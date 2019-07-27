Perhaps the first blow to the technocratic mentality came with personal computers, pioneered not by bureaucratic think tanks, but by college kids and hobbyists. Then in 2000, the private firm Celera beat the government-run Human Genome Project in mapping the human genome, despite the government’s almost decade-long head start.
Today, the leaders in space technology are not at NASA but at private firms such as Virgin Galactic and SpaceX. True, these companies benefit from government subsidies — some of them shockingly wasteful — but nonetheless, they are demonstrating once again economic advantages of private industry over government management of technology. According to Ed Hudgins, an expert on space privatization, “as a government bureaucracy, NASA simply can’t be efficient. Every decision must be vetted and procedures followed that have more to do with protecting butts than protecting safety and keeping costs reasonable.” Private companies, by contrast, are not only faster at changing plans when necessary, but they have the incentive to do so, because they—unlike government entities—must bear the costs of their mistakes.
Not only do they bear the costs of their mistakes, but they can also afford to be open about them as ‘learning experiences’, rather than regarding them as an embarrassment to be covered up and classified top-secret. SpaceX’s ‘blooper tape’ with its sardonic captions has more than twelve million views on Youtube.
Today, the leaders in space technology are not at NASA
Were they ever?
Remember this quote (attributed to John Glenn):
I guess the question I’m asked the most often is: “When you were sitting in that capsule listening to the count-down, how did you feel?” Well, the answer to that one is easy. I felt exactly how you would feel if you were getting ready to launch and knew you were sitting on top of two million parts — all built by the lowest bidder on a government contract.”
NASA may have built stuff, but the “problems” were sorted out by private contractors before they got implemented.
Remember this old canard:
When NASA started sending astronauts into space, they quickly Discovered that ball-point pens would not work in zero Gravity. To combat this problem, NASA scientists spent a Decade and $12 billion developing a pen that writes in zero Gravity, upside-down, on almost any surface including glass And at temperatures ranging from below freezing to over 300 C. The Russians used a pencil.
I don’t need to mention this story is untrue, but the important part of the truth was that the “space pen” was developed independently by Mr Fisher using his own money, and later pitched to NASA.
The idea that NASA is a prime example of showing what government can achieve is largely false, many of the underlying technologies were developed privately and some without using the government as a catalyst. The “space race” was largely a demonstration of potential ICBM technology between America and Russia, and carries on today with China and India, so it was always perpetuated that this was a government project.
This seems to be a tough lesson to learn.
Neville Shute wrote an autobiographical book “Slide Rule” about his experiences in the UK aviation industry back in the days of airships, in the 1930s. UK Gov was looking for an airship to speed up transport to the then world-spanning British Empire, and sponsored the construction of two airships — R-100 and R-101. One was built by private industry, one by the UK Gov directly. The private industry version worked quite well, but was decommissioned after the government-built one blew up.
80 years later, and we are still forgetting the lessons.
NASA, NOAA.
Combined, with a new “objective” of air traffic contrl and forecasting the weather.
After the 80% layoffs, “American” labor shortages of “highly educated” Legislators
shouldn’t be an issue.
(As you may well know) the whole point of the exercise was that the Labour government’s Minister for Air wanted to demonstrate the superiority of socialism over greedy private industry – hence the 1929-initiated contest between the government-run and private-run projects. It was an experiment arranged to show how well state socialism worked. The Air Minister insisted on a prestige trip to France for a scheduled date – during which it crashed and burned, killing him and many of his civil servants.
His Labour-appointed successor had two choices: either announce that socialism had failed its test or decide that all airships were inherently dangerous and must be discontinued.
As far as I can recall from reading “Slide Rule” several years ago, one of the big issues which made the private enterprise airship more successful was that the design was modified during construction, as they found out new information through the act of building it. Engine design was changed, etc. The airship built by UKGov stuck to the original design, with no modifications allowed.
This may be one of the characteristics of risk-averse bureaucrats, who want to cover their rear ends by following the As-Specified design precisely, versus the private enterprise builder who was trying to meet or exceed the performance targets. Do you cook the meat for 30 minutes like the recipe says, or do you cook it until it tastes good?
Hydrogen filled baloons are volatile. The first that flew exploded. Had the private-built one flown first it would have exploded too.