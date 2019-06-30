|
Samizdata quote of the day
Government crowds out productive research by betting on the wrong horses—those who seek funding by dipping their hands in the public till. As Ridley puts it, “If the government spends money on the wrong kind of science, it tends to stop people working on the right kind of science.” Before you cheer for politicians promising medical breakthroughs, realise their actions may prevent the discovery of cancer cures.
– Barry Brownstein
President promises to fund curing of cancer. Other presidential candidates are now at it too.
So nothing new under the sun: Nixon 1971.
Meanwhile, in the real world, progress continues to be made; things are (always) usefully better than a few years previously (thank goodness, and thanks to the people doing the work); “conquering” remains an overstatement.
Best regards
This is a special case of the general law that government demand crowds out private demand.
Only private demand and the trades resulting from it are capable of maximizing value.
Government specializes in buying us stuff we do not want at the price offered, as evidenced by our refusal to buy it at that price.