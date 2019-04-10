|
The State is not your friend, ctd
According to this report by Techcrunch, the technology publication, a bi-partisan agreement in Congress (usually a bad sign) means that a tech solution enabling taxpayers to prepare their annual returns for no charge has been blocked. The tax preparations industry, which is huge, has objected.
Sometimes the sheer brazenness of lobbying in the political systems of the world befuddles even a long-term observer of such things such as me. We should not be surprised, really. There is a large industry of people who help others navigate the reefs and shoals of taxes, and one suspects many of them fear things such as simpler, lower and flatter taxes because if people can file a return on a single sheet of A4 paper, or its internet equivalent, then much of this sector is, to put it in non-technical terms, fucked.
|
I belong to such a sector.
In one sense, you’re right. There are some ridiculously complicated government requirements that could be made easy, at great benefit to voters and taxpayers.
On the flip side, my experience of these government-run DIY initiatives is that they may make it ‘possible’ to do it yourself, and ‘easy’ to do it yourself, but most people lack the necessary underlying professional knowledge to do a proper job. So a lot of them end up with a potentially disastrous outcomes. And then, when it’s time to fix the mess, their new friends in government are nowhere to be seen.
But I’m still here. Ready to deal with the entirely-foreseeable consequences of yet another government ‘solution’ to a non-problem.
So things aren’t necessarily quite so black and white.
Caveat emptor.
In the UK the costs of paying an accountant to sort out your tax returns are not tax-deductible. Unless you’re an MP, of course. Yes, they gave themselves an exemption. What a lovely set of rulers we have.
“There is a large industry of people who help others navigate the reefs and shoals of taxes,….”
I had one ships captain explain to me, about navigating around “tricky” Caribbean islands….
It’s more important to know exactly where you’re NOT, than exactly where you ARE.
Apparently, several Brit, ex-pat, tax refugee, “yachties” agreed.
This could be about the loss of democracy.
In New Zealand, a business acquaintance (an IT and management consultant) of mine told me that in 2008/9 he had been involved in a project initiated within several government NZ departments (including the IRD – Inland Revenue Department) to automate the hopelessly slow, costly, inefficient and largely manual business processes for the collection of tax returns for individual taxpayers and SMBs (Small-to-Medium-Businesses). However, the rather sizeable projected cost for the project was apparently rejected for funding in the Cabinet budget of the then new, incoming Keyes’ National government – so the project was shelved. Apparently, the overall objectives of the shelved project were considered so important that they were to be folded into the objectives for an ongoing cross-department transformation project at the NZ IRD.
Fast forward to 2019 and a great deal of taxwork can now be done online with the NZ IRD – it’s almost painless. They’ve come a long way, though perhaps a bit late to the party. Ruddy impressive, I reckon. I think this – a relative agility in getting difficult and important things done – is something that small Western democracies can probably benefit from, because they are generally not so bogged-down by top-heavy bureaucracies and corruption. Small and manageable.
For example, one can observe this in the recent economic histories of Finland and New Zealand, which, by the ’80s, had both independently developed and arrived at an efficient, computerised and integrated national Payments System (for cheque-clearing) with a 24-hour clearing window, when larger countries were still struggling to manage 3, 4 or 5-day windows. This was no mean feat.
There’s another example – from NZ’s recent political history – where proportional representation in the voting system was proposed and put to a referendum. The referendum said “Yes” and chose MMP, so MMP was implemented. A couple of years later there was a referendum to see whether the voters wanted to continue with MMP, and they voted “Yes” (the experiment had worked – electoral processes had become much more balanced and relatively more sane and accountable government had arguably resulted). Again, this was no mean feat.
Contrast this however with the UK, where the voters apparently voted “the wrong way” in a referendum and now the Mother of Parliaments appears to be no longer bowing to the peoples’ will to leave the EU (Brexit) and seems to be hell-bent on forcing the country to become a Federal State of an unelected EU government, or something, in a “New World Order”.
And across the ditch in the democracy of the USA, the loser presidential candidate apparently abuses large swathes of her opponent’s supporters as being “a basket of deplorables” and (ironically) her supporters agree with her in a deplorable fashion and seem to be now hell-bent on unilaterally and systematically attacking the 45th President and the Administration on all possible fronts, regardless of the democratic vote.
So this possibly belated realisation that “The State is not your friend”, because the sensible, necessary and overdue improvements to the tax-gathering business processes are being blocked by apparent corruption – is it really NEWS. or just so much fake news to enlist yet more outrage whilst distracting from the REAL problems? Watch the pea.
Merika seems to be so screwed by now that I didn’t think anyone could be surprised any more by any apparent decline or what is happening or does happen. Citizens should just accept their fates in what the country has become and/or is becoming – like (say) Venezuela, Syria or whichever of the other “sh*thole” countries as referred to by the President.
