It is wrong to force a person into sexual activity

I had thought that all decent people, whatever their politics or religion, accepted that each human being has the inalienable right to refuse to engage in sexual activity, and that for each person the decision as to what level of physical intimacy with any other person was acceptable to them was theirs and theirs alone.
I would never have guessed that was a case that still had to be argued. That would be like… having to go to court to argue all over again that prostitutes should have the right to refuse clients, or that marital rape should not be allowed. Or that forced concubinage should not be allowed, or any of the other forms of sexual slavery that stain the record of humanity.
Of course I knew that there were even now places in the world where people, usually women, still do not have the legal right to refuse sexual activity. Now that Daesh has been defeated, the first such place that comes to mind is the territory controlled by Boko Haram.
In British Columbia, the second most progressive province of Canada, they’re thinking about it.
While I was posting this, Samizdata Illuminatus was posting about a situation where the law is used to force people, usually women, not to engage in sexual activity.
The right to engage in and the right to refuse sexual activity are, of course, two aspects of the same right, the right to control your own body.
“The right to engage in and the right to refuse sexual activity are, of course, two aspects of the same right, the right to control your own body.”
Of course.
I’m trying to think of a topic that would interest the body politic less than who shaves whose doo-dah. A boring exercise that comes up empty, which I therefor shall consider no further.
As I understand it, a business can be forced to serve a customer, however a customer cannot demand to be served by a particular assistant.
So the waxer declares her husband to be a partner in the business. Of course he doesn’t get much practice, so, in my favourite medical phrase “you may experience some discomfort” but he’ll get the job done.
The shaving of doo-dahs is very much a political thing not because of the people involved in that specific case, but because of the existence of Canada’s Human Rights Commissions. They are the entities that, by their existence, have provided a venue for the conflict in British Columbia. Think about the other ways in which such bodies might be used as cudgels against free speech, and the constitutional issues they raise.
Roué le Jour, there would certainly be some rough justice in that! 😛
Just for clarity, I didn’t mean that the issue doesn’t excite the Canadian so-called “Human Rights Commission.” What I meant is that I don’t think your average citizen is much inclined to ponder the rights and wrongs of people or not shaving the, um, area.
I don’t think the average voter cares who does hair-braiding, either.
These things become political issues because somebody decides it can be hyped up into a vote-getter or a money-maker, or is yet another load of pig-iron to be transmogrified into political pyrites for sale on the cheap to a few (politically or morally) gullible people, not because anybody cares about the practice itself nor even about how conducts it.
I mean, looking at it purely as a customer, does anybody care who works on him/her/xhe/zhe/it/they as long the operator doesn’t cut off something delicate by mistake, and achieves the look the customer wants?
Roué and Gene: Yes, indeed. 😆
These days as I’m sure you’re aware, libertarian-minded people and large numbers of conservatives are rightly focused on such cases not because of any interest in boutique personal (sometimes extremely personal) services, but as examples of how the mania for “social justice and inclusion” is creating not only some very illiberal outcomes, but also seems to be permanently warping the minds of far, far too many people. (I’ll leave it to Paul Marks to put it into its proper historico-philosophical context.)
Hence my mention of the Canadian Human Rights Commissions. For all I know there are already such things, in larval stages, in the U.S.; one thing I am sure of, however, is that most if not all Democratic Party presidential candidates would gleefully establish such things everywhere in the USA if given the chance. Please, let’s put the activities of spa customers aside and focus on how in the hell we are going to keep crazy people out of political power.
I’m laughing my balls off (pardon the pun) reflecting on how hugging someone is now considered sexual activity whereas waxing someone’s groin is not. 🙂
Gene, I agree with your point just above. But it’s (a) fun and (2) useful to point out to the general public the obvious, which is that nobody cares except for those who are trying to gin up public self-righteousness as a means of encouraging people to vote for them (and also to fill various people’s coffers).
Just because I poke fun at a particular piece of insanity (and point out the truth that the Usual Suspects are up to their Usual Tricks) doesn’t mean I don’t take it seriously as part of the Big Picture.
Maybe there is some corner of the globe where something called a “Human Rights Commission” isn’t busily engaged in getting laws enacted to make everybody’s live in a strait-jacket, but I wouldn’t bet on it.
Julie near Chicago (July 25, 2019 at 3:05 am), in his Brexit referendum discussion, Dominic Cummings notes that
People are indeed of themselves uninterested. If you asked even the younger, richer and ‘better educated’ people who should wax what of whom on the day before it became a virtue-signalling device they’d probably think you were weird. But the day after that is made clear, it becomes a way to signal that you are with the young, that you deserve to be richer, that you should be seen as better-educated and your opinions worth more, and above all that you are virtuous and signalling to that effect.
