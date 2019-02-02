We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

Once you give power to the government it is nearly impossible to get it back, and it will be used in ways you cannot expect.

Gary Kasparov

February 2nd, 2019 |

