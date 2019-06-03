I was walking down a London street today and came upon a reminder that the reason Donald Trump is visiting the UK is not entirely about current affairs. And whatever you think of him personally, it is worth remembering why he is here.
Some things need to be remembered
June 3rd, 2019 |
1 comment to Some things need to be remembered
Good reminder of the sacrifice that many made, even when they thought they were relatively safe.
It would be good to think many Brits will pause, if only for a moment, on June 6 and remember the events of 75 years before. Sadly, I don’t think the events of that day will mean much to many living in the UK today. Perhaps they will not even be the slightest bit aware of it.