It also sends a clear message that if you get on the wrong side of it, you can be a victim of the woke mob.
That is enough to make many people care.
Precisely so, Niall. I neither question nor discount all that.
Nevertheless, IMO the instinctive reaction of the normal person to this latest insanity is, “Who the eff cares!”who shaves whom.”
Which is based not on analysis of the politics involved and the political messages being sent, but on a nearly automatic reaction to the idea that who shaves whom is second only to the question of whether Col. Mustard killed the victim in the kitchen with the shoe in its importance to the personal desperate interests of most regular people.
I’ve said this now some 436 times in the last 5 or 6 hours. The underlying political issue is serious. The issue of “something must be done to fix this horrible instance of just anybody being allowed to bikini-waxed” is the stuff of which coffee ejected through the nose and ruining the keyboard is made.
See also James Delingpole‘s take on the issue.
What do people here think of Delingpole btw? I have a positive opinion from what i have read.
The Canadians have inflicted this silliness upon themselves by allowing their tax money to be used to fund an ever increasing number of middle class sinecures in academia and in other public services, these employees being free to act in a ridiculous, self-indulgent manner with little or no fear of loss of income.
Agreed. I had much the same reaction.
Apologies for crass language forthcoming.
I’ve been half-assedly following this for a couple of days; I’ve see-sawed from “how the hell are we seriously talking about policy issues involving getting yer bollocks waxed?” to “I’m genuinely terrified” to “Actually, this might end up being a good thing.”
a) This should be a non-issue, and keyboard-coffee-snorting-inducing.
b) It’s not, clearly, a non-issue. And this issue, honestly, frightens me immensely. This person is clearly a troll and a creep. Some of her other conversations have surfaced, and they’re really, really troubling (This is the first time in my life where I’ve felt uncomfortable using a person’s preferred pronoun, but I’ll do it anyway). She appears really, really creepy. I’ve no concept of the experience that trans people go through, so I’m massively unqualified to judge, but the whole thing scares me. I’m not as erudite as most, but, it scares me because people will equate this one person with “trans people in general”, when I wholly believe that she is an outlier. I’m terrified that this person will put trans acceptance backwards some times, and that people will seize on this as a “You see???? I told you!!!” moment.
I’ve read articles from several sides of the political spectrum, and it doesn’t appear that anyone, in significant numbers, are supporting her. I can’t provide solid evidence, but one trans person (yeah, I know, anecdotal), apparently a youtube celebrity has this to say, disapprovingly and fearfully: “This person is the walking, talking, living, breathing embodiment of what people fear when it comes to trans people.” This rings so horribly, painfully, true to me, because reasons.
c) With a slight hat-tip to Snorri. My hope is that this will be the instance where the so-called “slippery slope” fallacy will be proved wrong. Some months back, and apologies for sketchy memory, we had a similar event in Europe.
There’s long been an argument that “if we allow people to identify at will, where does it end??”. A Dutch fellow, 69 years old, attempted to legally identify as 49 years. The court essentially passed a judgement of “lol, behave. No.”
This pleased me immensely. I don’t like the “slippery slope” argument, so to see it proved wrong was great. It’s the “yeah, well, I identify as an attack helicopter” thing, when, actually, no, that’s not what will happen. Common sense will prevail.
My hope is that common sense will prevail here, and the case will be thrown out.
And, by all the gods, I truly, truly hope that people don’t focus in on this one example and use it as an example of the “trans agenda”, and continue to demonise trans people because of this bad actor.
Try replacing the term “trans woman” with “Negro” and “shave” with “serve lunch to” and see how your arguments and feelings work out.
Once we permit the power of the State to compel someone to do something then it is only a power struggle over who whom.
“I’m not as erudite as most, but, it scares me because people will equate this one person with “trans people in general”, when I wholly believe that she is an outlier. I’m terrified that this person will put trans acceptance backwards some times, and that people will seize on this as a “You see???? I told you!!!” moment.”
I understand, but this is standard for politically contested issues. About 8% of the general American population are SJWs – including many straight cis white males. Being a member of a persecuted minority doesn’t prevent you being a bad person, and it is to be expected purely by chance that 8% of trans people will have similar views, and probably more than average since it’s ‘well known’ (i.e. a stereotype) that conservatives despise the transgender, and if they’re going to take sides they’re more likely to join the side that doesn’t hate them. Most don’t. The vast majority are still not ‘out’, let alone making a high-profile public spectacle of themselves. Thus, I’d say it was far rarer than average among TGs since most of those with such views wouldn’t dare expose them to view.
