Also back on the front page is world-famous self-improvement guru Tony Robbins himself, whose signature line may be: “There’s no such thing as failure. There is only feedback.” Well, Robbins just got some feedback from his publisher, which cancelled his book deal after BuzzFeed reported that he berated victims of rape and domestic violence, used racial slurs, and exposed himself to female staffers and fans. (The trifecta of professional suicide in today’s era of #MeToo and #BLM.)
The Robbins affair is the latest embarrassment for a movement that has seen its share of them since Tony became the Pope of Empowerment. But America’s obsession with incubating positivity and happiness has always amounted to less than meets the eye. For at least a half-century we’ve been putting the cart before the horse when it comes to aspirational thinking, and evidence suggests that individuals and society are both suffering for it.
Aspirational thinking is all very well, but unless backed up with the ability to follow through in the form of hard work it leads to nothing more than delusional entitlement.
Too many people today want the rewards without putting in the effort.
As far as Robbins goes I don’t believe a word of it. The man has far too much to lose and is a master of self discipline and control.
Exactly the kind of person that Marxist scum–wanting to peddle their doctrines of indulgent weakness and individual defeat– would want to see brought down and disgraced.
Easy enough in an age of lying scumbags. After all the Me Too scum have to prove nothing–just catch any man at a time without evidence–eg film etc– to contradict their lies.
The sad thing is that some self help literature is useful but a lot is simply repacking common sense in a new form. The kind of advice you get from Mum and Dad is usually the best.
I have no view on Robbins’ guilt or innocence and frankly it is up to whatever legal processes are under way.
From the US….
Do be advised that IN My Humble Opinion…..
“Buzzfeed” …should not be taken with a grain of salt, but with a flagman waving a red flag, in each hand, both ahead, and behind, of it’s operations.
“RawStory” offerings are never far away (If they even still exist)
I suspect there MAY be other 2SD+ minimum folk that agree, but I do NOT have notarized affidavits in hand.