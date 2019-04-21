|
Samizdata quote of the day
To a great extent, the threat to free speech posed by iPlod will depend upon how its employees exercise their discretion and whether they’re politically neutral. Unfortunately, it will be staffed by the same sort of quangocrats that run the Advertising Standards Authority, the Equalities and Human Rights Commission and Public Health England, and we know from experience that these busybodies will use whatever powers they have to extend the reach of the nanny state. That nearly always involves enforcing left-wing orthodoxy, whether consciously or not.
– Toby Young
A lot of non left wing folk just wouldn’t choose to take that kind of job so a bad idea agency is never ameliorated by good values people.
Britain became a police state long ago. When a elderly black (!!!) pastor is arrested for reading aloud in public from the King James Bible, you have reached the bottom of the Pit of Hell.
“When a elderly black (!!!) pastor is arrested for reading aloud in public from the King James Bible, you have reached the bottom of the Pit of Hell.”
Reading Deuteronomy chapter 13 is an excellent choice for making the point about Free Speech!
You’re absolutely right that the potential for arrest for public speaking has been around in Britain for a long time. Here’s Wikipedia on the law of blasphemy:
Blasphemy laws were only finally repealed in the UK in 2008.
Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.