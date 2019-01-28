Yes, a certain perspective is in order

“It’s entirely true that China’s economic growth rate has fallen to the lowest levels in 28 years, back to the dreadful stagnation of 1990, when China was only growing at 4 percent or so. That’s more than the U.S. is growing even in the middle of the Trump boom. We’d all kill for a gross domestic product growth rate as high as what China calls low. This is not, though, a commentary on how bad our own economic policy is, nor really one on how good China’s is today. Rather, it’s one on how terrible, appalling, and truly awful China’s economy used to be.”
Tim Worstall, writing in the Washington Examiner.
It is indeed worth noting, in these times of trade protectionism worries, concerns about Chinese building of runways and facilities in the South China Sea, its surveillance state apparatus, and so on, to step back and reflect on just how far that nation has come since the mass murdering rule of Mao. Tens of millions died from war and Man-made famines and dislocations during the “Great Leap Forward” and the “Cultural Revolution”. These are grim realities that, by the way, appear not to be as well known among Western-educated folk as they should be. It does not do any harm, and might even give us all a bit of calm, to realise that what has happened in China, with all caveats thrown in, is infinitely better than what happened before. The rise of a large middle class in China is, or should be, a positive force in the world.
Tens of millions died from war and Man-made famines and dislocations during the “Great Leap Forward” and the “Cultural Revolution”.
The worst is yet to come, the one-child policy and other social engineering projects will have generational effects, and not for the better.
What should be exposed is the folly of placing important decisions into the hands of a few entitled individuals, especially if those few are unaccountable, can wield absolute power to silence their critics, and the decision could affect the lives of huge numbers of people. Getting it right is great, but getting it wrong spells mass misery, and getting it wrong again and again is what Mao did.
The leftist view, with their social justice, state managed economics and other implementations of “common purpose”, are emulating exactly the conditions for the same mistakes to be made. It is an underlying protocol among the left that certain individuals are entitled because they are morally right, and that the unworthy should be swept aside, thus creating the circumstances for a Mao-like extortion of the population.