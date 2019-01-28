After years of having their dignity drained from them by corrupt, ruthless and cold men, Venezuelans are now fighting for their freedom and demanding an end to an illegitimate regime.
They know what so many in this country do not, which is that Venezuela has, indeed, shown the world that another way is possible. It has exposed to the world an inhumane dictatorship whose coercive ideology has brought brutality, mass poverty, disease, and tremendous suffering to its people. And the name for that system? As Mr Corbyn told us himself, it’s called socialism.
– Conservative MP Priti Patel
All that the socialists now have to agree about is at what point real socialism in Venezuela was abandoned, betrayed, done wrong, blah blah. Kristian Niemietz is good on this subject. His point being, as explicated in this IEA podcast, that if real socialism was supposedly driven off a cliff by bad or stupid people, its inherent tendency to slide towards and then go over that cliff, no matter who is driving, need not be faced.
Corbyn claims to be pro-democracy, and being a Bennite, encompassing Benn’s famous 5th question – “how do we get rid of you”, but when the Chavez regime (that he supported) got rid of presidential term limits, then that was probably the obvious realization the government had taken a sharp left turn towards the cliff, but Corbyn didn’t say anything, because he’s a socialist, and that’s what socialists do, and that is what Corbyn will do – consolidating power, so he probably approved that as well.
‘After years of having their dignity drained from them by corrupt, ruthless and cold men,’
Which is what they voted for, despite warnings, like the people in Zimbabwe and South Africa because… lots of free stuff, magic money tree, and kick ‘the rich’.
Gets a low score on my Sympathiometer.
You really ought to cut them some slack. The Oppo’s tried an election boycott (which in hindsight only works if you can shame the would-be dictator out of persisting, and there’s no shame in Maduro) which cut the expected total number of votes down below half, and even that number was suspected of being driven by fraud.
So you have a country taken prisoner by the 25% that are rabid looters, and the looters’ guns and soldiers and press and money and control . . .
Clearly the date has to be:
– Firstly, well after Corbyn (and Abbot, Milne, Owen Jones et al) last praised Venezuelan socialism. (The most recent time I recall is June 2015, when Corbyn praised Venezuela’s socialist achievements to the skies in a major speech.)
– Secondly, around the time British lefties began explaining that Chavez had not implemented true socialism in Venezuela. For example, in August 2017, Ken Livingstone said:
(This public criticism of Chavez was too soon for Corbyn, who remained silent, but it raised echoes in some of his Labour party colleagues.)
– Thirdly, before (but presumably not long before, or else he was negligent) Corbyn began to work seriously on deleting his many fulsome praises of Venezuela. One embarrassing post was deleted at the end of August 2017, but Jeremy only deleted his facebook account in April 2018, and while rumour has it this was mostly to hide its anti-semitic flavour, remarks on Venezuela vanished too.
So all socialists clearly did not agree in August 2017, but by April 2018 Corbyn was at least no longer pointedly disagreeing.
My favourite reposte to the “it’s not real socialism” line is: Of course it isn’t. There has never been real socialism. Likewise, there has never been real capitalism.
But we’ve had multiple examples of “almost-socialism”, and every one has ended in poverty, corruption, starvation and death. And there’s been a few “almost-capitalisms”, which gave us a hundred years of the fastest improvement in man’s wellbeing in history, in the first hundred years of the USA, and the island miracles of Hong Kong and Singapore.
Why would anyone want to go anywhere near “real” socialism?
btw that’s not original but I can’t remember the source; would appreciate a h/t if anyone recognises it.
I don’t feel too sorry for the Venezuelans.
They chose to elect Chavez in the first place so they’ve brought this mess upon themselves to a large extent.