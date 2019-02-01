|
Samizdata quote of the day
“The problem is not primarily intellectual; it’s moral. It seems that many professional academics have not been taught to develop the basic virtues of emotional self-restraint, justice, charity, and humility. They feel no need to hold in check their feelings of irritation, indignation, hatred – and fear. They recognise no obligation to be scrupulously fair to their opponents. They don’t understand that the most cogent critique is one that charitably construes the opposing case in the strongest possible terms, and only then sets about dismantling it.”
Nigel Biggar.
Alas for principles, absent faith in some transcendent Higher Power, human reason, nature, spirit fail to constrain Cicero’s “O tempera, O mores!” under any pretext.
Because all transcendent doctrines, of whatever nature, are fundamentally irrational, honest inquiry leads to essentially arbitrary, circular-reasoned, self-justification. Viewing Divinity not as an all-pervasive tropism towards Life and Light but an all-powerful old man with white whiskers, dwelling beyond space-and-time, stirring the quantum pot with a relativistic finger, most people say “Take it away!”
Beset by doubts, the beatific Mother Theresa of Calcutta (d. 1996) counseled “etsi Deus daretur” (act as if Divinity exists). Just so, this leads to faith neither in one’s paltry self nor in some “vision of devout and learned” but in a dynamic, universal Pilgrim’s Progress: Being exists in essence as Potential; not in Being but Becoming lies The Way.