Two stars from the Guardian

Here’s Lucy Mangan’s review of Brexit: The Uncivil War:

Brexit: The Uncivil War review – superficial, irresponsible TV

In an era besieged by misinformation, it was the duty of the makers of this Cumberbatch referendum drama not to add to the chaos. They did not succeed

And here’s the “inflatable boy” joke from the Vicar of Dibley.

January 8th, 2019 |

1 comment to Two stars from the Guardian

  • Alsadius
    January 8, 2019 at 12:30 am

    I wonder if next time they’ll review the actual TV show instead of reviewing Brexit under a misleading headline?

