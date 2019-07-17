We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

In terms of the massively deluded concerning economics as we all know John McDonnell is one of life’s winners. Anyone who can possibly observe the past 40 years and decide that capitalism as failed is clearly, obviously, either nuts or ignorant. True, he saw through the Senior Lecturer but still. He is though insisting that a Labour victory, with those associated policies of uncompensated nationalisation, yet more of the country’s investment running through government, will raise the value of sterling.

This might, you know, not happen.

Tim Worstall

July 17th, 2019 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Julie near Chicago
    July 17, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Should be followed by RTWT — Read the Whole Thing. :>)

    Astute feller, that Worstall. :>))

