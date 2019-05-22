We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs

Happy City UK are one of a whole host of astroturf groups supported by government in order to lobby government for more government.

– Perry de Havilland

May 22nd, 2019 |

8 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Paul Marks
    May 22, 2019 at 11:47 am

    Quite correct Perry – these groups are Legion (Legion of devils).

    Another major lobby for ever bigger government are the schools and universities – which are financed by the government (by the taxpayers) to push the ideology of ever-bigger-government.

    Even private schools are not free from this ideology – as work (course work or examination work) by young people that opposes “Social Reform” (ever bigger and ever more interventionist government) is marked (by examination boards and so on) as “failed”.

    Collectivism-by-the-instalment-plan people such as Mrs May do not come from nowhere – they are produced by the education system.

  • Rudolph Hucker
    May 22, 2019 at 12:16 pm

    Statement 21.05.2019
    May 21, 2019 Happy City News

    Happy City is aware that Ruth Townsley has previously posted tweets from her personal account including one about the Nigel Farage protest. We do not in any way agree with the contents of these tweets which contradicted all of our strongly held values. We believe all politicians have a right to have their voices heard, and condemn violence of any sort at any level of society. Ruth Townsley no longer works with Happy City.

    What did she say?

  • Barracoder
    May 22, 2019 at 12:21 pm

    She said that she approved of throwing milkshakes at Farage but would’ve preferred it to have been acid.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    May 22, 2019 at 1:35 pm

    I write a comment this morning on one thread. This afternoon I find reality has caught up with both its points.

    On the one hand, as Rudolph Hucker reports above at May 22, 2019 at 12:16, Happy City seems to be doing what I say factions should when a random lunatic embarrasses them (and, happily, Happy City’s embarrassment is over ‘assassination chic’, not an actual assassination).

    On the other hand, she was not a random lunatic – she was their chosen head of policy! “What was she thinking?”, Guido asks. She was thinking as people do in the circles that appointed her but with just a little less awareness than her friends that political correctness is not actually correct, and that PC remarks that pass without a murmur in the common room are not quite how one puts it in public.

  • Albion's Blue Front Door
    May 22, 2019 at 2:32 pm

    “What was she thinking?”

    She was thinking, as many on that side of the political fence think, that she would not only get away with such a comment but be patted on the back for it.

    I see the woman has been sacked, though I suspect that some other lefty-leaning ‘public body’ will take her on board and provide a salary from our money.

  • Y. Knott
    May 22, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    Same thing happens over here in sunny (? – what’s a ‘sun’, anyway? Been so long since I saw it last, I’m not sure anymore…) Canada. I’m unsure of the exact numbers in this one, but I remember the agencies and that the numbers, whatever they were, were exact to the penny.

    The former former Liberal government, that of Jean Chretien’s “tough new gun laws”, paid the Coalition for Gun Control, a shadowy ‘advocacy group’ in Toronto formed in the wake of the Polytechnique massacre (and that you can’t join), a not-unsubstantial sum (high-five or low-six figures, if my failing memory remembers) to study ‘gun control in Canada’. Six months later, the Coalition for Gun Control spent that same sum to the penny, to lobby the Liberal government for more gun laws.

    Coincidence? Or, something else…? And peanuts in light of the $600 million the current Liberal government is giving Canadian media to “help them weather the challenges posed by social media”; and just before an election, at that…

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »