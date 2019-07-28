Boastful Boris’s big bad boondoggle

So, Boris wants to build a new railway line. Between Leeds and Manchester. He says he wants it to do “…what we did with Crossrail in London”. An interesting argument given that the only thing the still-unopened Crossrail has done so far is saddle the people of the South with some very big bills.
But that aside, there really is an awful lot of woolly-headed thinking going on here.
First of all there is the idea that the North should be as rich as the South; that “our” economy needs “rebalancing”, as the saying goes.
But should it? Maybe there are reasons the North is poorer than the South. There was a time – during the Industrial Revolution – when the opposite was the case. Probably due to presence of coal mines and ports. But historically, that was the exception. Historically, London has always been the richest part of the British Isles – doubtless due to its proximity to the Continent.
For how long have I heard politicians going on about doing something for the North? As long as I can remember. Surely, you get to a point when you realise that nothing can be done? Maybe the best option is rather than moving the jobs to the people to move the people to the jobs. Except you can’t because no one can afford to live down South because the government won’t allow anyone to build a house.
Secondly, we have the idea that the government can do infrastructure. This is not completely stupid. A new rail line can make a profit. But typically it is the owners of land near the stations that gain and not the rail company. This is how Japan’s bullet trains got going with the first line being built between Japan’s biggest city, Tokyo, and its second biggest, Osaka. It was probably – I don’t think anyone was counting – a success. But the problem was that after that everywhere – from Nowhereyama to Nowhereshima – wanted a bullet train. And through the wonder that is that state, they got them. That’s a lot of debt.
Thirdly, we have the idea that railways are the answer to… well… anything really. Actually, I am being unfair. Nowadays, what railways are good at is moving large quantities of people or goods from one point to another. They are great for commuting in large cities. They are great for intercity travel [so long as the total journey time is less than three hours at which point aircraft are better]. They are great at moving huge quantities of grain from Saskatchewan and Manitoba to the St Lawrence. But for everything else they’re useless. There was a time when railways were the national transport. But those days are long gone. Nowadays they are niche players. Roads are better.
It occurs to me that it’s just possible – and I cleave to this hope – that Johnson’s announcement is part of the plan to cancel HS2. “HS2 is a marvellous idea but, zoinks! it’s expensive. Look at Leeds – Manchester. A much better bet. This shows this government’s commitment to rail, blah, blah, blah…”
It is politics not economics. The Conservatives are on very shaky ground, a GE is in the offing, the Brexit Party will cannibalise more Tory votes than Labour, so a real possibility of Chairman Jeremy in Government with his Politburo.
Building railways promises local jobs to build it, promises that it will cause an inward rush of businesses to the North or magically make businesses sprout out of the ground overnight… and more jobs. People generally believe we have an economy just to have jobs. Really we could just throw everything we make in the sea as long as there were jobs, and if we threw it into the sea outside the 12 mile limit, it would be exports – even better because jobs and exports make us all rich.
He is buying Labour votes in Labour territory with promises funded by the taxpayer. So what’s new? Maybe a price worth paying to get out of the EU and stop the Socialist thugs getting their hands on the keys to the Kingdom.
To be fair, a lot of the government-sector jobsworth positions in London need to be axed. I suppose that’s a form of rebalancing.
I live in Yorkshire, I’m not rich but I would say that I’m comfortable. I’ve just about got everything that I need and will be retiring next March at the age of 61. My wife and I bought our house in 1993 for £39,000. I think that the price of our house had a significant effect on our current financial position.
One of the Brexit Party’s policies (they don’t have many, by design) is to cancel HS2. It seems to have flipped from being popular for all the usual reasons any rail project is popular (“job-creation”, etc.) to not being popular, not so much on grounds of expense as on the grounds that by making London easier to get to it might suck the life out of Birmingham, and because of property blight and destruction of nature. The latter two occur with any big transport project but only start to matter when the project is disliked for other reasons.
Patrick, why do you prefer Leeds-Manchester to HS2? Is it just because HS2 is even more of a bondoggle, or is there another reason?
We need NO more railways.
It may be part of a cancel HS2 plan. Or just hot air.
