We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Dominic Frisby needs another week to get the video up
I did the blogging equivalent of buying shares in Dominic Frisby quite a while ago now. More significantly, from Frisby’s point of view, Guido Fawkes has been boosting him, most recently by remembering this heartfelt ode to Nigel Farage. See also this other Brexit-related song by Frisby.
Now, it seems that another Frisby comic song is in the pipeline. Concerning this, Frisby tweets:
I’m now in the situation where I desperately don’t want Theresa May to resign because I have written a really funny song about it, and I need at least another week before I can get the video up.
Theresa, are you reading this? Of course you are. I know that you are planning to step down as Prime Minister any hour now, because you have been listening carefully to what people like this have been saying. But I urge you, Theresa, for the sake of your country’s Comedic Future (see above), to hang on in there for another week. Force yourself.
(Delingpole agrees.)
(This bloke, on the other hand …)
My I proffer some bastardised lyrics for a song for Mr Frisby, my apologies to Frankie.
“And now, the end is near
And so I face the final Corbyn
My friend, I’ll say it clear
I’ll state my case of which I’m certain
I’ve lived a life that’s full
I’ve travelled each and every highway
and more, much more than this
I did it Huawei
Brexits, I’ve had a few
But then again, too few to mention
I did what I had to do
And sawed it through, without exemption
I planned each chartered course
Each careful step along the by-way
And more, much more than this
I did it a sly way,
Yes, there were times
I’m sure you knew
When I bit off more than I could chew
But through it all, when there was doubt
I ate it up, and spat Boris out
I faced it all
And I took my fall
And did it my way
I’ve lied, I’ve laughed, and cried
I’ve had my fill, my share of losing
And now, as Brexiteers subside
I find it all so amusing
To think I did all that
And may I say, not in a sly way
“Oh no, oh no, not me
I did it Huawei”
For what is a PM, what has she got?
If not credibility, then she has naught
To say the things she truly feels
“Strong and stable, down to my heels”
The record shows I took the blows
And did it my way
Yes, it was for Huawei!”
Mr Ed, am I right in remembering you were the one whose Erdogan-contest-inspired limerick was
I showed that to a poet friend of mine who was impressed – she said, “I would never have thought rhyming Bosphorus could be made to look so easy.”
I am in the opposite state to Frisby. For months, a poem on Hillary Clinton has been awaiting news of her being indicted, or at least investigated, for anything. I am getting hopeful that Samizdatans can be treated to it soonish, but would urge all US readers to write their representatives demanding investigations – if I did not feel sure you have all already done all that is sensible in that line. 🙂
Lincoln had the emancipation proclamation ready long before the battle of Antietam gave him the opportunity to proclaim it as a noble deed, not a cry for help after the dismal war news of previous months. Politics sometimes means waiting for the moment to speak.
For myself, I would just like to feel assured that Dominic has any grounds for concern.
Niall,
That fine rhyme was not mine, alas.
There was a Department of Justice,
Which said Rodham soon would be busted,
They said ‘we’re as keen to prosecute as mustard’
A claim that I never have trusted.
Mr Ed and Niall have made good comments.
I will just say the following….
Prime Minister Theresa May is a person without honour – she has broken her word (given over a 100 times) that the British people would regain our independence on March 29th 2019, and her FAKE “Withdrawal Agreement” is designed to KEEP the British people under the rule of the European Union via the “Common Rule Book” (“Regulatory Alignment”).
Prime Minister Theresa May BLOCKED the independence she had promised to deliver – she blocked it in relation to March 29th 2019, and again in relation to April 14th 2019. Mrs May stabbed the British people in the back. Mrs May, AND ANYONE WHO STILL SUPPORTS Mrs May, is the foe of the British people.