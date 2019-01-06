A couple of surprises in the Human Freedom Index for 2018

The Cato Institute has published its Human Freedom Index for 2018.
The jurisdictions that took the top 10 places, in order, were New Zealand, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and Denmark (tied in 6th place), Ireland and the United Kingdom (tied in 8th place), and Finland, Norway, and Taiwan (tied in 10th place). Selected countries rank as follows: Germany (13), the United States and Sweden (17), Republic of Korea (27), Japan (31), France and Chile (32), Italy (34), South Africa (63), Mexico (75), Kenya (82), Indonesia (85), Argentina and Turkey (tied in 107th place), India and Malaysia (tied in 110th place), United Arab Emirates (117), Russia (119), Nigeria (132), China (135), Pakistan (140), Zimbabwe (143), Saudi Arabia (146), Iran (153), Egypt (156), Iraq (159), Venezuela (161), and Syria (162).
The positions of Venezuela and Syria were about as surprising as a [insert your preferred metaphor of complete unsurprisingness here], but I did not expect to see Canada listed as more free than the United Kingdom and the United States as less free.
My impression had been that, under Trudeau, free speech in Canada was inferior to its (far from satisfactory) state in the UK. For example, I thought a recent ruling had made cake baking a bit more free here than there. I may have missed much, of course: it was ten years ago that Natalie posted that Canada is no longer a free country. Or it may be that cakes are low-rated in the measure that produced this list.
When the resumed work of the new year permits, I shall take a look at how the index reached these conclusions (commenters, please feel free to enlighten me before that).
Anyone who thinks Australia is a ‘free’ country, or free enough to deserve fourth place on a list of free countries, clearly has a very perverse understanding of freedom. Says someone who lives there now, and has lived in three other states on the list above. This is a place that will make a criminal of you for political speech, and send you to prison for having the means to defend yourself against criminals. Anarcho-tyranny proceeds apace, letting black and left-wing crime gangs run free while punishing people who complain about it with fines and arrests. All the while, seizing more than half of the income of the increasingly tiny productive class.
Well, we can own a knife. At least we’ve got that.
Government theft rings . . . er, I mean civil asset forfeiture . . . has played havoc with the USA’s “freedom rankings”.
It’s still relatively rare, but then, so is burglary, and civil asset forfeiture was responsible for more losses (in dollars) in the USA last year than was burglary. Statistically speaking, here in the USA, your money is better invested in limiting your exposure to government than it is in limiting your exposure to burglars.
Thank you, Republican Party.