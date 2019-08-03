Terrible arguments excusing what is going on in Hong Kong

On social media I have come across this sort of “argument” used to justify Beijing’s attempt to put its boot fully on the face of people in Hong Kong:
Britain has no right to interfere in any way, even to protest. That’s because the evil British conquered Hong Kong in the 19th Century, got the locals hooked on opium, and ran it as a colony. Colonies are evil, even if they have the benefits of the English Common Law, reasonably non-corrupt officialdom, and all the rest of it. So it is better that Hong Kong be taken over and turned into the rest of China, with all its charming qualities.
If I wanted to engage in “whataboutery”, I could respond (and did, to wind up a couple of particularly nasty interloctors) with the following points:
China has conquered places of its own. Its treatment of Muslims, Christians and others in different parts of China, including the use of internment camps, etc, has been a disgrace. If today’s Chinese want to play the imperial victim card about Scotsmen taking over Hong Kong and turning it into a capitalist dynamo, they might want to look in the mirror a bit first.
China is a repressive state – and while by far from being unique in that regard, its practices (organ harvesting, internment, intense state surveillance, etc, etc) makes it an egregiously bad place by any sort of pro-liberty metric. Whatever the real or alleged sins of the British Empire, what is happening now is clearly a threat to liberty, and we should judge it on its merits.
There is also a curious sort of moral inversion one sees here. A place (Hong Kong) is a former colony and another place (China) takes it back from said former imperial power. Hong Kong is gradually squeezed; there are protests, and the fears of protestors are widely discussed. And the best that those who try to defend China is to say “oh, but Opium Wars!”
Of course, there is a distinct possibility that some of the people making the Opium War point are in fact bots produced by the Chinese state, or trolls working for Beijing. That point cannot be ruled out.
The most obvious reply is that HongKongers got richer than the British, and much richer than the Chinese, long before Hong Kong was turned over to China.
And of course, much of the credit goes to a Scot: JJ Cowperthwaite. But at least as much of the credit goes to the Chinese work ethic and entrepreneurship. And the fact that HongKongers did not waste time grouching on social media.
Britain signed a face-saving treaty in order to avoid the embarrassment of being kicked out. Hong Kong is an integral part of China (like Taiwan), and the Chinese will use whatever force is needed to put down the demonstrations. Britain knew that up front in 1997. If you’re not willing to fight a nuclear war with China, sit down and shut up.
A few years down the road, the US will have the same choice. When Nixon and Kissinger went to China, they recognized Taiwan as part of the mainland.
I agree with Bob Sykes. Every major nation has agreed to the proposition that HK is part of China. Since China is a great power, this means that no level of international pressure short of war can force China to treat HK differently from any other city/region that is also recognized as part of China (see especially Kashgar). The demonstrators in HK are delusional if they think any other nation will go to war to protect them from the Chinese government. Chinese governments going back 2,000 years have been quite willing to use massive levels of violence to eliminate groups which threaten the “peace of the state”. The demonstrators in HK either do not know Chinese history or they think the world is different now. As to whether the Chinese government would be morally justified in taking such action, or whether it would be good for China if they used violence to get rid of the current demonstrators… my opinion is not relevant. My point is: the government of China can and likely will use overwhelming force against HK, and no one will step in to save the HK demonstrators,
“If you’re not willing to fight a nuclear war with China, sit down and shut up.”
Well, that isn’t a frightening forecast for the 21st century is it?
Go totalitarian state!
Bob Sykes: Hong Kong belongs to the people that live there, not to China or its government. Ditto Taiwan, Gibraltar, the Falklands and others.
The root of the tension between the mainland and Hong Kong is that the latter is turning “baizuo”. HK is a few decades behind the western world in succumbing to the baizuo catastrophe that is destroying the west. An example headline to illustrate this is “Same-sex couples win right to joint tax assessment in rule change” – not from the Guardian but from the South China Morning Post.
Thanks to the horrors of war and communism, the mainline is several decades further back still in the baizuo process. It is therefore still sane, i.e. nationalist. Among other things, it means that China doesn’t tolerate Islamic terrorism, now a routine feature of western Europe. As here, the baizuo hate their non-baizuo compatriots with a passion and this is why the Hong Kongers are protesting.
China will go the same way as the West in the longer term, three or four decades hence, by which time the last vestiges of western civilisation will have gone.
It is surprising that people can get so exercised about what might happen in Hong Kong, versus what is actually happening in, say, Venezuela.
It is also surprising that some English people seem to be unable to look at the totality of their ancestors’ history. Arguably colonialism was inevitable once European societies developed ocean-going ships and became industrialized. Arguably English colonialism did some good in some places in the world. Indisputably, Queen Victoria was the largest drug dealer the world has ever seen, with long-lasting negative effects on China and elsewhere. Indisputably, the English were for centuries the world’s largest dealers in the African slave trade, with ramifications that continue to the present day.
