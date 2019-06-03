We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Some things need to be remembered

I was walking down a London street today and came upon a reminder that the reason Donald Trump is visiting the UK is not entirely about current affairs. And whatever you think of him personally, it is worth remembering why he is here.

June 3rd, 2019 |

1 comment to Some things need to be remembered

  • Albion's Blue Front Door
    June 3, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    Good reminder of the sacrifice that many made, even when they thought they were relatively safe.

    It would be good to think many Brits will pause, if only for a moment, on June 6 and remember the events of 75 years before. Sadly, I don’t think the events of that day will mean much to many living in the UK today. Perhaps they will not even be the slightest bit aware of it.

