Samizdata quote of the day
It’s interesting that the people who believe that throwing a milkshake in someone’s face shouldn’t be considered assault are often the same people who believe that ‘saying things’ should be.
– Ricky Gervais
And the study showing this is where?
Pure bullshit, I’m pretty extreme towards free speech but throwing anything over anyone is not comparable.
Steve, I think Mr. Gervais is talking about articles like this, which could be read as saying that having a milkshake lobbed at you is fair game for “telling blatant lies” (quoted from the milkshake thrower).
Mr. Gervais is rightly disagreeing with this, and saying that throwing things is assault, but saying things is not – but that the milkshake throwers are likely to be the ones supporting criminalisation of speech.
Steve: They’re not comparable, that’s the point. It’s just that the “Antifa” crowd thinks very silly things here.
Things have moved on…
‘A freelance journalist with bylines in Spectator USA and the National Review, Andy was covering an Antifa protest in his home town of Portland yesterday when he was set upon by a group of about 20 masked thugs.’
‘The protest in Portland last night was billed by the organisers as ‘milkshake themed’ and one of the most sinister aspects of the attack is that milkshakes thrown at the event contained quick-drying cement, a chemical substance that can cause serious harm, including severe burns.’
https://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2019/06/portland-antifa-are-the-real-fascists/?fbclid=IwAR02W_NKdSi4Va5IrnPG6ffHIbxB5uHtHa_VqJxoUfF8zXh9SIzRziRP1Ro
The point is being missed here, the milkshake throwing is a natural extension of the “punch a nazi” mentality, whereupon you just nominate someone as being a “nazi” and then you can freely assault them.
Antifa do much worse things than throw milkshakes, and this has been going on for years, but a section of the “no platforming” mob seem to think this is fine.
The real problem is purportedly civilized people thinking it is fine to ban, assault, even kill others who they disagree with, no wonder they lionize Che Guevara and regimes who aim to copy his revolution.
steve lindsey…
Yep, sounds like Gervais is making an anecdotal but essentially legitimate point, as we here are all prone to.
It is all too predictable that those who criminalised speech they disagree with are now trying to legalise (as far as they can) assaulting people who disagree with them.
neonsnake (July 1, 2019 at 10:27 am), I suppose the very first commenter in this thread allows a comical example of the contrast between various approaches to an unknown challenger discussed in recent threads.
– You responded with the kindly assumption that he just misunderstood the OP quote. (You may of course be correct.)
– I noted that his ambiguous phrasing is wholly compatible with being extremely negative towards free speech when un-PC, and thinking that throwing milkshakes is not comparably bad. So my response is to ask (pointedly!) in which direction his claimed extremeness towards free speech tends. 🙂
A third commenter could yet advise both of us, “Don’t feed the troll”. Time may tell. 🙂