What happened, happened. We cannot change any of it, and we are not responsible for things done by long-dead people. All we can do is be honest with ourselves about the past, and not sugar-coat it. Going forward (which we can change and we are responsible for), we also have to be honest with ourselves: What exactly can today’s UK do if China decides to incorporate Hong Kong into the Mainland China system? Send China a strongly worded letter in French? Refuse to buy mobile phones, computers, electronics, and much else from China? Send the UK’s entire military to re-invade Hong Kong? How much pain is the average Brit prepared to endure to do something for the people of Hong Kong?
The days of the Empire on which the Sun Never Set are long gone. Bad things happen in the real world, and often there is not a lot we can do about it.
Actually, that is very much disputable. I saw an estimate in one of Angus Maddison’s books, that half of the slaves carried across the Atlantic, were carried by the Portuguese. Most of the rest were carried in about equal numbers by the British and the French. There might have been a period when the British dominated the trade, but i doubt it.
Kerist, guys, are you all on the Beijing payroll? 😕
It is surprising that people can get so exercised about what might happen in Hong Kong, versus what is actually happening in, say, Venezuela. Writes Gavin.
It may surprise you, but it is logical: better to protest to prevent bad shit happening than hold candle-lit vigils after the shit has taken place.
Also don’t fall into the “whataboutery” error: there has been plenty of protest in Venezuela (getting coverage as shown here)
It is also surprising that some English people seem to be unable to look at the totality of their ancestors’ history.
Some can, some cannot. There is also the error of self-abasement and of constantly going on about how terrible the West was in commercially exploiting a trading post such as HK and so on, and making it a colony. Bad things were done there. The point is though that HK for several decades was, by the standards of the local region, run in a liberal sort of way (Sir John Cowperthwaite has been mentioned already) and it became a fabulously prosperous place, a beacon of free enterprise capitalism sitting right next to Mao’s communist hell. And that, I suspect, is why Beijing has a chip on its shoulder and wants to squeeze the individualistic life out of HK.
There’s not a whole lot the UK can do. It should have granted UK passports to HK residents back at the time of the handover agreement. It would at least have given some sort of leverage. Today, the Western firms located in HK could withdraw capital and people and that would hurt China more than the latter might want to admit. China’s financial system is not as robust as it looks and it needs external capital. Wrecking Hong Kong is therefore not a good idea.
George: I understand that the term “baizuo” refers to western liberal “elites” and is a term of abuse. Coming from a country that harvests organs of prisoners and executed people, persecutes gays and has imposed a brutal one-child policy (not exactly family values, eh?) that has taken the surveillance state to unprecedented levels, and that interns Muslims and persecutes Christians, a term of abuse from that regime is not a term of abuse at all.
Vintage Bob nonsense. You do not need to be willing to go to war to score political points over other nations. It is good to raise the political cost to China for its actions and deny them the legitimacy they seek (indeed crave). Put it this way: unless China is willing to fight a nuclear war with the UK, they can shut the fuck up & just get used to the idea the rest of the world is allowed to make critical remarks about the Chinese government.
Without a doubt. But they will pay a political cost & their long pursued policy of normalising the ideas of “China as a global influencer” will suffer as a result. And it behoves those who see the nationalism of the Chinese Communist Party as a Bad Thing to maximise that political cost and do as much damage to China’s political standing as possible.
Hong Kong was handed back to the Chinese government as it was obvious it could not survive in its current form once the 99 year lease on the New Territories, where the farms, reservoirs, and dairies were, ended.
However, the Chinese government agreed to treat Hong Kong as a Special Administrative Area for 50 years, taking it up to 2047. The fact that the Chinese government has reneged on this agreement shows that the Chinese government cannot be trusted to abide by the treaties it signed. I have no idea what the Chinese version of ‘Taqiyya’ is, but it is obvious it is in full flow.
Perry de H: “… maximise that political cost and do as much damage to China’s political standing as possible.”
What Chinese political standing? All the right people already think that China’s government sucks — and it has about as limited an effect as all the right people thinking that President Trump is a wild & crazy racist. China is going to get invited to all the best international meetings, come what may. As far as anyone can tell, the main difference between US Lefties and Chinese Communists is that US Lefties care what the rest of the world thinks about them, whereas the Chinese Communists don’t.
There are things the UK could do besides splutter and pout. The UK could prohibit the importation of iPhones and other mobile phones with Chinese components — but then the UK would have to deal with the mother of all Millenial protests. UK universities could send all their Chinese graduate students back home — but then research in the UK would come to a grinding halt and universities would be seriously short of funding.
