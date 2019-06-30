We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Science & Technology · Slogans & Quotations

Government crowds out productive research by betting on the wrong horses—those who seek funding by dipping their hands in the public till. As Ridley puts it, “If the government spends money on the wrong kind of science, it tends to stop people working on the right kind of science.” Before you cheer for politicians promising medical breakthroughs, realise their actions may prevent the discovery of cancer cures.

Barry Brownstein

June 30th, 2019 |

2 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Nigel Sedgwick
    June 30, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    President promises to fund curing of cancer. Other presidential candidates are now at it too.

    So nothing new under the sun: Nixon 1971.

    I will also ask for an appropriation of an extra $100 million to launch an intensive campaign to find a cure for cancer, and I will ask later for whatever additional funds can effectively be used. The time has come in America when the same kind of concentrated effort that split the atom and took man to the moon should be turned toward conquering this dread disease. Let us make a total national commitment to achieve this goal.

    Meanwhile, in the real world, progress continues to be made; things are (always) usefully better than a few years previously (thank goodness, and thanks to the people doing the work); “conquering” remains an overstatement.

    Best regards

  • Fred Z
    June 30, 2019 at 11:27 pm

    This is a special case of the general law that government demand crowds out private demand.

    Only private demand and the trades resulting from it are capable of maximizing value.

    Government specializes in buying us stuff we do not want at the price offered, as evidenced by our refusal to buy it at that price.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »