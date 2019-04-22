Some questions about US politics…

I have been fixated on UK politics lately and have perhaps not given the ‘Trump and Russian Collusion’ affair the attention it deserves.
Simply put, if the report exonerates Trump and his administration of illegality (even if not fuckwitterly), would it be a fair characterisation to say the following things are true?
1. Trump’s protestation that he was being subjected to a witch-hunt by politically motivated Federal figures has been vindicated.
2. Trump’s more questionable actions were attempts to fight back against political enemies employing now debunked accusations.
3. No one is being prosecuted for trying to bring down a duly elected President with bogus charges.
Or have I got it all wrong? Educate me as I really have not been paying attention.
I have been following this with some amusement – if I were an American I think outrage would be in order.
1) Yes
2) Yes
3) Watch this space. Trump never forgives, but sometimes thinks “revenge is a dish best served cold”.
I suspect that Trump was aware that Muller and co. knew, from about day 7 or so, that there was no evidence of Russian collusion. Since then they have been doing really bad things to his associates, hoping he will move to protect them so they can claim “Obstruction!”.
Yes.
We will have to see about three though.
And a third Yes to (1) & (2), with a 90% confidence in a Yes for (3).
Unfortunately, going after the villains seems unlikely to achieve the end sought, which is that they all ought to be drawn and quartered, tarred and feathered, and run out of town on a rail OR — less poetically — prosecuted and incarcerated for some lengthy spell. Partly because Pres. Trump would have to find enough people loyal enough to either him or the rule of law*, and gutsy enough, in his own Administration to do the work, which he hardly has time to do himself; AND enough people, ditto, in Congress, that they would do their bit toward the same end.
*There’s also the question of whether these folks did anything legally actionable. As to that, I have no idea.