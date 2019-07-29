|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Ooh, can I be poor too?
The gullible Metro freesheet claims that 14,300,000 people in Britain are living in poverty, quoting something called the Social Metrics Commission.
The current population of the UK is 66.87 million. According to the Office for National Statistics Labour market overview for July 2019, 32.75 million people aged 16 years and over are in employment, 354,000 more than for a year earlier. The unemployment rate is lower than at any time since 1974. I have no doubt that poverty still exists but this claim is not credible.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
You have to be incredibly naive and trusting of the state if you believe the government propaganda about unemployment being lower than at any time since 1974.
The figure has been fiddled downwards countless times since then by Labour and Conservative governments and today’s figure bears no relation to that of 40 years ago.
A similar trick has been paid with tax where the headline rate of income tax has fallen considerably since the 70s while NI, VAT and various duties have risen, and completely new taxes such as Insurance Premium Tax have been invented.
If poverty is defined relative to median income, a country can become wealthier and have a higher poverty rate at the same time.
A quote from a friend’s father, reflecting on life:
“There are poor people. And then there are people who do not have much money.”
It depends on how you define “poverty”.
As Eric pointed out, poverty in the UK is officially defined as having an income of below 60% of the MEDIAN wage. It takes no account of what that figure actually is and the costs and expenses that must be paid out of that figure.
It made me smile when in 2008, lots of people lost their jobs so the median wage fell, causing 300,000 children to come OUT of poverty.
Besides, the various charities and NGO’s put another slant on “poverty”. If the majority of children in a class have £300 trainers and some children have trainers from Tesco costing £25 then those children are disadvantaged and are in “poverty” compared to their peers. Similarly for the latest mobile phone, exotic foreign holidays etc.
If you ask “is that child adequately fed, adequately clothed and housed” then a different answer might be apparent (absent the parents spending their money on drugs, drink or other non essentials).
The wisdom attributed to Sir John Cowperthwaite, (former Hong Kong Financial Secretary) in his reported advice to abolish any Office of National Statistics would shine through here.
Without statistics, whole areas of agitprop and worse for the Left fall away, support for this or that ‘community’, disparate impact in indirect discrimination claims, screams for more spending based on relative falls in living standards, bans on adverts, bans on foods, bans on drinks etc.
The best thing to say back is: we need to abolish VAT, making a tenner do what £12 did before, that’s the way to help the poor.
Mr Ed,
“Abolish VAT.” Meanwhile, there are those not on the left who are going, So what’s wrong with VAT?
SNARL.
Statistics. You got a point there, Judge! (Echoing the Kingston Trio’s line in their comedy song “The Bad Man’s Blunder.” Sigh … them was the days….)
Great list of excuses for abuses.
As I keep telling my Australian friends, everything is relative. British people have no need of sunhats or suntan oils, or sunglasses or surfboards. They quite happily do without things that most Australians consider essential! Are they poor?
The Social Metrics Commission is a self appointed grouping of likely ones. Who have invented their own measure of poverty.
Yes, it’s a relative measure, compared to what other people can do/have. As such it’s a measure of inequality, not poverty.
@Mr. Ed
Agree. And I often wonder about the wisdom of introducing ‘targets’ – NHS wait lists, crime detection rates etc. These are easily manipulated, not nuanced to to take account of other criteria and people lose focus on what their actual job is for.
I’d love to know exactly what’s wrong with inequality, per se.
Inequality offended those who subscribe to a zero-sum meta context. For those who don’t, like me, it’s largely irrelevant