Under a real free market there is no reason the North and Scotland should not prosper. The main reason for the North’s troubles are :
1–A love of socialist bullshit. Esp the Jockonese. That is slowly changing thanks to Brexit and middle class Marxist scum taking over ZaNu and importing new voters.
2-The London centric and socialistic antics of the useless British state. Brexit is step one of fucking that pile of shite up. But free of the E-Spew is only round one. Knocking down the shite state in near total is essential to the future of all of us.
And you can keep your population where it is. The North have enough unwanted imports with unwelcome habits without importing any more from the South. Stop the London State money machine and stop 99% of the imported 3rd world from disembarking and the overheated south will cool down and prices/costs will fall.
Natalie, merely because – I assume – it’s cheaper. If we have to waste taxpayers’ money let’s waste less of it.
Having done the Leeds to Manchester route quite frequently (to get to Huddersfield and Halifax respectively), it does suffer from problems of overcapacity at peak times, but surely the answer to this is to have additional trains running during peak periods rather than a whole new train line.
There is the additional point that Leeds Central station has reached its capacity already and the only way to expand the number of platforms would be to build an annex on the old Elida Gibbs factory site feeding trans-Pennine routes only.
There are problems with speed restrictions caused by ageing infrastructure, but again, this can be solved more effectively and cheaply by investing in upgrading what is currently there rather than trying to HS2 the entire line.
Hopefully this is a boondoggle waved in the face of Northerners so that there will be less kvetching when HS2 is eventually cancelled. The entire case for HS2 is completely flawed and I suspect that the same applies to a new high speed line from Manchester to Leeds.
Actually, there is something I particularly loathe about HS2 and that is the name. Originally, there was the Channel Tunnel Rail Link (CTRL). That was a dreadful waste of money as well but it meant an end to the embarrassment that was high speed from Paris to the Tunnel and low speed from the Tunnel to London. But about week before it opened people – I use the term loosely – stopped calling it the CTRL and started calling it HS1 – the implication being that there must be an HS2 on the way. Sneaky.
If London-centric politicians and other policy makers want the votes of northern people they cannot afford to let the north/south disparity in wealth and infrastructure grow too wide. London’s wealth depends to a significant extent on being the place where a lot of the world’s money is administered by a few thousand people. There’s no point being politically attached to a city if that wealth stays mainly inside the south east to be shared amongst a few million who have no more money making skills than people elsewhere in the country but are just fortunate to be in a region made rich by others. If that wealth isn’t shared about more there is little point in the UK existing as a coherent unit and it might as well split up.
Patrick – As I recall the UK signed up to an EU commitment to link all EU capitals by high speed rail under the TEN-T (Council Directive 96/48/EC of 23 July 1996)
By renaming CTRL to HS1 the UK Government could claim to have delivered on that commitment. I suspect that HS2 will be cancelled as soon as it is politically expedient to do so. I also suspect that the lack of progress to date is evidence, not of the usual bureaucratic sloth, but the fact that it is due to be cancelled as soon as it can be.
I grew up in Edinburgh and from time to time revisit. Mutter ‘trams’ in Edinburgh and watch the people mock and the politicians blench – I have personally witnessed both phenomena.
That was the green agenda: ask any questions and you’re a bad person. This is the ‘re-elect Boris’ agenda, possibly complemented by the ‘replace HS2 with something cheaper’ agenda. I suspect both are less harmful. And I predict people will not be shy of asking Boris questions, which always assists in minimising absurdities.
Go over to the antiplanner blog and learn about railroads. They are great for moving bulky cargo. They are very bad at moving people. However, in a few high density cities, there is really no choice but railroads. In small- and medium-sized cities, buses are best.
Didn’t railways used to be a good way of moving soldiers about?
Which is all very well, but bus shelters open to the wind and rain are a disincentive, especially in a wet and windy place like the UK (here in Scotland more so).
If we’re going to say “Use buses within towns / cities” and rail for intercity connectivity then we need to find a way of investing in the infrastructure in such a way that the services are used (especially off-peak) without pricing people off the very services we want them to use.
Too many non-city centre bus services are only available during peak hours making them impractical / unreliable for commuting. Having a service where the last bus is 6PM is worse than useless.