It has taken the Chinese government more than 3 decades of serious concerted effort to get to the point where they can thumb their nose at the UK and the West. If we want payback, it would probably take us about the same length of time working hard to get to the point where China would take the UK seriously. Is the will there in the UK to do that?
Snorri G. “There might have been a period when the British dominated the [slave] trade, but i doubt it.”
I feel for you, Snorri. It can be tough to look at what our ancestors did. In the meantime, here is a fun fact — Everyone has heard of the South Sea Bubble, and the economic chaos caused by the collapse of the South Sea Company’s over-inflated value in the early 1700s. But do you know what the business model of the South Sea Company was? What was the tremendous profit opportunity which caused English investors to fall over themselves bidding up the value of the company?
Spain had awarded England’s South Sea Company the contract to supply African slaves to Spain’s colonies in South America and the Caribbean. Because in those days, if someone wanted African slaves, he went to the English.
“I feel for you, Snorri. It can be tough to look at what our ancestors did.”
Well, there were the Egyptians (who built the pyramids?), and the Romans of course, and the Vikings, and the Irish (Dublin was a major slave-trading centre from the 9th to the 12th centuries), and the Aztecs, and who can possibly forget the sack of Baltimore by the Barbary slave traders? Moses owned slaves. Muhammad owned slaves. The Islamic caliphs owned slaves. The Catholic Church owned slaves. Scottish coal miners were bound by the “Anent Coalyers and Salters” Act. The Africans enslaved one another constantly, with complex social hierarchies and traditions around the practice.
Ephesians 6:5-9
Slavery was near universal in antiquity, and thus, we’re all the descendents of slaves and owed an apology, just as we’re all the descendents of slavers and thus (if you think guilt can be hereditary) owe one. Let’s not be racist here, and pick out only those cases (like transport across the Atlantic) where the slaver happened to be white. All of humanity was responsible.
The most significant moral distinction in the history of slavery was not about who once did it – because *everyone* did. It was who was responsible for abolishing it – an event for which we should all give thanks.
NIV: “who was responsible for abolishing it [slavery]”
Technology, and fossil fuels — lots & lots of CO2-generating fossil fuels. Human faces attached to that were people like James Hargreaves and James Watt, and the many other inventors and entrepreneurs who advanced technology to the point where slave labor simply became economically uncompetitive. You are exactly right that slavery is the normal state of mankind. And if the usual suspects ever succeed in imposing their Green New Deal, it is a near-certainty that slavery will return in some form or another.
But to return to Johnathan’s topic, the critique of England’s role in the Opium Wars is real. Of course, that does not excuse the behavior of the Chinese government with respect to Hong Kong today. However, it is useful is to remember that when England was top dog, it was known to the rest of the world as “Perfidious Albion”. Throughout history, the top dog has tended to waive the rules. No-one should be surprised that top dog China is paying little attention to a piece of paper saying ’50 years’ now that the relationship between England & China is the reverse of what it was in the 19th Century. We live in the real world, and while there is very little the UK could do constructively to apply pressure to China over Hong Kong, reality is that the UK will not even take those limited steps.
Better to take limited steps than nothing at all. There has to be some price for being vile. In my experience that matters more than some might assume.
China is reneging on the agreement and this indicates something about China’s political direction – and about whether we should stop using Huawei, stop letting China censor Hollywood’s films, etc. There is a great deal we could do, much of it prudentially to our advantage, short of nuclear war. (BTW, China has more to lose than we from nuclear war – it’s huge population is it’s high card dealt by history, as our vibrant and world-wide culture is ours. However we both have much to lose.)
Utter rubbish. There was a period in the 1700s when UK-flagged vessels were indeed the largest single carrier of slaves across the Atlantic but ‘centuries’ merely betrays ignorance of the history. The Portuguese started far earlier and continued longer, only eventually being halted by the Royal Navy’s undeclared war against them in the early 1850s. After they had finished ending the north Atlantic trade and the first-to-last twice-as-large south Atlantic trade, the Royal Navy started in on the east African slave transports, which, first to last, took more slaves from Africa than both put together. Snorri is wrong to suspect the UK was never the largest single intercontinental carrier – there was indeed a period when that was so – but we are talking decades, not centuries, and the much longer durations of both Portuguese and Muslim activities mean they flatten us in overall totals.
Johnathon, at 5:53 p.m. you wrote,
Seriously, and unsurprisingly, that’s an excellent comment altogether. (As far as I can tell, the torture of Falun Gong (Falun Dafa) members and other political prisoners continues.)