However, yes, there are many people who are going to take this sort of thing as representative of TGs – which is precisely why it’s being highlighted so widely. There are anti-trans activists on the other side who are just as unpleasant, just as intolerant, who will make sure of that. That’s the nature of a political battle.
Regarding the main issue, people define “sexual activity” in many ways. The Muslims, for example, consider any form of mixing between the sexes except under rigorously sanctioned circumstances as such. Shaking hands, talking unsupervised, looking at one another. So a Muslim working in a Western shop is required to do many things that the orthodoxy would consider forbidden “sexual behaviour”.
And we read stories of that issue being raised, and our reaction is commonly “don’t be silly!”, because it’s not one of our social tabboos. We recently had the story of a barista being asked to serve a customer wearing a MAGA cap – and the feeling I suspect was similar. We regard that sort of discrimination as unreasonable intolerance.
Because some people are intolerant, and others suffer for it, people have created laws to forbid it. The intentions are good, but of course it’s illiberal and the potential consequences are dangerous. There are two extremes. We can require people tolerate everything, but then we get stories like the one above. Or we can allow that people be intolerant of anything, which leads to racial segregation, discrimination against women, or gays, or indeed conservatives in MAGA caps. And depending on our views we want both, sometimes one and sometimes the other, depending on which side we’re on.
It’s a difficult problem. The purist libertarian position is guaranteed to annoy *all* sides, depending on which set of tabboos we’re breaking.
Whose arguments?
It’s always useful to have an outstanding Bad Example. (The Westboro Baptist Church is one such – an example so Bad nobody is likely to believe it of you and your friends.) https://godhatesfags.com/
(I really wish the “link” function would work for me.)
As transfolk go, I have known outstanding good examples and outstanding bad examples. Unfortunately, it’s harder to ignore the bad ones. Fortunately, we have so many social-justice howler monkeys with so many causes that the average voter is building up resistance. With any luck, people will get mad at both Jonathan Yaniv and the Human Rights Tribunal and maintain a reasonable balance in their negative enthusiasms.
Ok. I don’t really know where to go with that.
I have a question about the law particularly the law in British Columbia/Canada if anyone happens to know about it, but I’d be interested in hearing about the situation in any of countries under the Common Law tradition. Or any legal tradition, come to think of it.
The question is, is a prostitute obliged to abide by laws against racial, religious, sexual orientation, gender or trans/cis discrimination in what clients they will agree to have sex with?
Saw this being discussed on Rebel media with the defence lawyer. They were saying – and I have no reason to believe otherwise – that there is a different qualification for waxing male genitals and the women who refused are not so qualified apparently.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ckJnkuA_-I
Please correct me if i am wrong, but it seems to me that neonsnake and Nullius assume that there are only 2 positions that can be taken on the transgender issue: that they should be taken at their word, or that they should be demonized.
I beg to disagree with both positions: it seems blatantly obvious to me that transgender identification is a form of delusional insanity. (Incidentally, there seems to be some evidence that this might be due to exposure to seed oils in utero — something to think about if you are planning to have children.)
That does not mean that TG people should be demonized: quite the contrary. People with mental illnesses should not be demonized.
OTOH, if you buy into somebody’s delusional insanity, then you are yourself delusionally insane. (I could be banned from Twitter for saying that … if i were on Twitter!)
NB: none of the above applies to people who are “biologically transgender”, eg people with an abnormal complement of sex chromosomes, and/or exposed to an abnormal hormonal environment in utero, and/or born with genitals not conforming to their chromosomal sex.
I see a great many people obsessing about the true nature of transgender people. Are they really their birth sex or their identified sex, are they mentally ill or well, are they transexual as a result of nature or nurture?
Most of these questions are pointless sixth form debate topics that can never be answered. Some of them (e.g. the nature/nurture one) might be answered one day when and if the science becomes de-politicised, but the answers will turn out to be complex. The “true nature” of transexuals-in-general makes as little difference to any question about what to do next in any real life situation as does the “true nature” of men-in-general or women-in-general.
I prefer to treat each person by the principles applicable to humans-in-general, tailored to what I see and know about that individual person. I expect them to do the same regarding me. We are neither of us obliged to engage in pointless and impertinent speculation about the other’s sex life or metaphysical status.
Right now, under current political conditions, there is a significant danger that anti-discrimination law could give rise to appalling results such as people being forced by law to have what they see as sexual contact with someone they don’t want to have such contact with. The problem arises from using the big clunking hob-nailed boot of the law to “solve” frictions of interpersonal relations that could be solved infinitely more amicably and more justly by negotiation and freedom of association.
