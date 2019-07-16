“What has been will be again,” as it says in Ecclesiastes, “what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.”
Yesterday – to my shame I did not spot it until today – the Times reprinted a letter to the editor that was a century old to the day. I wish I could say that it was merely of historical interest.
To the Editor of The Times
Sir, Will you permit an elderly man, who is not a politician nor a public character, but merely an individual among millions of honest, sober persons whose liberty is attacked by a moral tyranny, to state an opinion with regard to the crusade against moderate drinkers? It is not needed even in the cause of morality. When I was a child excess in drinking was patent in every class of society. Now, in my wide circle, I do not know of one man or woman who is ever seen “under the influence of liquor”. Why not leave the process of moderation, so marked within 60 years, to pursue its normal course? It is untrue to say that a reasonable use of alcohol is injurious to mind, body or morality. My father, whose life was one of intense intellectual application, and who died from an accident in his 79th year, was the most rigidly conscientious evangelical I have ever known. He would have been astonished to learn that his claret and water at his midday meal, and his glass of Constantia at bedtime, were either sinful in themselves or provocative to sin in others.
There is no blessing upon those who invent offences for the pleasure of giving pain and who lay burdens on the liberty of others. We have seen attempts by the fantastically righteous to condemn those who eat meat, who go to see plays, who take walks on Sundays. The campaign against the sober use of wine and beer is on a footing with these efforts, and should be treated as they have been. Already tobacco is being forbidden to the clergy! The fact that Americans are leading the campaign should be regarded with alarm. We do not express an opinion, much less organize propaganda, against “dryness” in the United States. It is not for us to interfere in their domestic business. If Englishmen went round America urging Americans to defy their own laws and revolt against their customs, we should be very properly indignant. Let crusading Americans be taught the same reticence.
The propagandist teetotaler is active and unscrupulous. He fights with all weapons, whether they are clean or no. We must resist, without fear of consequences, the cruel and ignorant fanaticism of these apostles.
I am, Sir, your obedient servant,
EDMUND GOSSE
Nicely spotted. Thanks for posting.
Those of us who make the effort to read them may discover that biblical texts are often replete with wisdom.
Biblical texts are rarely replete with wisdom. The vast majority of them are replete with ignorance, superstition and barbarism. There are flashes of wisdom but they are very few and far between.
“There is no blessing upon those who invent offences for the pleasure of giving pain and who lay burdens on the liberty of others.”
THAT, I will copy, keep, and use. A truly radical sentiment for the 21st century.
I skipped the opening intro and jumped straight to the letter.
I was halfway through before the use of language tipped me off that it wasn’t written yesterday and scrolled back up to find it was a century old.
Gee, I just read-“Dogs in the manger must be given a beat down, scarred or maimed such that they never forget the consequences of their actions. If they return and persist, they must be executed in front of their peers
that there be no uncertainty in the value of their “new” ideas.”
What? NO? Not exactly?
I’m fairly certain there are similar sentiments put fourth by actual administrators, of actual civilized global subsets, throughout blips in the time line of history, certainly in practice if not by op-ed for “consideration” by public consumption.
Oh, and be sure to take your kids to see The Lion King this weekend.
(IMHO) Hard cover, leather bound, Aesop’s Fables and Brother’s Grimm make a fine Summer reading gift for students of all ages facing impending “free” educational administration.
This is definitely going up on Twitter this evening. 😎
Stonyground
To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the Heaven.
Stonyground
He that hath ears, let him hear.