Samizdata quote of the day

The very concept of ​​progress—of the continual betterment of the human condition through the application of science and the spread of freedom—was a product of the European Enlightenment, as Kishore Mahbubani reminds us. These thinkers were among the first to advance the idea that humanity’s problems are soluble, and that we are not condemned to misery and misfortune. The spectacular progress that ensued, first for the West and then increasingly also for the rest, was a matter not of historical necessity, but of diligent human effort and struggle. Pessimism is not just factually wrong, it is also harmful because it undermines our confidence in our ability to bring about further progress. The best argument that progress is possible is that it has been achieved in the past.

Maarten Boudry

June 28th, 2019 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Flubber
    June 29, 2019 at 1:55 am

    I’m not pessimistic that we cant solve today’s problems.

    I’m pessimistic because our establishment misidentify the problems, and with their globalist open borders philosophy are intent on giving us many many more problems with really tough solutions.

