Discussion point: have you kept the libertarian faith on freedom of movement?

The Independent reports, Let Us Vote: New campaign launched to give everyone living in UK the right to vote in elections
The “Let Us Vote” campaign, which has the backing of more than a dozen MPs and peers, is seeking new legislation to extend the voting franchise, which has not changed significantly since the voting age was lowered from 21 to 18 in 1969
It has been launched by campaign groups the3million, representing EU nationals in the UK, British in Europe, which represents UK citizens in the EU, and anti-Brexit group Another Europe is Possible. The campaign says it is strictly neutral on Brexit and party politics.
In an open letter published in The Independent, supporters including MPs, peers, and NGO leaders wrote: “The outcome of the next few weeks in politics could determine the course of our lives for decades to come.
“But many of the people who are most affected by the current situation – migrants living in the UK, and UK citizens living abroad – have never been offered the chance to have a stake in our democracy.
“Whatever our views on Brexit and party politics, we are united in the belief that it is fundamentally wrong that so many millions of people whose lives will be deeply affected by developments at Westminster are currently denied a vote.”
The letter was signed by Labour MPs Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Clive Lewis, David Lammy and Stephen Doughty, plus Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran.
The “Let Us Vote” campaign’s own website is here.
What was your first thought upon reading this proposal? What would it have been ten years ago?
My first thought was this was David Lammy’s way of ensuring he never again loses another referendum. (My second was, “Leave campaign: use this on C2DE voters.”) Ten years ago I might have said, “It’s a difficult question”. I do not think I was ever unambiguously in favour of complete open borders on libertarian grounds but I knew plenty of people who were and I was open to persuasion. It was seen as one of the questions that sorted the committed Libertarians from the dilettantes. That, I think, is where my instinctive casting of the question in religious terms came from.
My impression is that my loss of belief in free movement of people is shared by many. Is it shared by you? Or have you kept your faith strong? Have you converted to this belief?
Absolute free movement yes, once the welfare state has been abolished. While someone living on full benefits in Britain is in the global top ten percent economically, our borders cannot be open.
In one of the very early internet political quizzes, this was the issue that made me not a complete libertarian. Freedom of association trumps freedom to barge in.
Extend that right to all of the peoples of Pakistan, India, Somalia – heck, the entire world – but politely ask that those people only vote in your elections if they think they might want to consider studying the possibility of maybe someday moving to GB.
Because if they might someday come, they certainly deserve a voice in how the country is readied for them.
I’ve always considered myself to be a nationalist libertarian. “Libertarian”, to me, is a vector, not a destination, so I’ve never seen a conflict in holding to “maximum freedom within my own nation.” If I lived in a third-world country, I’d likely be more open-border-friendly.
As a UK citizen from birth, I have always been just a tad proud that so many people from the rest of the world want to come and live here. [And obviously this is not really the case for just the UK.] But…
But what puzzles me is why these people don’t (in fact already have not) built something similar in the place where they started from. They do, after all, have an example – and know they like what they see – climate and natural resources might be an issue, but much of the world has climate that is not really worse (some better), and have even more natural resources (per capita). Though it would take time, they would surely get there soon enough or eventually. And the sooner their project be started, the sooner it would be finished – and with all the partial benefits on the way.
And then it clicks.
The click is that its the people; not the place. If they all came here (outnumbering, even if not replacing, the ‘natives’), they would ‘develop’ a country pretty much like the one they left behind.
And rather than hissing, shouting and booing about the above view, how about working out what are the things that make the positive difference.
And then make that positive difference effective in most people in other places!
Best regards
Nobody but net taxpayers should get a vote. That means no gov’t employees or retirees or welfare dependents. If you have a functioning brain and you live in a country that has a welfare system, you can’t favor open borders. Most of my Libertarian friends favor open borders along with the abolition of the welfare state, but the abolition of the welfare state is nothing but a fantasy, and therefore open borders are not even a possibility. I like Bobby B’s image of “Libertarian” as a vector rather than a destination, by the way. It describes a tendency towards freedom within the world as it actually exists.
It is a good thing to be kind and charitable toward people who are less fortunate than you are. Unfortunately, there are an almost infinite number of people who will ruthlessly take advantage of you if you are.
I definitely have always seen free movement of people as the ideal and the ultimate goal. I’m in two minds as to whether there are other goals that need to be achieved first, before it’s feasible. On the one hand, there are many market distortions (like the welfare state) that would explode in our faces if you did this. On the other hand, that might be precisely the prod needed to force us to reform all those other distortions, too.
“But what puzzles me is why these people don’t (in fact already have not) built something similar in the place where they started from.”
It’s an excellent question! The best answer to that I’ve seen was the one in the economist Hernando DeSoto’s book ‘The Mystery of Capital’. He asks the question: Why does Capitalism only succeed in the West? How does it work? Why do attempts to transplant it abroad so often fail? His claim was that even we who live in the West don’t exactly understand how it works. 150 years ago we used to live like the third world does today, and had all the same sorts of problems. The system we use today evolved accidentally, without conscious design or understanding. We scarcely notice its most essential features, taking it for granted as just “the way things are”.
He pointed out that the developing world has plenty of entrepreneurs, plenty of hard workers, plenty of resources, and even plenty of wealth. What it was missing was ‘Capital’, in the legal sense. The problem is that in the developing world it is nearly impossible to create long-range, long-term contracts, because of the sclerotic legal system. As an exercise, he tried to do simple operations like start a company or buy some land, things that take only a few days in the West, 100% legally. To comply with all the processes, some of these operations were still going months or years later. The system is rigged to make it impossible to comply with, without bribing the officials who make the rules, and whose livelihoods depend on their continuation. This splits the economy into two parts: the legal economy, and the black economy. All the people living on land they don’t legally own, in houses they don’t legally own, running businesses they don’t legally own, on handshake deals between people who know one another. Those businesses and properties are the accumulated wealth that we in the West can use to raise capital. But they, not owning them, cannot. The black economy cannot support contracts between distant strangers, or over decades of time. The legal economy they are shut out of. The bribes needed to operate at all bleed them dry, and perpetuate the system that keeps the barriers in place. Attempts at legal reform falter through being imposed rather than organically grown, misaligned with the implicit customs and conventions of business that real people use. It’s a vicious circle they’re stuck in.
I don’t know for sure. I’ve not seen anyone argue successfully against his argument. But his recommendations haven’t resulted in any startling improvements where they’ve been applied, either. It’s a theory – like most of economics. 🙂
I have to say that while I favor open borders as policy, after the abolition of the welfare state, I have never thought it could be a matter of right. I mean has no one learned anything from colonialism?
It’s a great question, and a very complex one!
Ok, a bunch of thoughts:
(disclosure first: Ms. Neonsnake is Argentinian, with a dual Italian passport, and her and her sister are living in the UK with me on the basis that they’re EU citizens with freedom of movement)
First, and foremost: what do you think it might take for someone to uproot their life, and move to another country in order to live there? Hint: it ain’t for welfare. You leave your family, your friends, your way of life, your country, and move somewhere where you aren’t you can get a job and a home? It’s because the country you live in is SO SHIT that somewhere else looks better.
So, please forget the “they’re here for the welfare” thing. Or, failing that, tell me how exactly she gets the mansion in Chelsea that she’s apparently owed. That would be awesome.
So, secondly, to be clear, these are the rules: you can vote in local elections, but not general. Just in case anyone doesn’t know. Also, they couldn’t vote in the EU referendum.
At the time, we were all ok with this. Lots of talk and discussion, most of which revolved around the promises that had been made that any EU citizen already here would be able to stay (if anyone has a problem with that promise, they can do one). This was lawful, and also humane. And if you’re surprised that they were ok with me voting Leave, then you don’t know a lot about Argentina (which is fine, incidentally). Now, should they have been allowed to vote? No. None of us thought so. It would have skewed the vote. We accepted this, but only because we understood that the vote wouldn’t affect them – which it shouldn’t, since they were lawfully allowed to be here.
Theresa May then reneged on those promises and used them as bargaining chips. It was January this year before they were clear that they would be allowed to stay. And I’m still not 100% convinced that TM won’t reverse that decision.
So far so good?
Should they be allowed to vote in General Elections? Yes. They live here (BY LAW), so yes.
But, that’s a very different conversation to “should we have open borders?”
So, addressing that: Yes, in an ideal world, we’d have open borders. But we don’t live in an ideal world. So, no, not right now.
There’s a whole load of stuff that needs addressing, before we can commit to all the libertarian ideals. I said elsewhere – you can’t just say “Libertarianism starting in 3, 2, 1, days! Go!” because the world would collapse.
Open borders is one of those things.
Until we address everything else, no. No open borders. We allow those who legally moved here under EU rules to live here with all the rights that they had in 2015, because otherwise we’re inhumane assholes. But nothing beyond that.
Meanwhile, we take small, but inexorable, steps towards a sustainable libertarian state. As an example of how I feel – what we don’t do in “3, 2, 1” days is to remove the Welfare State. I understand that will make me unpopular here, but it would be insanity to do so (let alone inhumane in the extreme, since it would condemn a whole tier of people to poverty), but it’s also sensible if we want something that won’t get voted out in the next election.
Yes. I support Brexit in spite of the fact it will reduce freedom of movement with Europe, not because of it.
If you got one vote for every pound of *net tax* you paid in – this might not be a horrible idea.
