Are we watching ignorant armies clash by (saturday and) night?

When the Tea Partiers were called ignorant racist deplorables back in Obama’s day, they knew it was not true, even if some of them could not well articulate that knowledge in the face of “I’m with the media, screw you” PC questioning. They knew they left demo sites cleaner than when they arrived. They knew that illegal immigration was, well, illegal. They knew that, if they liked their doctor, they’d not been able to keep their doctor. And they knew that the statist solutions Obama loved have a very poor record (see e.g. Socialism, Experience of).
When the Brexitters were called islamophobic little-englanders ignorant of basic economics in the modern age, they had very good reason to think it was not true, even if some of them could not well articulate that knowledge in the face of a “we know best” media and establishment. They knew the UK economy had functioned outside the EU well within living memory. They knew their distaste at Rotherham was not a mere phobia. They could see many predictions of Project Fear were so wild as to discredit it. And they knew that taking back control was itself a benefit (see e.g. Liberty, Value of).
Now we have the yellow vests (Gilets Jaunes) in France. They have a lot of grievances, but the spark that lit their explosion was Macron’s eco-tax, to save the planet from Anthropogenic Global Warming.
Now, I know AGW is pseudo-science.
– I’m confident we’ll do OK after Brexit, but I know the notorious hockey stick was made when ‘scientists’ – deceitful, but also too ignorant of statistics to understand what they were doing – fitted their data like a policeman fitting-up a suspect (take the recalcitrant dataset into a dark room with some statistical tools; when you emerge, the dataset is moaning, “OK, OK, I confirm the hypothesis – just don’t separate my principal components again and I’ll say anything!!!”).
– I suspect the Brexit-day Calais traffic jam may be hardly worse than the jam the yellow-vests caused at the French-Italian border, but I know those scientists saw the post-fit line dipping back down to the pre-fit level (like an intimidated witness trying to drop a hint), yet refused even to think about what it was trying to tell them and instead (in the sole manipulation where they understood exactly what they were doing) scaled the graph to hide the decline.
What I don’t know is whether the Gilets Jaunes know this. I have bits of paper from known-name universities and later employments that credential me to talk about statistics, science, etc. The Gilets Jaunes don’t, so I can believe they are not well able to articulate it when faced with the arrogance of “we’re the experts”. However, they may have noticed how often we’ve passed some deadline to save the planet. They may sense that Macron is just another intellectual-without-intellect whose belief in AGW is clueless and self-serving. The Gilets Jaunes resentment that the price of saving the planet is always paid by them, never their ‘betters’, may lead them to ask why the oh-so-articulate eco-warriors don’t act like they believe it.
So, as regards global warming, I’m ready to credit the Gilets Jaunes with having a better ratio of sense to selfishness than the eco-EUrocrats. I’m just amused by the fact that the very issue where I myself can most claim to know, not merely think, that a particular group of populists is right, is also the very issue where I have the weakest evidence of that group themselves knowing or caring that they are not merely fighting their corner but are also correct about the issue.
This tax is just the latest. Macron runs the place for globalists, by globalists, and the French people are barely surviving. The French government is like the U.S. military occupying some Iraqi town. They’ve pushed the locals too far.
I’d be more inclined to accept the need for urgency regarding climate change if any eco-apocalyptic people took action to do something about it apart from telling others to do something about it.
All the greens I’ve known over the years, some since university decades ago, have been middle class and have always lived a typical middle class lifestyle like anyone else of their income level.
They’ve shown no restraint whatsoever regarding their CO2 footprints, and their affluence has meant the usual number of larger than average homes, cars, cars for teenage children, long haul holidays, weekend breaks in Europe etc.
The Climate Change alarmists have been making doom laden predictions for thirty years now, non of them have come true to my knowledge and in some cases the opposite to their predictions happened. Sound science is very good at making predictions. Sound science still gets predictions wrong from time to time but when it does it modifies or abandons its hypothesis.
First week in December and I’m scraping ice off my car in the morning. I’m sixty and the climate hasn’t changed much in my lifetime.
The problem I have with global warming advocates is not their science; it is sound, it is (academically) settled, it may even be as accurate as they claim.
The problem is the science stops at the “warming today” part, when it veers into “what will happen” then it goes off into hypothesis territory, whilst many are happy to stand against the wall when the pendulum is released, ask them to bet their lives on the Standard Model being accurate and final in ten years, and I doubt many will take up that offer.
Where the science goes completely off the rails is the “what shall we do about it” part. All models either conclude “if we go on as we are” or tie emissions to some abstract value such as world GDP, yet in the entire history of the world we have never ever gone on “as we are” and abstract values are just that, abstract.
