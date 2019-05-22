Happy City UK are one of a whole host of astroturf groups supported by government in order to lobby government for more government.
– Perry de Havilland
Samizdata quote of the day
– Perry de Havilland
May 22nd, 2019 |
8 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Quite correct Perry – these groups are Legion (Legion of devils).
Another major lobby for ever bigger government are the schools and universities – which are financed by the government (by the taxpayers) to push the ideology of ever-bigger-government.
Even private schools are not free from this ideology – as work (course work or examination work) by young people that opposes “Social Reform” (ever bigger and ever more interventionist government) is marked (by examination boards and so on) as “failed”.
Collectivism-by-the-instalment-plan people such as Mrs May do not come from nowhere – they are produced by the education system.
Statement 21.05.2019
May 21, 2019 Happy City News
What did she say?
She said that she approved of throwing milkshakes at Farage but would’ve preferred it to have been acid.
“What did she say”;
https://order-order.com/2019/05/21/charity-policy-head-wants-farage-attacked-acid/#
That’s the group that worships the color blue, right?
I write a comment this morning on one thread. This afternoon I find reality has caught up with both its points.
On the one hand, as Rudolph Hucker reports above at May 22, 2019 at 12:16, Happy City seems to be doing what I say factions should when a random lunatic embarrasses them (and, happily, Happy City’s embarrassment is over ‘assassination chic’, not an actual assassination).
On the other hand, she was not a random lunatic – she was their chosen head of policy! “What was she thinking?”, Guido asks. She was thinking as people do in the circles that appointed her but with just a little less awareness than her friends that political correctness is not actually correct, and that PC remarks that pass without a murmur in the common room are not quite how one puts it in public.
“What was she thinking?”
She was thinking, as many on that side of the political fence think, that she would not only get away with such a comment but be patted on the back for it.
I see the woman has been sacked, though I suspect that some other lefty-leaning ‘public body’ will take her on board and provide a salary from our money.
Same thing happens over here in sunny (? – what’s a ‘sun’, anyway? Been so long since I saw it last, I’m not sure anymore…) Canada. I’m unsure of the exact numbers in this one, but I remember the agencies and that the numbers, whatever they were, were exact to the penny.
The former former Liberal government, that of Jean Chretien’s “tough new gun laws”, paid the Coalition for Gun Control, a shadowy ‘advocacy group’ in Toronto formed in the wake of the Polytechnique massacre (and that you can’t join), a not-unsubstantial sum (high-five or low-six figures, if my failing memory remembers) to study ‘gun control in Canada’. Six months later, the Coalition for Gun Control spent that same sum to the penny, to lobby the Liberal government for more gun laws.
Coincidence? Or, something else…? And peanuts in light of the $600 million the current Liberal government is giving Canadian media to “help them weather the challenges posed by social media”; and just before an election, at that…