The trouble with “political theatre” is that life imitates art
“This Milkshake Spring isn’t political violence – it’s political theatre”, wrote Aditya Chakrabortty in the Guardian the day before yesterday.
From Nigel Farage to Tommy Robinson and Carl Benjamin, dangerous figures on the right are being reduced to ridicule
Today’s “dangerous figure on the right” was an elderly Brexit Party teller called Don:
Brexit Party teller attacked by milkshake
Don, A Brexit Party teller and 22 year army veteran in Aldershot described as a “popular man with the local community,” has been attacked by a man on a bike with a milkshake. Former Army Major Dominic Farrell described the scene…
“Bloke on a cycle passed by, saw his rosette, gave him the finger and abuse, then went to a shop, bought the milkshake and attacked him.”
How do people think this is acceptable..?
You could have knocked me down with a feather when I read a LTTE in today’s Guardian, calling out Chakrabortty for despicable moral relativism and condemning this for what it is – condoning violence against those he disagrees with. I wonder how that ever got past the editors?
Part of me would love to see the Brexit side think up some comparable means of attacking leading Remainers – silly-string, or TP, something like that. But I know it’s wrong to think that way. 😉
llater,
llamas
And yet it is Brexiteers who are accused of being full of hate.
I went to the Brexit Party rally in Newport a few weeks ago. On the way out a middle-aged lady wanted to walk out in a group because she was afraid of abuse. She asked me ‘Why are we portrayed as bigots?’ I did not have a satisfactory answer. The only answer I can find is that the Antifa-type left cannot use reasoned arguments in support of their position and against the position of Leavers.
I voted Brexit Party this morning.
I have many reasons for this, among them Tony Benn’s famous 5 Questions. (google them if you are not familiar with them)
I want to live in a country where we can remove our lawmakers peacefully through the ballot box. I want to live in a country where our laws are supreme, where there is no judicial body above our Supreme Court.
I want friendly relations with the peoples of other European countries, but I want nothing to do with the bureaucratic and anti-democratic European Union.
I haven’t yet been personally insulted as a hate-filled Nazi bigot,and I haven’t suffered an assault. But people whose views coincide probably 95% or more with mine have suffered both those things.
I hope the milkshake throwers are found, prosecuted and, if convicted, sent to prison. Fines are no good, they can be crowd-funded. It must be prison to be a real punishment.
This kind of political violence must, must. be stopped.
I’d love to heave a milkshake at some Remainer, but I will squelch that urge and recommend that we leave food abuse to the children and other barbarians.
‘Liberals’ are judge and jury for everyone, including themselves when they are in the dock, for sexism, racism and free speech, so why not for violence and intimidation at political meetings?
They are clever and educated and the best people for the job.
“From Nigel Farage to Tommy Robinson and Carl Benjamin,”
… and SDP canvassers…
“dangerous figures on the right are being reduced to ridicule”
The argument kind of falls apart once you include all the recorded victims, doesn’t it? No, Aditya, this is not upstanding civic-minded patriots standing up to incipient fascism; it’s cowardly yobs acting (exactly) like children.
“And yet it is Brexiteers who are accused of being full of hate.”
I said much the same at Guido Fawkes’s site the other day: it occurs to me that the only people I’ve ever heard actually using the word “hate” approvingly in a political context – “hate the Tories”, “hate the rich”, “I still hate Thatcher” – are Leftists.
That’s the thing, isn’t it? Milkshake is just silly and harmless, no-one’s being assaulted, hahaha. Look at the man covered in milkshake, doesn’t he look silly?
Beyond the obvious (?) fact that any physical interference should be off-limit, it’s not “just silly”. I’m fairly sure I wouldn’t want to take a blow to the head from a full carton of milkshake. That’s not just a dry-cleaning bill, and a milkshake isn’t a brick, but that’s still going to hurt. And I’m not sure how controlled my follow-up reaction would be, in the moment.
Which might well be the point. Provoke to the point of violence, and get it on camera.
It’s the “Chopper Harris” school of politics.
if you haven’t got the skill or the knowledge to play the subject, just hack down the opponent and try and cripple them. Ad hominem.
Then blame them for your own actions. It’s their own fault, they had it coming, get yer retaliation in first.
And, as Titania McGrath pointed out today:
