Samizdata quote of the day
Whenever I hear people stereotyping based on gender. “Women vote this way”, “Men act in this manner”, I am reminded of the great contrast between Britain’s two women Prime Ministers. Thatcher, won a brilliant renegotiation of the EEC, trounced the unions, denationalized vast swaths of obscene nationalized industries, and was one of the four people instrumental in ending the cold war. May, the other lady from number 10, apparently couldn’t negotiate the purchase of a sausage supper for fifty quid in the local fish and chip shop.
Apparently, it is more to do with the content of your character than the content of your underpants.
– Fraser Orr
And the rest of us that actually know how a Bell Curve is derived will continue to comprehend that stereotypes, outliers, and the oft idiotically cited borderline/spectrum, do not simply evolve from the mist.
I could be wrong of course.
I think it’s called “the exception proves the rule”. This is the same kind of delusional nonsense that has republicans thinking illegals are natural right-wingers because they have religion. Nope.
Is a boilerplate bit of NAXALT really a quote of the day? Even James Damore was more red-pilled on this issue than Mr. Orr seems to be.
There are an infinite number of identities on the gender spectrum so an opinion poll seeking results based on gender would have many more categories than just men and women.
Unless you have spent your whole life in a coma, you will have noticed that the behaviour of men and women has many things in common; men and women behave/act differently in others.
It is one of the reasons why the family unit with a female mum and a male dad has evolved, because of specialisation and division of labour to produce best outcome most often.
As for voting: don’t polls often separate results into gender groups as well as age groups and don’t they show that there are difference between how men and women vote, as well as differences within age groups?
Why is it so difficult to accept men and women are different – clue they are physically different for a start, one can have babies the other not?
“The exception proves the rule” means that it tests the rule. Proves is used here in its other meaning of test. No body has any vocabulary anymore.
And you cannot argue from outliers and exceptions. Stereotypes, like all rules, exist because on average they are true. Black IQ’s on average are one (White) standard deviation lower than that of Whites, and that difference means everything when White communities are compared to black communities. Or when women’s athletic ability is compared to men’s on average. The average male is stronger than the average woman Olympian.
Very good post – good because it is true.
“The exception proves the rule” means that it tests the rule.
Not quite. You’re right that “test” in this case means something closer to “prove”, from an archaic usage. However, the idiom in question means something quite distinct. It means something more like “The exception demonstrates the rule”. An example:
Imagine a school lavatory where there are 10 washing basins, each fitted with a tap. At the end of the row of basins is another tap with a sign above it that reads “this water is suitable for drinking”. From that you can deduce that the water in all the other ten taps is good for washing hands but not good for drinking. How do you know that, since there is no sign saying “NOT suitable for drinking” above the other taps? You know it because the the rule “water from these taps is not suitable for drinking” has been proved (or tested, or demonstrated) by the exception, i.e. the single tap that is marked as suitable for drinking.
But you’re right to raise this. It’s a shame that this idiom has been rendered all but unusable.
“Why is it so difficult to accept men and women are different – clue they are physically different for a start, one can have babies the other not?”
Because the argument is over whether their brains are different, and you can’t see the differences in brains. (The skull gets in the way.)
Some argue that men and women have identical brains in different bodies, and it’s all due to upbriging and cultural conventions. Some argue that the genitals determine the mind, and the ability to have babies is what makes your mind develop that way. Others argue that both brain and body develop differently in the womb, that the Y chromosome contains the SRY gene that triggers the development of testes which releases dihydrotestosterone which is converted to a cascade of other sex hormones that trigger switches on dozens of different cell groups all around the body/brain causing them each independently to develop in either a male or female pattern, and that while errors in this process are common, so everyone has a few features more typical of the other sex, by an large the two sexes have different behaviour and personality because it’s wired into their brain anatomy at birth. This does not, of course, mean that *all* differences between the sexes are pre-wired, as many of them clearly change over time – some are purely cultural, some are a mixture of nature and nurture.
The original argument was over equality for women, and whether it was justifiable to stop women voting, working independently, signing contracts, and owning property because their tiny brains would overheat if challenged with complicated ‘man stuff’. So the feminists argued that men’s and women’s brains were basically the same, and the differences were all due to culture and the patriarchy. The right-wingers opposing them initially argued that sex-differences were wired in, until someone pointed out that this meant homosexuality and transgenderism were probably real, and due to people of one sex getting some of their brain modules wired like the other sex. They had previously believed that these were aberrant cultural phenomena, (i.e. sinful behaviour,) and that people could be educated out of them. And now, since both sides of the nature/nurture argument have consequences that both sides of the political debate find abhorrent, nobody knows what to think!
Ultimately, for many people, it all depends on what you want to be true. That’s why it’s so difficult.
FWIW, I find the reaction to this curious. I was not at all saying that women on average don’t behave differently on average. Of course they do. If you fraction the population almost any way that is going to be true. Left handed welsh, black Lesbians no doubt behave on average differently than right handed ones. And there are certainly biological causes for that too in some cases. However, not by any means all. Scottish people on average behave differently than English people, but I doubt that difference is rooted in biology.
The left is obsessed with categorizing people in this way. It is so distasteful that those who so often lionize Martin Luther King do precisely the opposite of what he recommended — treat people by the color of their skin not the content of their character.
But my point was almost exactly the opposite. It was that despite these average behaviors individual women (or individual left handed welsh black lesbians) have a very wide spread of behavioral choices. And it is precisely for that reason that treating people categorically is so very wrong.
I would have thought that was extremely obvious from my allusion to Martin Luther King. But perhaps not.
BTW, kudos points for anyone who knows where “left handed welsh black lesbians” comes from. I’m betting Julie from Chicago knows.