It almost pains me to say it, but I’ve used
https://www.irs.gov/e-file-providers/before-starting-free-file-fillable-forms
for about ten years.
The problem isn’t who makes software to make taxes easier to file, the problem is that the taxes are so damn complicated to file in the first place.
There is an irony in all this. Lobbyists are buying off politicians to keep from making a simple and free tax submission process that is necessary because different lobbyists have made such a mess of the tax code in the first place.
The solution is simple — repeal the 16th amendment and create a national retail sales tax. (Of course if you live in Britain you have a national retail sales tax AND an income tax….)
And with a national sales tax, a VAT will follow as the day the night.
This works only if the main purpose of the tax code is to collect tax money.
But it’s just as important to be able to coerce and guide people’s activities and purchases as it is to collect revenue.
Our FedGov has no general police power, but it does have the power to tax. So, while it can’t order us to buy health insurance, it can tax us if we don’t buy it. (See National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius.) It can’t order us to buy electric cars, but it can give us tax credits if we do. It can’t order us to have kids, but it can give us tax credits if we do.
Essentially, the complicated tax policy in our country IS the replacement for the nonexistent federal police power.
@Fraser Orr: I apologise if I seemed to understate the complexity/difficulty of the tax system in the US or anywhere else, but that wasn’t the intention. As a lapsed bean counter specialising in taxation, property taxation and process engineering in these areas, I am reasonably familiar with the complexities, having worked as a consultant in these areas on both sides of the fence – i.e., as adviser in the government/revenue-gathering side and/or as adviser in commercial accounting practice, in the UK, NZ, Australia, for a couple of US-based international corporations in Europe, and in Thailand – the latter where I was fortunate enough to be engaged on a fascinating and useful World Bank project as the process re-engineering lead consultant in a project to design and implement systems that would automate existing business processes operated by a major revenue-gathering department within the Royal Thai Government and that was highly important for the development of the Thai national economy.
I feel sure that you are quite correct in that:
This was certainly true in the NZ case, where the cost of compliance (the work/cost associated with making a formal tax return) was perceived to be inefficient and excessive – on the taxpayer’s side – and equally on the tax-gatherer’s side. So they remediated the situation by automating the communications interface between taxpayer accounting systems and Inland Revenue tax data-collection systems. This put a lot of people out of work on both sides – people who had been doing what was essentially unproductive overhead work that had been unavoidable pre-automation. Neither side has complained though, because it is clearly in the national interest (taxpayer interest) to minimise taxpayer compliance costs and the operational costs of the government tax-gatherer.
If I understand it correctly, in the American case:
If it had been in (say) NZ, or any other half-decent democracy, then the representatives of the TPI (Tax Preparations Industry) would probably be given a pretty swift kick up the backside and told to go away in the appropriate customarily offensive vernacular, accompanied by the appropriate customarily offensive hand gesture. But no, it is in the US, where the citizens would seem to have been dopey enough to allow corporations to concoct an apparently corrupt and corrupting system where they can gain the status of a legal entity that has rights that are superior to a citizen’s – e.g., including engaging in overt, acceptable bribery/corruption and revolving doors and which operates under the euphemism of “political lobbying” (yeah, right). I knew a senior member of the EPA (we had been schoolmates) who I hear made around a million by going through the revolving door from the EPA to lobby on behalf of the industrial giant that he had been working against in the EPA for large-scale industrial chemical pollution infringements. There was no shame in it. Nice work if you can get it.
This is why I wrote:
It was much the same in Thailand, where I met the corruption head-on. It had eroded the (admittedly fragile) democratic processes in that country and it was getting worse. The work I was doing there would make their government departmental business processes more transparent and significantly reduce the potential/opportunity for the customary under-the-table corrupt practices, and I was warned by my World Bank/Thai counterpart that I would be hated by and perceived as a threat to the livelihood of an estimated 50% of the managers I had to deal with. The trouble was, though they knew me and were all smiles and friendly on the surface, I never knew which group each of them fell into.
If the veils were pulled off Americans’ eyes, then they might perhaps be able to see this “political lobbying” for exactly what it really is – unacceptable graft – but, from experience at any rate, I don’t think that’s likely to happen. They are already so conditioned and screwed. A depressingly large number of them don’t seem to be able to engage in independent critical thinking and they seem to regurgitate opinions that have been programmed into them by school and/or the MSM. Nothing original. Lights on, but nobody home. For all intents and purposes they could be – might as well be – NPCs.
I’m always mystified why public sector workers, and others who are paid out of the tax income, are taxed, this is just giving someone money and taking some of it back again. Why not give tax-free salaries (reduced accordingly as if they were taxed), surely this would save millions and improve productivity? The usual excuse is to provide some sort of equivalent relative income to the private sector, but seeing as many public sector employees have benefits not found elsewhere (such as generous pensions) then this is not a fair comparison anyway.