A foretaste

Over the last two days there has been a spate of milkshakes being thrown at UKIP and Brexit party candidates. It has become a meme. Many Remainers have spoken out against this, but others are loving it. For instance the Independent‘s political sketchwriter Tom Peck writes, “Nigel Farage getting hit by a milkshake isn’t funny, it’s absolutely hilarious”. The restaurant chain Burger King has got in on the act, tweeting:
We’re selling milkshakes all weekend.
Have fun.
Love BK
Burger King evidently believed that this tweet would make their brand more popular with Remainers and Scots. Were they right? I know members of both groups who are insulted by that assumption, but we shall see.
Whoever sold the eggs to those among the Muslim protesters at Anderton Park Primary School (where there have been demonstrations and counter-demonstrations about LGBT education) who then went on to throw the eggs at the LGBT protesters could have taken their tone from Burger King and used it as a springboard to sell more some more eggs, but didn’t.
Why not, you ask? Would not being known as the go-to place for getting eggs to throw at protesters add to their cachet among cool young readers of the Independent? Oddly, no. You just have to understand that for some categories of person to have food thrown over them while they peacefully advocate for their cause puts them in the same bracket as those who endured this in order to desegregate lunch counters in the US. But for other categories of person, to have food thrown over them makes the thrower into the equivalent of a heroic Civil Rights protester. Best find out which category you are in before you next go to Burger King.
Of all the chucklesome reactions to the great milkshake fight of 2019 there was one in particular that struck me as promising even more fun for the future. All we have to do to get that future is vote correctly.
Before I get to that, let’s have a break from all this laughing and read a line or two from the Labour manifesto from 2017:
Labour will set out to make Britain a fair society with liberties for all, governed by the rule of law, and in which the law is enforced equally
– From page 80 of For the Many, Not the Few: The Labour Party Manifesto 2017.
Fine words. Karl Turner MP may well be the one tasked to bring them to reality should Labour form our next government. He was at one time Shadow Attorney General. That is, he was lined up to be chief legal adviser to the Crown and Government. Given the lack of legal talent in the Labour Party he may yet be the next Attorney General.
This is what Karl Turner MP (Lab) said on Twitter today:
Another truly vile @UKIP candidate gets a milkshake for lunch. 👍
It’s cute that they think they can take the old rules of civility, move the limits, and then expect everyone to accept that this is the new hard limit.
Maybe they’ll get milkshakes thrown at them. Maybe they’ll be frozen. Absolutely hilarious.
When I see words like those, I start looking around for the gulags and killing fields. Maybe that’s just me, though.
Maybe Burger King will give you two milk-shakes, one to eat, and one to protest with, as a regular offering!
‘Truly vile’? What if they’re just vile? Who decides these important issues?
The left lunatics are hell bent on destruction of all that is decent in the country. I think that the people throwing liquids like that should be severely punished. With the number of acid attacks carried out by the imported scum, it is only a matter of time before someone throws a cup of acid at a politician.
Not that I have any particular sympathy for politicians who have destroyed the country but it seems only those considered “right wing” are attacked in this way, never those endorsing the destruction.
However, as someone on a blog said, the left think that violence is like a volume dial and they can turn it up or down according to their wishes but the right wing people regard it like a light switch – either off or on and when the switch is flicked, then the violence is 100%. I doubt that the left understands this or will be able to live with the results.
Interesting times ahead, eh?