This is where the “settled science” starts becoming political, it is used to control behavior and affect economy, and this is where many people start to see this distinction and become aggravated when it is told to be the gospel truth we are all going to hell if we don’t change our ways, and it causes further anger when the high priests seem to think the message does not apply to them personally.
It is not that the Gilets Jaunes understand the science, but they can see a scam happening as much as the next man.
And the inmates shouted balls.
Oh, the Gilets Jaunes may not be able to articulate it, but they know when they are being screwed, and by who. They are a large mass of disparate people, and just as a bookie’s odds are more accurate than polls (being drawn as they are from people with skin in the game), their feelings reflect reality.
I’m curious how many primary sources you’ve read on the topic. You have read some of the direct literature on this I trust?
Also, I’d like your explanation of why the Earth doesn’t have dramatically colder temperature (as the steady state effect of solar radiation at this distance on a black body would normally indicate) if it isn’t because of a greenhouse effect, and why you believe that it’s not possible for a change in atmospheric gas composition (as has surely happened, it’s been directly measured) to alter average surface temperature?
(BTW, none of this means the state is the proper cure for AGW any more than the reality of cancer means the NHS is the right way to fix it. But I’m always curious about the people who are climate skeptics, and whether they have read the literature, and understand it well enough to explain it and why they disagree with it. I know a couple of people capable of that, btw — they’re all polymath physicists. I tend to disagree with their conclusions, but as they’re capable of articulating a reasonable position I can respect them. Myself, my reading of the literature leads me to believe it’s largely right, though my conclusion is generally different from that of the mainstream.)
It would take a heart of stone not to unship a rib laughing at the boy Macron, being given a bloody good hiding by his own people when he tries to impose on them the measures he and his fellow biens-pensants have been lecturing the rest of the world about. He tried to do to the French people, what he succeeded in doing to his French literature teacher, and they are now showing him that they’re not the pushover that she was. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.
And I don’t have a heart of stone.
Let me first state that I hate violent mobs rioting, I hate vandalism and property destruction. So I cannot applaud or support these riots. They need to be condemned.
Let me state, secondly, that Macron is more right than wrong, and many of the “reforms” he tried to implement (such as labor law reform) are correct. I do not support his eco-gasoline tax, but then – nobody’s perfect.
Most of protester’s demands (beside the repeal of the gasoline tax) are of the statist-populist kind: higher wages, less work, higher state subsidies, etc. No sympathy for such demands here. Macron is wrong again in trying to buy quiet by raising minimum wages… that is – by giving in to wrong demands and doing what he knows isn’t correct.
I dislike these riots more than I dislike Macron…
You seem to imply that those of us who are not polymath physicists aren’t fit to hold an opinion on the subject. I don’t think we need to have a complete understanding of the underlying math and physics to form an opinion about the basic merits of the science and scientists, especially when there is so much evidence available concerning the essential dishonesty and fraud involved in both the collection of data and the formulation of the computer models that purport to tell us what the data means.
It makes no sense to continually quote that “if X and if Y then Z” if you have no indication that X and Y exist. Indeed, once you have evidence that the claims of both X and Y are based on bad data, massaged data, and fraudulent data, you would be well advised to take such quoters skeptically.
Have you read through all of Willis Eschenbach’s writings concerning the data release from the CRU? Have you read the “Harry Read Me” files detailing how data has been generated? Anthony Watts’s work concerning the validity of the collected temperature record?
If you have read them, then you understand that there’s no need to consult the polymath physicists, because we’ve not even reached a point where someone has honestly produced either a valid dataset or a valid model of what that dataset means. There’s no need to question the very-well-established science behind the greenhouse effect hypotheses, or redo all of the work done over the decades concerning solar radiation and black bodies, because we’ve not seen any honest data that indicates those issues are even germane.
When you’re given ten datasets that are claimed to support a proposition, and you are denied a look at the underlying data and processes by a group of scientists, and you then use FOIA and other tools to wrest three or four of the dataset foundations from them and they all turn out to be fraudulent and bent and unsupportable, you are well advised to hold off on believing the remaining sets until you see some proof. We’ve not seen such proof – we only see excuses made for the errors that are uncovered, along with assertions that the remaining datasets do indeed support that proposition, but we cannot see them for various reasons that aren’t ever articulated beyond “Why should I make the data available to you, when your aim is to try and find something wrong with it.”
“Skeptic” doesn’t necessarily mean “anti.” I don’t actively disbelieve the AGW theories, because I’ve seen no competent evidence against them. Likewise, I don’t actively believe the AGW theories, because I’ve seen no competent evidence supporting them. “Skeptic” means, “you haven’t proved it yet”, not “you’re wrong.” As of right now, there’s no proof, just the same as there was no proof back in seventh grade when I was assigned to do a paper on the dominant theory that we were going to suffer global cooling (which shouldn’t be confused with Nuclear Winter, another theory that turned out to be fraudulent.)
