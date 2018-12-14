|
Who gave them the power to do this?
Natalie Solent (Essex) · Civil liberty & Regulation · Deleted by the PC Media · Media & Journalism · Sexuality · UK affairs
December 14th, 2018 |
13 comments to Who gave them the power to do this?
Who indeed? What statute do they rely upon for this authoritarian crap?
Spokesperson (natch) for ASA was on R4 today programme this morning to discuss and was reasonably sanguine about this. The whole thing was a little surreal as she claimed they were responding to moves in the market shying away from strong stereotypes. When questioned on why it was necessary to ban something when it was already on the decline quite voluntarily, there was just waffle….
Perry,
They already have significant power to control the content of broadcast adverts, e.g. nothing adult before the watershed, nothing adult or offensive at all.
This would appear merely to be an extension of that pre-existing – and regularly exercised – power.
Answer:
MASS MAN
So the smart wife and dumb husband stereotype we see so often is going to be banned! Whoopee!
(I know I should have put ‘partner’ instead of husband and wife and I will start using that term when someone comes up with a different noun to describe the guys I’ve played golf with for forty years.)
The State, of course.
And they will continue to have that power as long as the State doesn’t stop them, statutes be damned.
It is laughable. The petty tyrant on R4 talking about how girls doing the dishes in an ad somehow damages her self esteem, yet over on R1 they are playing Slick Rick:
I wouldn’t trust not girl unless she feels the same
Treat ’em like a prostitute (Do What?)
Don’t treat no girlie well until you’re sure of the scoop
‘Cause all they do is they hurt and trample
That is art. However, “Baby it’s cold outside” is about rape culture.
Such nonsense. What did Brits all loose the use of their thumbs so that they can’t change the channel?
I note that for once, in the very first photo, we are treated to the sight of an attractive female wearing an attractive dress that actually FITS, and that accentuates the curves in a dignified way, rather than turning her into an androgyne. YAY!!
The rest of that photo, well, what can I say. Whoever dreamed up the Home Dec ought be stuck living forever in Ugly Seventies day-cor, with a super-ugly sorta-Fifties TV.
I don’t believe the bit about the femme in the good-looking, properly-fitting dress who holds up the couch with complete with relaxing hubby with one hand while pushing one of those Horrid Hoovers, the upright kind, with the other. (Unfortunately these have returned to torture us all. But today’s are too heavy and awkward to push around easily.)
[In point of fact, that first “ad” looks to me like a statement deriding what it thinks are the general cultural outlook and practices of the ’50s. I don’t think it means to advertise anything except the assumed Neanderthalic, un-woke attitudes of that era.]
. . .
(Removes Commercial-Art-Critic hat):
I repeat Natalie’s tortured query and Perry’s outraged and indignant protest. It is a light unto the Masses that both restrained their language, as befits a Family Site.
We are now censoring run-of-the-mill advertising that not only doesn’t feature Marlboro Men and sexy dolls, but that also isn’t even vaguely smutty??? What has happened to the red-blooded British male and his red-blooded British girfriend, er, companion?
I make fun of this abortion, but it really is an abomination. Who the HELL do these people think they are!
.
And by the way, in every house I know of that does the Christmas Tree, it’s Dad who gets to put it up, string the lights, and enjoy the company of the rest of the family while they all work on decorating the Tree. He is also the one who does most of the outdoor decorations, and whatever lighted displays go in the windows.
These people who suffer irreparable harm from the mere sight of a photo of some other person who is allegedly being held captive in a subservient role: They have heard of World Wars I and II, have they not? They are aware of places called “Syria” or “North Korea,” are they not? Surely at some point they have learned something of the Dark Ages or the cruel slave societies of ancient Egypt or Rome? Surely they must be dimly aware that thousands of generations of humans, suffering ill-fed, sickly, short lives under oppressive tyrannical regimes, nonetheless survived, overcame hardships most 21st-century people can scarcely imagine, and did their part in creating the quite glorious modern world that the English of 2018 occupy?
Your typical young snowflake certainly gains a measure of positive affirmation from his/her immediate acquaintances of similar mindset, but how can they look themselves in the mirror in the knowledge of the awfulness so many millions of others have survived, and not feel shame for their own unhinged whining at the sight of an advertisement?
Gene –
They are woefully historically ignorant. The world has always been as they have personally experienced it. Everything before is a befuddled mishmash where men in togas are chattering with men in armor, while keeping an eye out for dinosaurs. Every situation is judged by the PC standards of 2018, and being the victim of ‘something’ gives them absolute moral authority. Perspective and logic are just social constructs and should be ignored and mocked.
Not everyone is like this, but far too many of university graduates are.
This is another restriction on our freedom of speech.
If I think making fun of men persuades some women to buy what I sell then I should be allowed to do it.
“Who gave them the power to do this?”
We did. Society has always taken upon itself the duty to ban certain material from public broadcast and print, and empowered its legislature to enforce it. It used to be ‘smut’ that we banned from publication, for fear it would corrupt the young/impressionable. Depictions of sexuality, violence, cruelty, and horror have all been subject to the censor’s scissors. Films have long had ‘certificates’ forbidding that they be shown at certain times and to certain people. TV has a ‘watershed’ time before which certain material is banned. The obscene publications act exiled material that could corrupt and deprave the morals of the young (or at least, the under-tall) to the ‘top shelf’. The protective sentiment is the same. And the history books tell us how this evolved from the pervasive censorship by Church and State that goes back even further – it’s what polemics like ‘Areopagitica’ were about, after all.
The power itself was created centuries ago. All that’s changed is the categories of material that are forbidden.
Regarding the solution to this problem:
Whenever three or more people are gathered to tackle such matters, one of them will be a government “agent”.