Samizdata quote of the day
It really is astonishing. For quite some time, the Tory leadership’s bizarre actions made me suspect May & the party grandees knew something we didn’t. They were playing a diabolically cunning long-game, weaving some devious ploy unfathomable to mere mortals such as us. But I now realise I was mistaking a room full of well educated but basically stupid château-bottled shits for genius supervillains. And as I started adjusting my expectations of their smarts downwards, they kept coming up with displays of ineptitude & Westminster-bubble insularity that have me in a near perpetual state of amazement.
– Perry de Havilland
Conservative MPs must know what they are doing, am I right?
Honestly Jim, I suspect most of them have not a single clue.
Gracious Host – for the benefit of those of us far away, would you please supply some context for the image?
llater,
llamas
Judging from the placard on the right side of the image, at a guess it’s a from a whingfest following reporting from the Mueller investigation into The Don(ald), Supervillian Extraordinaire and Evil Brains Behind Everything Ever.
On the bright side, it puts paid to every single last conspiracy theory about a New World Order.
You think this shower of twats is part of a shadowy cabal running the world? They couldn’t even run a bath.