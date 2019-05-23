We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs

It really is astonishing. For quite some time, the Tory leadership’s bizarre actions made me suspect May & the party grandees knew something we didn’t. They were playing a diabolically cunning long-game, weaving some devious ploy unfathomable to mere mortals such as us. But I now realise I was mistaking a room full of well educated but basically stupid château-bottled shits for genius supervillains. And as I started adjusting my expectations of their smarts downwards, they kept coming up with displays of ineptitude & Westminster-bubble insularity that have me in a near perpetual state of amazement.

– Perry de Havilland

May 23rd, 2019 |

5 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Jim Jones
    May 23, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Conservative MPs must know what they are doing, am I right?

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    May 23, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    Honestly Jim, I suspect most of them have not a single clue.

  • llamas
    May 23, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    Gracious Host – for the benefit of those of us far away, would you please supply some context for the image?

    llater,

    llamas

  • Rev. Spooner
    May 23, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    Judging from the placard on the right side of the image, at a guess it’s a from a whingfest following reporting from the Mueller investigation into The Don(ald), Supervillian Extraordinaire and Evil Brains Behind Everything Ever.

  • neonsnake
    May 23, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    On the bright side, it puts paid to every single last conspiracy theory about a New World Order.

    You think this shower of twats is part of a shadowy cabal running the world? They couldn’t even run a bath.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »