It seems young adults are not as keen on socialism as some might fear

An interesting item on the Guido Fawkes blog:
The polling reveals that UK citizens overwhelmingly agree that “competition allows for better prices for consumers”, “competition between companies allows for more choice for consumers”, and “competition encourages innovation and economic growth” storming ahead of the other large EU countries Germany, France, and Italy in each of those categories.
A point worth making that goes way beyond current political fights is that it has become something of a cliche that young adults, in particular, are so annoyed at the lack of affordable housing, or worthless higher education qualifications + debt, that they are all hot for the 1970s tribute band routine of Corbyn in the UK or, for that matter, Bernie Sanders in the US. The media (and often the conservative bits of it) appears obsessed with running stories about the latest dumb statements of someone such as Alexandre Ocasio Cortez, the young Congresswoman in the US, or surveys about how young adults all want socialism. But from my admittedly impressionistic stance, I am not seeing an upsurge in enthusiasm for state control, rationing of resources, bureaucracy, etc. A poll conducted by Gallup in 2005 showed how lots of young US males wanted to start their own business. A more recent study from 2016 shows that a large number of Millennials, that generation which a Gen X-er like me likes to poke fun at, want to create their own firms.
It seems to me that any half-intelligent politician (that’s going to be a small population sample, ed.) should tap into this and stop pandering to the idea that the “young” all have a crush on Big Government. What I suspect is going on is that they dislike Bigness per se, not always coherently (Big Business is downright good if the bigness comes from superior performance rather than political favours), and want lots of choices and options in their lives. So smart policy, including around issues such as civil liberties, should play to that. It depresses me how our current political class seems so keen, for example, on regulating the internet and the like, because this is exactly the sort of issue that young adults, given their distrust not just of business but very big techs such as Facebook (even though they use it) get fired up about. One would think, therefore, that tapping this distrust makes sense.
After all, even if you have decidedly mixed views about a character such as Julian Assange, the Wikileaks man who was arrested in the UK yesterday, it is hard not to notice that a lot of people admired how he poked the establishment (well, at least that is what he claimed), in the eye. We are living at a time when there is a lot of dislike of established ways of doing things and this is something that thoughtful libertarians must embrace.
That’s a very pragmatic attitude, if one is actually trying to move politics in a libertarian direction.
The reports don’t surprise me at all; the bit that most people don’t understand is that we don’t currently live in socialist state – most people think that we “sort of” do, and that the Tories are only bothered about dismantling the safety net, and that Labour are trying to keep it, whilst regulating Big Evil Business. Having the NHS and social security is not enough to make us socialist – but I don’t think people know that. I don’t think people know exactly what Labour have planned, in order to make us truly socialist (central planning, just for one example), and that if they did, they’d be horrified.
On the other side, I think what we often miss is the bit about civil liberties. I find it absurd that we castigate young people for being concerned about systemic social inequality, to the point that we denigrate them as snowflakes, SJWs, etc.
In the first place, it’s ridiculous to do so (it’s become the Political Correctness of the Right, tbh), and in the second place – well, it’s hardly pragmatic, is it? It’s just counter-productive.
It’s not that young people are susceptible to socialism per se, it’s that the socialists are very good at “.. and a pony” statements that influence young people more than others, everyone is taken in by promises that cannot possibly be kept, and young people without life experience even more so.
When Corbyn explains to students he’ll make their education “free” by taxing everyone earning more than £50k/year, not many of his audience will readily envisage falling into that category after they leave university, or indeed ever in the rest of their life, or anyone in their future family. The subtle delusion that leftists use to describe their great announcements is all based on lies and deception.
If a millennial expresses a desire to start a social media company, Corbyn and his cronies will quite happily promise a tax break for young internet entrepreneurs, they just wont mention how they intend to rope in all social media under state control later.
It’s all about gullibility and the b*stards that exploit it.
How then can the alleged enthusiasm of the young for the EU be explained, which is by design protectionist, bureaucratic to eliminate competition both externally and internally for the benefit of big business and the farming sector, by taxes, regulation and subsidy?
@neonsnake ‘… systemic social inequality…’
Social equality means nobody is excluded by the State or by collusion between the State and vested interests, as in the days of mercantilism, because of their background, social status, gender, race, religion or any other condition from taking part in the free market capitalist economy using their own Human and financial capital to generate and accumulate wealth. It is free market capitalism – the very thing the SJWs are against – and the economic liberty it brings which guarantees social equality.
It does not mean everyone ends up with the same.
Social inequality arises when the State introduces quotas in education, business, professions based on ‘affirmative’ action for designated sectors of society, allows professions monopoly, uses taxation and regulation to limit or exclude competition. These are measure of which SJWs approve in the name of reducing inequality. It has nothing to do with ‘social equality’ – it is the precise opposite.
For some (I cannot and will not generalise) they like the free movement inside the 28-state bloc, and that is probably one of the big reasons; they buy the idea sold by some that cheap flights and caps on mobile roaming charges are EU achievements (which is debatable) and the EU has also been pretty successful in pitching the idea that it is modern and progressive, even if it is undemocratic, unaccountable and often corrupt. I also cannot help think that there is a lot of psychological stuff going on – being for Remain is a sort of cultural sorting process where you can identify as a “good person” rather than some thicko from the provinces who dislikes foreigners.
I, of course, absolutely agree with you (and with your previous paragraph as well).
But we’ve done a very very bad job in getting that message across, which is why your “SJW” simply doesn’t believe it. They’re NOT bad people for not believing it, but they live in a world with regulation, taxations, quotas etc which have distorted the market, making it very very difficult to get to the truth.
So when someone says “sexism in hiring practices still exists. Rational decision making isn’t working, because people inherently prefer to hire men”, it’s understandable (albeit incorrect) for someone to go “ah, fuck it. We’ve tried explaining, we’ve tried the easy way. Screw it, make it illegal and be done with it. I’d rather we have one more little innocuous law than for women to be discriminated against.”
And instead of us coming out and going “whoa….I know you mean well, and we’re both trying to achieve the same thing, but here: look at these examples where our way has worked better than yours”, we come out screaming “Political correctness gone mad!” and drive them further away – leading them to believe that just because we don’t believe in the solutions they’re proposing help women in business (in this example), it means that we don’t care about women in business.
tldr: we’re shit at PR, and they’re really good at it. If we care to actually progress a libertarian agenda, we need to be better at it.