But the very people who would scream blue murder at the thought of ‘the rich and corporations’ having an ‘outsized say’ in government (and really, would it do anything except move the money spent lobbying into the tax receipt ledger?) for some reason have no problem with the people the rich and the government are paying off having an outsized say in government.
I do not especially like quite a few of the people who want to come, illegally, across the border into the USA. Worse, quite a few of them do not especially like me. Worse still, most of them are poor and expect me to support them.
(I obviously am buying into the masses-of-people thing here. If I tried to avoid that, each individual coming into the country would have to be individually vetted. Surprisingly enough, this is the process of legal immigration.)
At this point, I think this makes me a minarchist. I don’t want anarchy, and far too many libertarians are more into the dream than the reality. I live in reality; if I want a dream, I’ll write a book.
@neonsnake — I’m not sure the folks citing welfare were pointing to it as a motivation. Rather they’re pointing out that it makes free immigration untenable.
Like The Sage, I consider being able to leave a nation to be a basic liberty, but not being able to enter one — that seems perfectly consistent to me with a respect for property rights. So open borders have never been part of my libertarian ideology either. Some libertarians may consider open borders to be a litmus test for commitment, just as others may think that about privatization of basic public services (like police, fire, and infrastructure). Pissing contests about who’s more libertarian than whom are one of the burdens under which our cause labors. I’m very much in bobby b‘s camp here.
Since (“whatever their views on Brexit and party politics” 🙂 ) they are united in not thinking it a fundamental wrong to void a vote whose outcome they dislike, how could anyone be fundamentally wronged by being denied the worthless thing they would have a vote become?
Just how fundamentally can these non-citizens be wronged, or us treated aright, when those at Westminster act more as if the outcome of a certain vote were what it would have been if they had had one than what it was?
If 3M discard “le plebiscite de tous les jours” that bulwarks a nation, instead defining the electorate as whatever group suits them, why would we obey the resulting winner, instead of whoever won within however we defined the electorate?
If citizenship means nothing to those who rule me, why should its duties mean anything to me?
If Nigel Sedgwick (April 11, 2019 at 6:15 pm) is right (I think he is), will not any country that elevates itself soon be visited by enough arrive-and-promptly-vote migrants to vote out whatever policies made it better and return it to the world’s norm?
In short, I’m not sure 3M have thought this through fully. But I’m fairly sure they’re not bothered, as I think they are merely virtue-signalling (for now).
Niall Kilmartin,
I was spooked by the line “Whatever our views on Brexit and party politics…”. Sure, I could see it was an attempt to pretend that the people pushing for this aren’t all hard Remainers, but could they actually have thought anyone would fall for it? Would anyone fall for it? Gulp.
Private property, at some point, requires a limit on free movement. It doesn’t track perfectly, but we can at least figure unilateral immigration would be akin to trespass. There would have to be some way for private property owners in a country to agree to who is coming in and how to deal with any potential liabilities.
But we see the lie now. The left, and perhaps just the bureaucracy in general, is attempting to replace the old voters with new ones in order to avoid accountability. They aren’t interested in real solutions to any problem. i wonder how many of them realize they deserve jail, or perhaps worse?
Echoing August, if all property were private, where do these open borders actually lead to? The fact is that public property is private property, owned by the natives. Immigration in the West is entirely akin to our rulers telling you that you need to invite a stranger into your house.
Is there a moral case for leveraging the capital of the west to alleviate property? Maybe, but that is a different question.
Surely the right to vote in how a country is run, requires membership of and loyalty to the country in question. If you can’t be called on to spend you life for the tribe, you have no business making laws over the tribe.
Living amongst us with limited rights is our gift to you, not some right you have over us?
The right to associate with those you choose has to out weight the right to go where you please. Civilisation is where man and woman bled to hold back the chaos beyond. What equal entry fee has some other paid?
The problem with pure libertarian thought on this topic is exactly the same as pure socialist thought. You have to make rules ones the human mind can accept as fare and right.
If your ancestors and my ancestors fought and died for our freedom, it fits neatly in the space between our ears that we are tribe.
If a neighbour (whose ancestors fought with mine) brings in a wife from a far off land, this is good, for it diversifies the tribe like iron becoming steel, with a few additives.
If the iron is overwhelmed by the additives, it is merely ore again that must once more be worked to bind it together strongly.
Nations are really big tribes. In the back of every human skull is the knowledge that tribes demand payment in blood to join.
Countries can get bigger and stronger over time as blood is spilled together and differing peoples are tied together, but if those ties are weak, the nation forged collapses, like many great nations have done and will do.
The EU will collapse, the USSR is already gone, the Roman Empire fell long ago.
The secret to an enduring nation is steady but small changes. A bit of migration is very healthy, to little will leave you insular and behind, too much and you have nothing to hold you all together in difficult times.