Minnesotans For Global Warming
Why? What an utterly pointless exercise. Are you not attempting to import an appeal to (lack of) authority into the discussion? So what if you’ve read it and he hasn’t, that proves nothing, nothing at all.
And again:
An appeal to authority (of sorts).
How many primary sources have you read on alchemy? Would they help your position? I know of a chap, I drove near his house the other day, world-renowned scientist, amazing mathematician, he wrote over 1,000,000 words on alchemy, total crap. But his physics…
Some climate scientists are clearly committing huge frauds with their data. I don’t need to be a polymath to judge frauds. They stand out a mile.
If CO2 were so damaging we would
1 go nuclear. Rolls Royce do a nice line in mini ones for subs.
2 dump iron in the ocean is cheap and counters CO2, but was made illegal after some early trials.
3 Frack. Gas is cleaner than coal.
4 stop sending rubbish to the third world to be dumped in the ocean.
5 stop subsidising population increases by welfare and foreign aid
6 rewrite the tax code creating a proper pigou tax for CO2 emmissions.
There is no urgency and much graft by all the proponents of Man made climate change. They happen to also hate free market capitalism that makes the ordinary man free.
Behave like it’s true and I might start to agree.
Mankind’s total emissions are around one tenth of nature’s emissions of the same stuff.
+Perth and Kinross winegrowers and cheaper winter heating bills alliance
We could do with a bit of global warming. Quite a lot in fact. Sub-saharan Africa? bugger them lot.
I’m sure the second chairholder of the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics would have had a fair bit to say upon the subject of alchemy as well…
(In reply to Perry Metzger, December 10, 2018 at 7:52 pm), I’m grateful that bobby b (December 10, 2018 at 9:26 pm) has made the relevant general points that I would otherwise have made, leaving me free to engage with specifics.
I would normally have said, “they’re both polymath physicists” if (as I can well believe) you only know a couple. This is not mere carping but relevant: one of the “bits of paper” I can wave around concerns mathematical physics, and I also have statistics but are those two sufficient to be a polymath physicist rather than just a (uni-or-bi-)math(ematical) physicist’? How ‘poly’ is ‘poly’? I can throw in complex (in both the literal and the colloquial sense of the word) geometry to make a third, but as we used to say the department, “All science is physics and all physics is mathematics”, so I tend to think there’s nothing really ‘poly’ about mathematics. 🙂 (But you can spend a lifetime in it and yet never meet whole subareas of mathematical reasoning.)
My point was that I have some bits of paper that FWIW (and here I remind readers of bobby b’s post), make me ‘credentialled’. Specifically, I am competent to reproduce and to verify the argument of the McKittrick retrospective summary paper that I linked to above, for example. Thus, where bobby b can verify for himself that the poster-child hockey stick graph dishonestly hid the decline, I can also speak in ‘credentialled’ fashion (and, I hope, competent fashion) about their scientific (as opposed to moral) failure: the decline was not just a ‘divergence problem’ to be put aside as something minor to be solved whenever (and meanwhile hidden from the common people); it was trying to tell these ‘scientists’ something and they failed as scientists in not understanding their subject enough to see that. (Bobby, please feel free to say if you were quite as able to notice that as any ‘credentialled’ guy.)
By contrast, I do not have similar bits of paper ‘credentialling’ me to pronounce on the economics of post-Brexit Britain, nor have I ever negotiated a trade agreement – and yet I vote on these subjects, have strong views on them, and despise ‘Project Fear’ as much as I despise ‘The Team’. I also have more faith in Brexitteers knowing and caring about what is right than I (so far) have in the yellow vests, though I’m willing to think they’re less indifferent to reality than Macron. As Dominic Cummings notes in another of my links above,
(As regards Perry’s question about the earth’s temperature, may I draw attention to the ‘A’ in ‘AGW’.)
“But I’m always curious about the people who are climate skeptics, and whether they have read the literature, and understand it well enough to explain it and why they disagree with it.”
One man who is not a scientist said that it was because of how the catastrophic global warming people behaved: They behaved not like honest, principled and selfless people but rather like they were engaged in a scam: they lied, they grossly exaggerated, and they repeatedly tried to silence critics.
Mark Levin did an interview with a climatologist recently:
https://youtu.be/dt3478xExZM
Basically the Scientists are cooking the data. Bizarrely the only climate model that reflects reality is the Russian one. Make of that what you will.
Niall — Good posting, and thanks for the link to the McKitrick paper.
bobby — Props.
On a related note: A commenter on another site has made this observation on averages a couple of times:
If you keep your head in the oven and your feet in the freezer, on average you’re comfortable.