I think I took the metaphor of the law, and all state action, being a “big clunking boot” or a “big clunking fist” from something Brian Micklethwait wrote. If I remember rightly he contrasted it with the delicate touch of the “Invisible Hand” as described by Adam Smith.
Longrider, thanks for the link. It was interesting to have a Canadian lawyer confirm what several people have pointed out, namely that the waxing of male genitalia requires different training and procedures than the waxing of female genitalia. That may well be the best argument for the women Jessica Yaniv has brought cases against to put forward to defend themselves. I’m sure I’d do the same in their circumstances. But I still wish that someone could establish the right to refuse to do things like wax someone’s genitals when you don’t want to on a broader legal principle.
Snorri Godhi
July 25, 2019 at 8:16 pm
Snorri, I am mad as a hatter, but I don’t think it has much to do with being a transwoman. During a long and reasonably productive life I have been operator of two (count them, two) atom smashers, and performed experiments at another. I’ve lived in a crafts commune during the hippie era where I made musical instruments and sold them at arts and crafts fairs. I’ve made a living as a mad scientist, and for a quarter of a century, I was curator at a medical museum. I’ve written two novels, a bunch of short stories, and articles in various magazines and journals.
“Delusional insanity” is a bit strong. I think I qualify, at least, as a prime eccentric.
Oops! Left this comment in the wrong discussion. :>(
–Former (and much-missed) Samizdata commenter Subotai Bahadur, at
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/44007.html
By the way, if waxing or shaving of the nether parts (H/T Joe Pesci, in one of the Lethals 😆 ) is “sexual activity,” then why isn’t the beautician or makeup artist doing the same when he or she paints somebody’s lips with lipstick? Since when aren’t (facial) lips an area of sexuality?
What should be the law on that case?
I mean, clearly there SHOULD be a law. Surely that goes without saying.
“Most of these questions are pointless sixth form debate topics that can never be answered. Some of them (e.g. the nature/nurture one) might be answered one day when and if the science becomes de-politicised, but the answers will turn out to be complex.”
They are complex. I first saw the science being discussed in Matt Ridley’s book on the evolution of sex: “The Red Queen”. Matt Ridley is far from being a lefty – he’s more commonly hated for his free market views by that set. The position was being set against the early feminist “blank slate” position that men and women were by nature mentally identical – they were only distinguished by their plumbing and by the way they were treated by society. The “lefty feminist” position was that sex was pure nurture. Matt Ridley presented the emerging science saying that it was largely (though obviously not entirely) nature. In the uterus, the SRY gene (usually) on the Y chromosome triggered the development of the testes, which produced dihydrotestosterone, which was converted (by a number of other enzymes and processes) into a whole cascade of other hormones and signalling molecules, which triggered other cells all over the body to develop according to one pattern or the other depending on what signals they received. This applied to brain anatomy, too, and numerous significant brain and body differences between the sexes were baked in before birth. However, the cascade is extremely complex and prone to partial breakdown, and with very high probability in nearly all people some bits of their body or brain develop according to the pattern more common in the other sex. We’re all a mosaic of both sexes, but usually (when things work out normally) one far more than the other. A lot of these sex-linked difference are fairly neutral, but a few are socially significant, like the brain module implementing sexual attraction, or the several implementing gender identity.
If a male has the female-pattern module for sexual attraction, they’re sexually attracted to other males. If a male has the female-pattern modules for feminine social identity, they identify mentally as female. It’s essentially the same phenomenon as homosexuality, but applied to a different bit of the brain.
Sex-linked anatomical features can have anything from a 70% to a 99%+ probability of occuring as expected. Gender identity appears to be about 99%, so you could say in a statistical sense that the 99% are “normal” and the 1% “abnormal”. However, since there are about 20-30 such features identified, each with a probability between 70% and 99%+, the odds of any individual getting *all* their bits going the same way are slim. It’s “normal” to have some bits going the other way, and as such, to have gender identity or sexual attraction going the other way is as “normal” as to have (not being entirely serious) the brain structures for ‘map reading’ or ‘asking for directions’ going the other way. People are complex.
Likewise for the question over whether it is a mental illness. People used to classify homosexuality as a mental illness, and used to try to treat it using some pretty horrific methods. But if you take away the social pressure arising from persecution, or the pressures of maintaining secrecy, homosexuals turn out pretty well-adjusted and perfectly able to function without mental anguish. Their brain function is normal for humans, albeit humans of the other sex. They’re no more mentally ill for liking men than women are for liking men.
