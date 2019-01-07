A crime control measure from the new president of Brazil

PJ Media, quotes the Wall Street Journal, to the effect that in Brazil, the new far-right (meaning: not-left) President is going to crack down on gun crime by allowing the law-abiding citizens of Brazil to have guns too, to defend themselves. At present, Brazilian citizens are defenceless against armed criminals.
This news did not surprise me. I had the pleasure of hosting an excellent talk about recent political dramas in Brazil, given last November by Tamiris Loureiro and Bruno Nardi, Brazilian libertarians who now live and work in London. They flagged up this policy then.
It will be interesting to see how this defiance of conventional expertise will work out. Experts say: badly. But they would, wouldn’t they? Root causes of gun crime, blah blah. My prediction is: well.
But,but,but!!!
Won’t someone think of the children???
Guns cause crime! That snake in the Garden of Eden had a gun, and made them eat that apple!!
Every time I hold a gun, the gun speaks to me, and says”Go on! Use me! The world has too many socialists as it is!!!” It’s the Gun, not me! Or maybe it’s the bullets….
This has played out any number of times in the US. When another one of the States would liberalize (in the classical sense) its laws on carrying guns, opponents would howl about how badly it would turn out. Then the result would generally be a modest improvement.
Except in the eyes of those who consider it a malum in se crime for an ordinary peasant to carry a gun. They saw a massive increase in crime, as thousands and tens of thousands of criminals walked the streets with impunity, untouched by a pathetic failed government that had actually legalized their criminal activity.