight the good fight for freedom if the local police decide to take your property away from you under civil forfeiture laws…….or shoot you for looking at them funny while they’re doing it. And of course all your freedom fighting will be subject to the NSA’s omniscient monitoring. Face it America hasn’t been the land of the free for decades, you guys just haven’t realised it yet.
Does this complaining malarkey work the other way; can people complain to the Advertising Standards Authority that they want to see sex stereotypes in advertisements?
Also, how many complaints does it take to trigger such severe action by the ASA, that they can ban anodyne adverts such as these?
Why is the ASA stereotyping people?
“complaints from the public” = “complaints from one guy who dresses like a raccoon, lives in his mother’s basement, and doesn’t fully comply with his physician’s orders”
I was under the impression ASA stood for “alt sex asphyxia”
Seems I was right.
Our regulatory industry is an important source of middle class employment. We can’t have respectable, educated people working as taxi drivers or in call centres just because there are many fewer decent jobs around with every year that passes.
My first thought was what kind of industrial strength prannet complains about something like this? Another thought was that dads looking after babies is the opposite of traditional gender stereotyping. Was the problem that they were shown as being inept at it?
I see. Women aren’t allowed to be depicted as mothers. We must prevent them from seeing themselves as mothers, to prevent them from limiting how they see themselves.
Also, men can only be depicted as competent now. So the rule is women must be the bungling ones and men the competent ones? Way to get past stereotypes.
Or is just that no one can be depicted as bungling or with other negative characteristics, and being a parent happens to be a negative characteristic? Here in the UK advertising world, everyone is a competent, single, professional, who jas their life under control with no negative aspects whatsoever.
.
Thought #1 — Please remind me why people are so concerned about China taking over Hong Kong and imposing all kinds of restrictions on the freedoms of the residents of Hong Kong?
Thought #2 — Is the EU forcing the UK to impose these restrictions on the freedom of people in the UK to make and to see advertising materials of their choice?
Sorry, but I’m with the ASA on this one: men bungling childcare is a sexist stereotype and I’m glad to see the ASA stop it. Sexism cuts more than one way.
Quentin. One of the reasons stereotypes exist is that there is usually a strand of truth in them and often a pretty strong one; of course these days it’s not PC to say that but that doesn’t stop it being true. On this particular subject, there I am sure many men who are expert nappy changers but is the average father as adept at changing nappies as the average mother? I very much doubt it.
More importantly, do we need a nanny state body to discourage us from entertaining the stereotyping but true belief that some men are bad at changing nappies? My answer is a resounding ‘no’.
Grown ups ignore adverts all on their own. Children write to and work for the ASA…….
Thank goodness Boomervision is dying on its own……
I don’t think Boomervision (especially in the form of the BBC) is going to lie down and die quietly. If they can’t get millennials to pay the Telly Tax despite the BBC Threatogram harassment then they will go the European route and get funding direct from Government via a mandatory poll tax / household tax.
Just watch.