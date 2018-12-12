|
Protection from double jeopardy
So Theresa May has survived the vote of confidence by her fellow Tory MPs. If nothing else the relief that she must feel knowing that Conservative Party rules mean that she cannot be challenged again as leader until a year has gone by should give her a lively appreciation of exactly what is wrong with the much-touted idea of a second referendum.
It always amazes me how many people don’t seem to understand that there already was a second referendum. It happened last June, and Leave won the ability to form a working government. A third would just be absurd.
The glimmer is that if the FFC can’t get her cockrot through –and tonight’s vote is very likely about the same as Tuesdays vote would have been–then the DUP might keep Jizz out on a case by case basis until her time runs out.
If she tries any of the other crap–cancel Brexit, the People’s Wank etc then the DUP can dump her then as well.
Strangely I don’t think she will. She is a mental case who seems bound and determined that we are to be sold out HER way . This limits the scope of the other traitors. If the 180 cunts who supported her ( leaving aside the 20 absolute remainic turds like Soubry, Grieve etc out) can’t force her shite through all they can do is turn on her and demand she join them in halting Brexit or People’s Wanking. She is mental enough to refuse. She is a brazen liar but if you study her patterns she is fixed on a certain course and the stupid slag will not deviate or let it go. She always intended the Chequers sell out–it was not a change of direction.
So now that the EU have already told her to fuck off it is not clear what she can do. No bullshit re-wording of her turd is going to work. And the amount of fresh ordure landing on the Tory MPs will massively increase. It is hard to see how stupid you would have to be to endorse the worst and most useless POS PM ever. Of course more than a third didn’t.
She has promised to go before the next election. There is a statement of mutual confidence between the Hag and her shower of shite. The next election might be on her quicker than she thinks. So is she going to piss off and leave them to thrash about or is she lying again and intending to fight an election with her turd as the main policy and all the other good stuff like reviving the old age tax ?
Might as well save the money and drop No 10’s keys off at Corbyn’s shithole flat. Can it truly be that 180 odd Tory MPs are so far up their rectums that they don’t know that?
Meanwhile two Yellow Jacket rallies are already announced in London and Birmingham.
The Stupid Party is living up to the name as usual.
You guys should start demanding a re-vote. Really drive the point home.
No re-vote–the fix would be in.
Yellow Jacket time approaches. Peaceful at first but massive disruption. Council tax to begin with.
Her party have just proven Turkeys will vote for Christmas. The Tory Brand is now dead!!!!!!