And as for Venezuela, in the U.S. at least the general feeling of at least many on the “right” (whatever that is!) is that we should back anybody who looks even slightly less like Chavez-Maduro, hence have been stumping (in pixels anyway) for Guaidó. Some have even talked about sending U.S. troops to Venezuela, though not necessarily for reasons of military action per se; others say No, not for any reason whatever. The Foot has an article at
Perry, at 5:58, my boldface:
Absolutely, positively. The part in boldface is precisely why I have been strongly against the Nixon-Kissinger rapprochement ever since it happened. That step is what opened the door to the legitimacy of China, under Mao and the ChiCom regime as fit to be received by the more-or-less civilized nations of the world. To the point of getting one of the five seats on the Security Council! It’s true that the later regimes have forgone some of the excesses of Mao, but they’ve got a long way to go before I’d consider them “civilized.”
It is true that there have been improvements in the condition of many Chinese — as long as they stay within strict rules that make Singapore’s look positively easygoing. (Several people here — at the very least Perry, Johnathan, and Wobbly Guy, I think — know a heckuva lot more about how it goes in Singapore than I do. I’m going by what I see on the Internet, which is 100% trustworthy, reliable, and never Wrong, even when it carries 100% contradictory info.)
I think that the ancient Hebrews (at the time of Moses) did not have chattel slavery. There were many limits on what the slave-holder could demand of the slave. (In that particular case, distinctly NOT a slave-owner, regardless of modern-times conventional misusage of the term.) Also the slaves were to be freed in 7 years and in Jubilee yearsz.
And Niall, once again unsurprisingly, rings the bell on both points. Doubleplusgood, except for the first point, which is more like ++^^++ good, if you take my notation.
Sez I, who am strongly laissez-faire.
In my naivete, way across the oceans here, I never thought that China would allow the anomaly of HK to continue to exist apart from the rest of its people, and shielded from its governance.
It lacks Taiwan’s status as a separate piece of land – it’s right there as part of the mainland. The Chinese leaders must see HK as a daily arrogant provocation – a loss of ruling face in the minds of the rest of the Chinese people – and, given how aggressive China has become in areas not even connected to their land, I was somewhat baffled that they’ve allowed HK to go its own way even to date.
Imagine if Cuba held Miami the same way. Imagine if, as a part of Brexit, the EU took London. Who would put up with it? And the current Chinese government would seem to rank as the least likely to ever put up with it.
So, how can anyone express surprise? It might happen a bit sooner than you expected, but did you ever expect it not to happen?
Bob Sykes is a Communofascist stooge who is poisoning Conservative blogosphere on a wide and regular basis…
“I think that the ancient Hebrews (at the time of Moses) did not have chattel slavery.”
Exodus 21:2,7,16?
“There were many limits on what the slave-holder could demand of the slave.”
I think there have been under most systems of slavery. That slavery is subject to rules and laws, not an ‘anything goes’ arbitrary power, does not mean it’s not slavery. Like military conscription, the term can be applied to all sorts of sophisticated social institutions other than the classic whips-n-chains stereotype.
And don’t go making excuses for Moses! He was as much a slaver as the white plantation owners in the British Empire. But in the same way, it was part of the culture of the times. We judge them by our moral standards today, but those standards had not yet been invented in their day. They did not think of slavery the same way we do – it was just how the world worked – the way things had always been. In just the same way future generations will judge us by their future standards.
Judge not, that ye be not judged. For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you.
Niall Kilmartin expostulated: “Utter rubbish.”
Thank you for the correction, Mr. K. Yes, you are of course correct that the trans-Sahara and Indian Ocean slave trade from East Africa was very large. My remark was addressed only to the trans-Atlantic slave trade — where we seem to be in broad agreement that the English were indeed active slavers and for a significant period of time the largest participant, even if modern Brits wish that had not been so.
Yes, the Royal Navy gets points for later activities on suppressing the Atlantic slave trade, even if this was done in part as a form of economic warfare against other Europeans, particularly the French. But by that time the (Atlantic) slave trade was dying anyway because of economic developments driven by the Industrial Revolution.
Two centuries from now, will Chinese participants on the then-equivalent of the internet debate China’s policy in the early 21st Century towards Hong Kong? Will they be willing to be honest with themselves? Only time will tell.
Gavin, on the form to date, Chinese debate internet or otherwise won’t be talking about the possible inadvisability, never mind outright Wrong, of her present policies on and agendas for Hong Kong. Grrrrrrrrr.
By the way, they have a nice Social Credit System they’d like to sell you and us.
By the way, Johnathan, did I mention that that’s an excellent posting?
And on re-reading it, I sense an eerie similarity between certain Westerners’ defence of China vis-á-vis Hong Kong and certain Westerners’ defence of all things Muslim. But maybe that’s just me.