Likewise, the transgender are no more “mentally ill” for identifying as women (or men) than cisgender women (or men) are. The way they see it, their brain is fine, it’s their body that is congenitally deformed – having come out as the wrong sex. As with homosexuals historically, the majority of their mental issues are due to the way society treats them. Not entirely. As with someone with a grossly deformed body – severe facial disfigurement or the wrong number of limbs – some of their issues arise from their internal conflict about their self-image. But even that can be addressed in the same sort of way. Someone born with no legs, and who cannot simply accept the way they are, can potentially have their situation improved with surgery. And while with the current state of medical technology that’s imperfect, it’s still better than continuing life having no legs.
The medical establishment have changed their minds and decided based on the above sort of reasoning that it’s not a mental illness, it’s more like a distressing physical deformity that can be treated effectively with drugs and surgery. They’re obviously not infallible – clearly they got it wrong before – but I’d say you’d need some fairly hefty evidence to overturn that position, and all most of the opponents have got is “but it’s obvious…”.
However, all of that has little to do with what should be the libertarian position on it, which is that whether it is valid biology or not, if it’s not doing anyone else any harm then it’s nobody else’s business. And that as just one more human characteristic, it gives people no especial immunity (or susceptibility) to stupidity or evil. Women have had all sorts of problems, from the vote, to owning property, to getting jobs, to driving cars, to owning property, that were all completely without rational foundation and should never have happened – but you can still find women being radical Marxist feminists and complete evil bastards. Evil is an equal-opportunity employer.
However, you shouldn’t judge all women by the example set by the radical feminists infesting universities. Being female doesn’t excuse it when it happens, but it doesn’t cause it either. Likewise with any other minority.
I’m not sure that I feel it’s quite as “your either for them or against them!” as that implies, if I’m understanding you correctly.
Philosophically, if you’re asking do I take them at their word, then in my everyday interactions, I very much do. My stance, in general, is that if a person is living their own best life, in accordance with their own life-path, and is harming no-one else, then I approve. I’ve deliberately used the word “approve” to denote the positive, rather than “I don’t care” which could be taken as being more grudging.
(The same would apply to nearly everything – as long as it’s genuinely their own desire, I approve of minimalists, materialists, traditional 2.4 children families who go to church every Sunday, atheists, and any other form of non-coerced and non-coercive living.)
My concern over demonisation is that over the last 60-70 years and longer, we’ve made tremendous amounts of progress in the realms of prejudice. It’s probably fair to say that an overwhelming majority of people, of all political stripes, simply do not care about the old familiar “-isms” and prejudices.
But it feels like it’s going backwards, that progress has reversed slightly over the last four to five years. I don’t have solid evidence (although bobby b provided a link to some evidence), but it feels like the old tensions are growing again. I’m hoping it’s a loud minority on social media, and I’m not even sure of the causes, but it worries me, and it worries me that stories like this can be used, and are used, to demonise the whole group rather than the individual, which for a group that has very well-documented levels of prejudice against them already, raises my concerns.
Nullius, I don’t think you’re in quite the same place as me in terms of broader levels of concern, and view it as being part and parcel of political issues? Is that a fair characterisation?
Natalie @9:59 is correct that the debate about the nature of transgender identity is off-topic. Except that it isn’t, not entirely. Suppose that one of the waxers (is that a word?) objects on exclusively religious grounds to waxing male groins: in this case it becomes relevant, not least to the waxer herself, whether the plaintiff is a man or a woman.
Ellen: i actually believe that we are all insane nowadays, because of the modern Western diet. Also note that it is perfectly possible to be delusional in one aspect of life, but not in others. For instance, most American academics are delusionally insane in politics, but they still rack up Nobel prizes.
“Delusionally insane” might be too strong a word, but what i would like to withdraw is my “blatantly obvious”, because it is not obvious whether a given transgender person is delusional or not. We could hypothesize that there are 2 kinds of transgender people: those with a brain that would be “normal” in a body of the opposite sex (but what does “normal” mean? see the link in the last comment by Nullius) and those who are simply delusional. Evidence that the latter exist, is the fact that most children who identify as transgender, revert to cisgender by the time they grow up. Further evidence are the people who, after surgery, change their minds and want to revert to their original bodies. And then there is rapid-onset gender dysphoria.
So i agree that not all people who feel they are born with the wrong plumbing, are wrong in that belief. I do believe, however, that “delusionally insane” is a correct diagnosis for people who claim that everybody should be taken at their word about their gender.
I think there’s conversations where that may well be true (sports springs to mind). But practically speaking, I refer to people in my daily goings-on as however they wish to be referred to. In all honesty though, the number of times it comes up is vanishingly small, so when it does, I take them at their word and go with whatever they prefer.