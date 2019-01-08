|
Samizdata quote of the day
Generally the better educated are more prone to irrational political opinions and political hysteria than the worse educated far from power. Why? In the field of political opinion they are more driven by fashion, a gang mentality, and the desire to pose about moral and political questions all of which exacerbate cognitive biases, encourage groupthink, and reduce accuracy. Those on average incomes are less likely to express political views to send signals; political views are much less important for signalling to one’s immediate in-group when you are on 20k a year. The former tend to see such questions in more general and abstract terms, and are more insulated from immediate worries about money. The latter tend to see such questions in more concrete and specific terms and ask ‘how does this affect me?’.
– Dominic Cummings, On the referendum #21: Branching histories of the 2016 referendum and ‘the frogs before the storm’
“Well, why would I take political advice from a bunch of wankers who can’t make more than 20k per year? If they had any smarts, they’d be making more. I’ll certainly take political advice from my betters, but there are just so few of them . . .”
Ego solidifies opinion. Even ignorant opinion.
“There are some ideas so absurd that only an intellectual could believe them.”
― George Orwell
He really had their number.