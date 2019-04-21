We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

To a great extent, the threat to free speech posed by iPlod will depend upon how its employees exercise their discretion and whether they’re politically neutral. Unfortunately, it will be staffed by the same sort of quangocrats that run the Advertising Standards Authority, the Equalities and Human Rights Commission and Public Health England, and we know from experience that these busybodies will use whatever powers they have to extend the reach of the nanny state. That nearly always involves enforcing left-wing orthodoxy, whether consciously or not.

Toby Young

April 21st, 2019 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Itellyounothing
    April 21, 2019 at 10:50 am

    A lot of non left wing folk just wouldn’t choose to take that kind of job so a bad idea agency is never ameliorated by good values people.

  • bob sykes
    April 21, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    Britain became a police state long ago. When a elderly black (!!!) pastor is arrested for reading aloud in public from the King James Bible, you have reached the bottom of the Pit of Hell.

  • Nullius in Verba
    April 21, 2019 at 1:31 pm

    “When a elderly black (!!!) pastor is arrested for reading aloud in public from the King James Bible, you have reached the bottom of the Pit of Hell.”

    Reading Deuteronomy chapter 13 is an excellent choice for making the point about Free Speech!

    You’re absolutely right that the potential for arrest for public speaking has been around in Britain for a long time. Here’s Wikipedia on the law of blasphemy:

    “The offence of blasphemy was originally part of canon law. In 1378, at the command of Pope Gregory XI, persecution of John Wycliffe and the Lollards was undertaken. However, the only punishment available to the bishops at the time was excommunication. The clergy, dissatisfied with this, forged an Act of parliament, without the assent of the Lords or Commons, enabling the arrest and imprisonment of heretics. In the following year an attempt was made by Parliament to repeal the Act, which prompted a series of prosecutions, and the repeal failed. Not satisfied with their new powers, further were sought and granted under King Henry IV in 1400. These new powers allowed the bishops to arrest and imprison all preachers of heresy, all schoolmasters infected with heresy, and all owners and writers of heretical books. On refusal to abjure (solemnly renounce) or relapse after abjuration, the heretic could be handed over to civil officers, to be taken to a high place before the people and there be burnt, so that their punishment might strike fear in the hearts and minds of others.”

    Blasphemy laws were only finally repealed in the UK in 2008.

    Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.

