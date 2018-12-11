Voyager 2 leaves* the heliosphere

NASA have announced that Voyager 2 left the heliosphere on 5th November 2018 (*albeit the exact scope of the heliosphere is vague). A dramatic drop in solar particles leaves Voyager 2, the first of the Voyagers to launch, but the slower and hence second to leave our solar system, whizzing off into interstellar space at 34,000 mph with a stack of Plutonium on board, the next planet is some 40,000 years away. It is now around 11,000,000,000 miles from Earth.
Voyager 2 left Earth on 20th August 1977, 16 days before Voyager 1, four days after Elvis died. Since then, probably over half the people on Earth have been born. France was yet to use the guillotine for the last time (well, pending further changes). Jimmy Carter was striving to be the worst US President in living memory. Concorde was yet to start scheduled services from London to New York. And the Queen was celebrating her Silver Jubilee.
In the world of popular music, ABBA were at their zenith. British Leyland were making Austin Allegros, David Owen was Jim Callaghan’s Foreign Secretary, planning no doubt for Ceausescu’s 1978 State Visit, when Madame Ceausescu was fêted by the Royal Institute of Chemistry. The accursed, groaning slave empire (h/t the late Auberon Waugh) we called the Soviet Union, was yet to invade Afghanistan, by then a ‘progressive’ republic, not yet wholly in Brezhnev’s warm embrace. And next door, the Shah still ruled in Iran. And the European Economic Community, having digested the UK, Ireland and Denmark, was working on welcoming recently democratic Greece by 1981 (Good call, that).
Coming back to the Voyagers, let’s pay tribute to the fantastic engineering of 1970s NASA in building a flying nuclear reactor so tough and durable that it can still run a probe some 41 years later, and the fantastic trajectories of the craft. Still sending back signals at 20 Watts, over 16 light hours away. A gallery of Voyager images is here.
The sheer scale of the Voyager journeys brings to mind the Total Perspective Vortex of the Hitchhiker’s Guide.
Perhaps, and I speculate wildly, the true purpose of the Voyager missions was to scour the Solar System for signs of something specific, and not found on Earth. They are both still searching, quixotically and heroically, and in the spirit of scientific enquiry, if not for signs of alien life, then perhaps for Theresa May’s integrity.
Indeed, time to celebrate hundreds of millions taken from tax payers by force.
https://voyager.jpl.nasa.gov/mission/did-you-know
The total cost of the Voyager mission from May 1972 through the Neptune encounter (including launch vehicles, radioactive power source (RTGs), and DSN tracking support) is 865 million dollars. At first, this may sound very expensive, but the fantastic returns are a bargain when we place the costs in the proper perspective. It is important to realize that:
on a per-capita basis, this is only 8 cents per U.S. resident per year, or roughly half the cost of one candy bar each year since project inception.
Imagine you are eating a candy bar, ate half of it, and suddenly, jack booted government thugs burst in, take ther rest of the bar at gun point, throw it away into space, and then some “libertarians” come and start cheering the thugs.
On Ceausescu’s state visit – I happened to pass Victoria Station just as his procession was pulling away (baffled and sullen crowds, absolutely hundreds of policemen – horse, foot and guns – traffic being held up for miles, it must have seemed like home to him) and a passer-by asked a street sweeper, “Hey, what’s going on here? Who’s that?” And the answer was, “Well, it’s the King of Rumania, innit?” Closer than he knew.
I”ll have to imagine that as I am pretty sure it has never happened. It doesn’t work like that. The government spends money and either taxes people to pay for it or ‘borrows’ it. Fact is, if the Federal government hadn’t spent that money on Voyager, it wouldn’t have left it in private hands, it would have just gone on some other pork. ‘Infantile Rothbardism’ as this approach might be called, does tend not to reflect the real world. With my last candy bar, 1 penny in every 6 of the price was VAT 10p in 60p, and that’s the evident tax.
I would agree that it would have been preferable had Voyager been privately funded, perhaps by crowd-funding, it wasn’t so easy in those days, and it’s out there. Hopefully, a future probe could be crowd-funded, why not start a project? And in terms of statism, the USSR has gone, and the EU is on the verge of retreating from the UK.
I think the name of the first commenter suggests the spirit in which the comment was intended …
I’m still rolling at the line concerning the search for May’s integrity. It’s certainly not on this planet. Perhaps it’s bonded with Unobtainium and is located somewhere around Alpha Centauri.
‘’They are both still searching, quixotically and heroically, and in the spirit of scientific enquiry, if not for signs of alien life, then perhaps for Theresa May’s integrity.’
Ah, but that would be the candy-powered “space program”, which lead to the Space Shuttle, which lead to Ronnie “Ray-gun” Reagan’s proposal to loophole the ABM missile treaty and deploy ABM launchers in orbit, which caused the Soviets to have a MAD breakdown, thereby rupturing their already fragile economy with additional military expenses, and leading to the eventual fall of communism (pending the Right Honorable Leader of the Opposition’s continued attempt to resurrect it) and the threat of global nuclear annihilation – hurray!
Admittedly, putting the boot into the teetering Soviet collective probably could have been done a lot cheaper, but it was darn sure effective.
@ David Graeme – I think we may have covered this here before, but chances are that, on that very day, I was located not a hundred paces from your person. I was working in Victoria Station that day, and recall the general kerfuffle very well – made my job quite-a-bit harder.
On a completely-different topic, and a shameless thread-jack, but not quite sure how else to reach out to two such disparate persons at once, namely, our benevolent host Mr de Havilland and longtime commenter Mr Ed. I hope I may be forgived this impropriety. Llight the Llama-signall . . . . .
I was at Shuttleworth a couple weeks ago, and they shared the very-good news that the only extant de Havilland DH 53, the ‘Humming Bird’, is being restored to flying condition after 6 years in ‘deep storage’.
Perry – this is the work of your famous progenitor. Mr Ed – I think you have displayed in the past an interest in the vintage aircraft that competed in the Lympne Trials in 1923/1924, of which the two sole survivors, of which this is one, now both reside at Shuttleworth. I threw in my contribution to the effort to see this piece of history fly again. Perhaps you two might consider . . . . ?
Even if the craft keeps going until the heat death of the universe, I fear Ipswich Town Football Club will remain mired in the lower leagues of British football.
As for Mrs May’s integrity, I think the search for it is fruitless anyway. She may be a vicar’s daughter, but she hasn’t spent a lot of time absorbing the better parts of Anglicanism, such as they are.