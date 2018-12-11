|
Money without Kings
It appears that Kenya has some something surprisingly sane: it has decided to remove portraits of real people, especially politicians, from its currency.
At one time, policy in the United States was quite similar; anthropomorphic representations of abstract concepts (like “liberty”) were the only human images permitted on government produced money. Then, slowly, the inevitable happened, and politicians began to be deified by putting the likes of Abraham Lincoln, Andrew Jackson, and the rest on coins and bills.
I think the notion that senior politicians are not, in fact, kings and emperors, and ought not be the subject of secular worship, remembered with expensive public memorials, put onto money, have bridges and airports named after them, etc., is a rational one, and I hope that it someday becomes much more widespread.
You just have to look at US aircraft carriers changing naming… from Lexington, Saratoga, Enterprise, Hornet, Yorktown to presidents…and do not ends there.
Like an Admiral said when was asked why submarines did not had anymore names of sea creatures: fish do not vote.
Lest we forget….
Why IS it that (once very difficult to forge) portraits of George Washington , or Abe Lincoln, or (Ben Franklin?) US Grant, or Al Hamilton, or Andy Jackson, constantly reminding us of….history, and stuff?
Not to worry, the BIG push is ON to eliminate cash, and coin, entirely!
They’re…..too expensive! (Silver… in coins?)
But why can’t I get a Grover Cleveland $1,000, or Bill McKinley $500, what with inflation and all?
I agree entirely, after blessed Maggie is put on the new £50 note…
I also hope that unicorns exist.
Key word here is “inevitable”. I’m pleased to see such an insight here on Samizdata.
CaptDMO:
You’re not the only one asking.
“In my opinion it is a mistake for the government not to issue the larger denominations ($500, $1,000, $5,000, $10,000) that are authorized by law.” – Milton Friedman.